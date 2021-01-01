The sanctions are the new transfer ban for this lot.



Miguel Delaney@MiguelDelaney

Tuchel on drawing four times with LFC this term



"The difference for me is that they can go again on Wednesday, and then Saturday



This is where the gap comes from, they can produce these performances more often. They have built this team for longer. The sanctions dont help.



The sanctions were introduced after the January transfer window closed. The sanctions have not prevented them from building a squad.They spent £100million on one player .that they barely use. If he wanted a bigger squad he should have used that money better.