Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26480 on: Yesterday at 11:39:46 am
Ratcliffe may still have his chance if he can pony up the literal, physical cash.

It looks like the Clearlake-Boehly deal could be stalling precisely because those administering the handling of the bid are looking for some guarantees that this won't be a Glazer-esque leveraged buyout.

Some of the sticking points at present:

- No dividends or management fees paid to the new ownership structure until at least 2032.
- No sale of shares in the company until at least 2032.
- Only a certain (unknown) percentage of the club can be bought with equity and leveraged debt.

The sticking points are as such:

Clubs like Man Utd, Burnley etc immediately had their bank accounts cleared by the buyers in their leveraged buyouts, whereas in this instance the buyers wouldn't be able to impact the club in that way for a decade at least. It would protect the club. Same with the shares. Whatever the unknown percentage is in the last clause is absolutely crucial, because if it's high, there's no way a hedge fund and a single wealthy individual are going to put up a ten figure sum of their own cash to buy the club.

They've been dubbed the anti-Glazer clauses but I foresee them precluding the current buyers if that last clause is a high percentage. It probably won't be, it'll probably amount to a few hundred million, but it will certainly complicate the deal. The fact is that almost no one has the sort of money in liquid cash to pay off the bulk of the anticipated value.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26481 on: Yesterday at 11:42:23 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  4, 2022, 06:37:44 pm
They cant pay him the £1.6bn of course.  I suspect the issue is that if the money isnt repaid, it cause the most enormous FFP failure

This is what struck me when Roman says he'll just write off £1.5bn. Surely it can't be that easy.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26482 on: Yesterday at 12:59:58 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:39:46 am
Are these clauses even legal?  Once the club is sold what avenue is there for anyone to stop the new owners from doing exactly what they say they won't do?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26483 on: Yesterday at 01:03:42 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:59:58 pm
Are these clauses even legal?  Once the club is sold what avenue is there for anyone to stop the new owners from doing exactly what they say they won't do?

Would be laughed out of court surely.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26484 on: Yesterday at 02:41:18 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:52:51 am
Yeah he was very informative there. A shame White and Sinclair kept interjecting

My biggest takewaway from this is that it won't actually cost Roman anything if he can sell something else in the future and offset the capital gains taxes with the 1.5bn loss from Chelsea.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26485 on: Yesterday at 02:48:54 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:59:58 pm
Are these clauses even legal?  Once the club is sold what avenue is there for anyone to stop the new owners from doing exactly what they say they won't do?
It's exactly the same as the administrator asking what they are going to invest in the playing staff or for reassurances that they will build a new stadium.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26486 on: Yesterday at 04:48:35 pm
Why is it suddenly not allowed to buy a club via an LBO?

It was good enough for the Americans to buy Burnley using that method less than a year ago.

Have the Government decided the PL rules arent correct in allowing this now, due I suspect to many Tories who see this as a drain on their club down the line. The PL have never objected to them before and the Government sat back and watched.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26487 on: Yesterday at 05:18:33 pm
Quote from: redtel on Yesterday at 04:48:35 pm
Why is it suddenly not allowed to buy a club via an LBO?

It was good enough for the Americans to buy Burnley using that method less than a year ago.

Have the Government decided the PL rules arent correct in allowing this now, due I suspect to many Tories who see this as a drain on their club down the line. The PL have never objected to them before and the Government sat back and watched.
As you say, probably now because it suits certain powerful people for the PL rules to be not fit for purpose. If they do go this way - if it is at all enforceable - then it sets an interesting precedent, ownership-wise, that the PL will surely have to respond to.

I have no idea if the proposed clauses are legal or if any form of ongoing covenants can ensure that the clauses are policed. It's just what's being widely reported as being the litmus test in any sale. I think if what they're asking is too restrictive, they'll end up having to reopen the bidding anyway when their preferred bidders can't adhere to the stringency they admins are demanding. Or alternatively, they soften the demands and then it's what was the point anyway?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26488 on: Yesterday at 06:25:53 pm
Quote from: redtel on Yesterday at 04:48:35 pm
Why is it suddenly not allowed to buy a club via an LBO?

It was good enough for the Americans to buy Burnley using that method less than a year ago.

Have the Government decided the PL rules arent correct in allowing this now, due I suspect to many Tories who see this as a drain on their club down the line. The PL have never objected to them before and the Government sat back and watched.

Chelsea fan Tories don't want Chelsea disadvantaged. Burnley can get stuffed.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26489 on: Yesterday at 08:29:39 pm
crypto fc are shady as it gets
embrace fake reality

you buy a fake shirt from their fake website and all you get is an empty bag

their new kit is transparent




MESSAGE FROM THE OWNERS.

DO U WANNA GET MUGGED OFF //send
4_bagz_of_season_tix: BITCOIN::parameter 673

smile
       away
             the
                 fake reality
                                  blues
                                            with


     c  r   y   p  t   o         f   c 
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26490 on: Yesterday at 11:31:38 pm
Sold?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26491 on: Yesterday at 11:44:27 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:31:38 pm
Sold?

Seems that way, mate...


'Chelsea takeover: contract signed for Boehly group to end Abramovich era':-

Deal subject to Premier League and government approval
Largest stake in club set to be held by US private equity firm

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/06/chelsea-takeover-sale-contract-signed-boehly-group-abramovich


a brief snippet...

'A consortium led by Todd Boehly has signed a contract to buy Chelsea and the deal to end Roman Abramovichs ownership will go through subject to Premier League and UK government approval.

Boehly, a part-owner of baseballs LA Dodgers and founder of Eldridge Industries, is expected to be the most public face of the consortium, although the largest stake in Chelsea is set to be held by the US private equity firm Clearlake Capital.

Clockwise from top left: Todd Boehly, Antonio Rüdiger, Hansjörg Wyss, Chelsea fans, and the players with the Champions League trophy.

Boehly has also partnered with his fellow Dodgers owner Mark Walter, the Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss and the British property developer Jonathan Goldstein. Under the arrangement the Tory peer Daniel Finkelstein and the publicist Barbara Charone would become non-executive directors of the club.'

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26492 on: Today at 03:51:52 am
4.25bn if Chelsea are worth that much then how much is LFC worth???? 6bn???
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26493 on: Today at 04:31:44 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 03:51:52 am
4.25bn if Chelsea are worth that much then how much is LFC worth???? 6bn???

4.25 is misleading headline number. Actual price is 2.5 billion, assurances  of 1 billion investment into the new stadium and 750 million investment into the playing staff over the next 10 years.

I dont see how any of those assurances can be legally binding.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26494 on: Today at 05:12:34 am
Wow. 75 million a year on transfers. Not exactly spending 200 million a year anymore are they
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26495 on: Today at 05:20:12 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:12:34 am
Wow. 75 million a year on transfers. Not exactly spending 200 million a year anymore are they

Not transfers , investment into playing staff. It could go on wages if they carry on the structure they have now. Roman used to dip into his own pocket .
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26496 on: Today at 06:06:12 am
How the shitey have fallen.
