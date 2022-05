The sanctions are the new transfer ban for this lot.



Miguel Delaney@MiguelDelaney

Tuchel on drawing four times with LFC this term



"The difference for me is that they can go again on Wednesday, and then Saturday”



“This is where the gap comes from, they can produce these performances more often. They have built this team for longer. The sanctions don’t help.”



The sanctions were introduced after the January transfer window closed. The sanctions have not prevented them from building a squad.They spent £100million on one player….that they barely use. If he wanted a bigger squad he should have used that money better.