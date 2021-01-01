To be honest, Werner did well today ...
Three FA cup finals in a row. Three losses in a row.
First team in history to lose 3 fa cup finals in a row. Back to being a small team that couldnt live with Liverpools name. None of the new owners for a week and already won a trophy. Cesar dirty rat and mason punchable face mount missing the pens. Beautiful.
Did Tuchel think they'd won when Mane missed? That was bizarre, felt so fake.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Couldnt have picked two bigger gobshites to miss their pens
Crosby Nick never fails.
Mount doesnt seem that bad does he? Compared to some of Chelseas previous England contingent.
Shit haircut.
The first team to lose the two domestic cup finals to the same team. They are the first because Abramovich invented football in 2003.
Mason Mount has now lost his five finals in a row at Wembley Stadium: three FA Cups (2020, 2021, 2022), EURO 2020 and the 2022 League Cup final.
Throw in the League Cup and it's four finals.Remember when people used to say that Klopp bottled finals?
Lad just doesn't have any luck at Wembley it seems:
It's even worse, cos he lost the playoff final for Derby (also Lampard) before those five too
I think he lost the 2019 Championship play off final with Derby as well.
Reese-James seems alright too. I know he did the shush thing but he also gave Priti Patel some shit so there's that.
Let no one forget Tuchel brought on Loftus-Cheek to run around up front in an FA cup final for 10 mins before subbing him off again.
Always nice to beat these. Azpilicueta missing his penalty... *chefs kiss*
Reminder:Romelu Lukaku cost 100m!!
