Ratcliffe may still have his chance if he can pony up the literal, physical cash.



It looks like the Clearlake-Boehly deal could be stalling precisely because those administering the handling of the bid are looking for some guarantees that this won't be a Glazer-esque leveraged buyout.



Some of the sticking points at present:



- No dividends or management fees paid to the new ownership structure until at least 2032.

- No sale of shares in the company until at least 2032.

- Only a certain (unknown) percentage of the club can be bought with equity and leveraged debt.



The sticking points are as such:



Clubs like Man Utd, Burnley etc immediately had their bank accounts cleared by the buyers in their leveraged buyouts, whereas in this instance the buyers wouldn't be able to impact the club in that way for a decade at least. It would protect the club. Same with the shares. Whatever the unknown percentage is in the last clause is absolutely crucial, because if it's high, there's no way a hedge fund and a single wealthy individual are going to put up a ten figure sum of their own cash to buy the club.



They've been dubbed the anti-Glazer clauses but I foresee them precluding the current buyers if that last clause is a high percentage. It probably won't be, it'll probably amount to a few hundred million, but it will certainly complicate the deal. The fact is that almost no one has the sort of money in liquid cash to pay off the bulk of the anticipated value.