Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"

Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:34:04 pm
Doubt his negativity helps the teams mindset either, compare and contrast to Klopp when the chips are down.

Apparently Werner got a knock in the warmup. Intestingly how Tuchel worded it though:

"Timo was injured and uncomfortable during the warm-up and said he could not play.

Not Timo got a knock and couldnt play. But said he could not play.
Makes it sound as if hes laying the blame fully on Werner for crying off.

apparently christensen was to start but pulled out due to his mental state. and that kind of rethink tuschel starting 11 and tactics
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 04:29:28 pm
Commentary mentioned that it was 5 wembley finals in a row, so there must be another league cup loss to add to those 4.

Was that not when they were discussing Mount? Theyd include the England Italy final in that as well
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 11:18:48 pm
So is the ruling party of the UK Government.

I hate them too
