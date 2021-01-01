« previous next »
Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26560 on: Yesterday at 08:41:57 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:36:52 pm
To be honest, Werner did well today ...
Would have done the equally well had he played...
farawayred

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26561 on: Yesterday at 08:44:21 pm
Three FA cup finals in a row. Three losses in a row.  :D
Peabee

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26562 on: Yesterday at 08:45:32 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:44:21 pm
Three FA cup finals in a row. Three losses in a row.  :D

Throw in the League Cup and it's four finals.

Remember when people used to say that Klopp bottled finals? :D
Red Berry

Popcorn's Art

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26563 on: Yesterday at 08:50:49 pm
Fuck the Tories up the Reds
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26564 on: Yesterday at 08:55:23 pm
Kekule
The Abramovich era started with a win against us at Anfield. It all but ends with a defeat against us at Wembley.

Poetic.

Poetic.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26565 on: Yesterday at 08:57:25 pm
The North Bank
They were still singing champions of europe today . Trying to stretch their plasticity as far as it goes, knowing theyll be smaller than west ham in a couple of years time.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26566 on: Yesterday at 09:21:20 pm
Fuck off back to 2003!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26567 on: Yesterday at 09:24:29 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:52:14 pm
First team in history to lose 3 fa cup finals in a row. Back to being a small team that couldnt live with Liverpools name. None of the new owners for a week and already won a trophy.
Cesar dirty rat and mason punchable face mount missing the pens. Beautiful.
MonsLibpool
The first team to lose the two domestic cup finals to the same team. They are the first because Abramovich invented football in 2003.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26568 on: Yesterday at 09:27:46 pm
4pool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26569 on: Yesterday at 09:30:42 pm
elsewhere
Lampard was building something special there, they didnt let the fatso do his magic there.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26570 on: Yesterday at 11:01:18 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:04:13 pm
Did Tuchel think they'd won when Mane missed? That was bizarre, felt so fake.

Yeah that was fucking embarrassing
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26571 on: Yesterday at 11:03:10 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:36:52 pm
To be honest, Werner did well today ...

RedForeverTT
Its rare for him for not get caught offside.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26572 on: Today at 12:51:05 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:36:52 pm
To be honest, Werner did well today ...
I reckon his comments before the game wouldn't go down well with some of that crowd. ;D
I'm glad we didn't get him after reading that though.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26573 on: Today at 12:58:21 am
gerrardisgod
Couldnt have picked two bigger gobshites to miss their pens :lmao :lmao :lmao
AHA!

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26574 on: Today at 01:00:28 am
WillG.LFC
Welcome to irrelevance Chelsea fans
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26575 on: Today at 01:05:43 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:58:21 am
Couldnt have picked two bigger gobshites to miss their pens :lmao :lmao :lmao

Crosby Nick
Mount doesnt seem that bad does he? Compared to some of Chelseas previous England contingent.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26576 on: Today at 01:06:53 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:05:43 am
Mount doesnt seem that bad does he? Compared to some of Chelseas previous England contingent.
Shit haircut.
AHA!

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26577 on: Today at 01:08:49 am
afc turkish

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26578 on: Today at 01:09:45 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:24:29 pm
The first team to lose the two domestic cup finals to the same team. They are the first because Abramovich invented football in 2003.
wampa1
Nope, Sheffield Wednesday.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26579 on: Today at 01:17:33 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 01:06:53 am
Shit haircut.

Crosby Nick
Not going to argue with that!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26580 on: Today at 01:21:49 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:05:43 am
Mount doesnt seem that bad does he? Compared to some of Chelseas previous England contingent.
Lad just doesn't have any luck at Wembley it seems:

Quote
 Mason Mount has now lost his five finals in a row at Wembley Stadium: three FA Cups (2020, 2021, 2022), EURO 2020 and the 2022 League Cup final.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26581 on: Today at 01:22:40 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:45:32 pm
Throw in the League Cup and it's four finals.

Remember when people used to say that Klopp bottled finals? :D

BarryCrocker
Think we're missing the CL final win last year.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26582 on: Today at 01:23:42 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:21:49 am
Lad just doesn't have any luck at Wembley it seems:

Classycara
It's even worse, cos he lost the playoff final for Derby (also Lampard) before those five too
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26583 on: Today at 01:23:56 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:05:43 am
Mount doesnt seem that bad does he? Compared to some of Chelseas previous England contingent.
wampa1
Reese-James seems alright too.  I know he did the shush thing but he also gave Priti Patel some shit so there's that.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26584 on: Today at 01:26:49 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:21:49 am
Lad just doesn't have any luck at Wembley it seems:

Kekule
I think he lost the 2019 Championship play off final with Derby as well.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26585 on: Today at 01:40:36 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:23:42 am
It's even worse, cos he lost the playoff final for Derby (also Lampard) before those five too
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 01:26:49 am
I think he lost the 2019 Championship play off final with Derby as well.
Unluckeee!
Still, I hope he gets his win one day- just not against us or with them.
Seems okay.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26586 on: Today at 01:45:39 am
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 01:23:56 am
Reese-James seems alright too.  I know he did the shush thing but he also gave Priti Patel some shit so there's that.
Ray K
So he makes it onto Kenny's Jacket and Rob1966's enemies list.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26587 on: Today at 01:51:59 am
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 07:57:43 pm
Let no one forget Tuchel brought on Loftus-Cheek to run around up front in an FA cup final for 10 mins before subbing him off again.



:lmao
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26588 on: Today at 01:52:54 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:04:13 pm
Did Tuchel think they'd won when Mane missed? That was bizarre, felt so fake.

newterp
haha after watching it on replay its even funnier.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26589 on: Today at 02:03:31 am
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26590 on: Today at 02:06:45 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 08:25:08 pm
Always nice to beat these. Azpilicueta missing his penalty... *chefs kiss*
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26591 on: Today at 02:09:05 am
Reminder:

newterp
Romelu Lukaku cost 100m!!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26592 on: Today at 02:12:21 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:09:05 am
Reminder:

Romelu Lukaku cost 100m!!

Worth every rouble.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly
