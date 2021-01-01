« previous next »
Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26600 on: Today at 06:41:27 am
Mason mount has lost 6 finals in a row at Wembley.... 3 fa cup, 1 league cup, euros with england, and play offs with derby. What a loser. Luckily for him he wont be getting there again any time soon.
Logged

MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26601 on: Today at 07:38:59 am
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 01:09:45 am
Nope, Sheffield Wednesday.
Yes mate but according to them anything before 2003 doesn't count.
Logged

Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26602 on: Today at 07:49:08 am
Hopefully that's the last time we see Chelsea in a final.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26603 on: Today at 07:51:01 am
Tuchel's celebration after Mane missed :lmao

Get in the fucking bin, you aren't fit to shine Kloppo's boots :wave
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

JohnSullie

  • van, missing in burma, any news contact Dave, Grace n' Terry
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,630
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26604 on: Today at 08:09:38 am
Page 666 of this thread, kinda some them up as a club
Logged

Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,908
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26605 on: Today at 08:11:39 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:40:23 am
The sanctions are the new transfer ban for this lot.

Miguel Delaney@MiguelDelaney
Tuchel on drawing four times with LFC this term

"The difference for me is that they can go again on Wednesday, and then Saturday

This is where the gap comes from, they can produce these performances more often. They have built this team for longer. The sanctions dont help.

The sanctions were introduced after the January transfer window closed.  The sanctions have not prevented them from building a squad.

They spent £100million on one player.that they barely use.  If he wanted a bigger squad he should have used that money better.
Logged

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,972
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26606 on: Today at 08:16:19 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:22:40 am
Think we're missing the CL final win last year.

Thought we were just talking about domestic finals with Chelsea?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
