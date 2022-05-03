« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"  (Read 2128946 times)

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26360 on: Yesterday at 06:01:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:04:43 pm
That is not really accurate ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/fc-chelsea/alletransfers/verein/631
I mean as a whole. Transfers are only one aspect.

Their business is loss-making and the owners will have to restructure them to avoid losing their investment.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26361 on: Yesterday at 06:59:08 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:01:12 pm
I mean as a whole. Transfers are only one aspect.

Their business is loss-making and the owners will have to restructure them to avoid losing their investment.

That is true. They will need a serious reform, if they get normal owners ...
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26362 on: Today at 08:12:34 am »
https://www.mundodeportivo.com/futbol/fc-barcelona/20220503/1001797538/azpilicueta-marcos-alonso-apuestan-barca.html

Their captain and Alonso want to jump ship too. What do they say about rats(in this case mercenaries) on a sinking ship?
Online Persephone

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26363 on: Today at 09:48:07 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:12:34 am
https://www.mundodeportivo.com/futbol/fc-barcelona/20220503/1001797538/azpilicueta-marcos-alonso-apuestan-barca.html

Their captain and Alonso want to jump ship too. What do they say about rats(in this case mercenaries) on a sinking ship?
I can't wait for the day this happens to City as well.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26364 on: Today at 10:06:54 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:12:34 am
https://www.mundodeportivo.com/futbol/fc-barcelona/20220503/1001797538/azpilicueta-marcos-alonso-apuestan-barca.html

Their captain and Alonso want to jump ship too. What do they say about rats(in this case mercenaries) on a sinking ship?

To be honest, Spanish players joining Barcelona is hardly a surprise. Chelsea will have to offload some of their high earners, and they do have James and Chilwell for the positions next season, so this is probably happening with mutual consent ...
Online RedSince86

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26365 on: Today at 10:09:18 am »
The post Roman demise has started pretty quickly, great to see.

Hedge Fund majority owned, we couldn't have asked for better owners post Russian Thief.

5th to 8th will be their glass ceiling going forward hopefully.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26366 on: Today at 10:11:41 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:09:18 am
The post Roman demise has started pretty quickly, great to see.

Hedge Fund majority owned, we couldn't have asked for better owners post Russian Thief.

5th to 8th will be their glass ceiling going forward hopefully.

Realistically, this is where they belong without the oil money ...
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26367 on: Today at 10:12:39 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:06:54 am
To be honest, Spanish players joining Barcelona is hardly a surprise. Chelsea will have to offload some of their high earners, and they do have James and Chilwell for the positions next season, so this is probably happening with mutual consent ...
They actually want to keep Azpi. Them two leaving would mean that theyd have to have to sign 3-4 defenders and Silva is 37. Jurys still out as to how much the new owners will make available for transfers.
Online Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26368 on: Today at 10:13:28 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:09:18 am
The post Roman demise has started pretty quickly, great to see.

Hedge Fund majority owned, we couldn't have asked for better owners post Russian Thief.

5th to 8th will be their glass ceiling going forward hopefully.

So thats basically what they were 2000-2003.
Online El Lobo

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26369 on: Today at 10:13:33 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:12:39 am
They actually want to keep Azpi. Them two leaving would mean that theyd have to have to sign 3-4 defenders and Silva is 37. Jurys still out as to how much the new owners will make available for transfers.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26370 on: Today at 10:15:17 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:13:33 am

It beats having to try to spell his full name. 😵‍💫
Online El Lobo

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26371 on: Today at 10:18:50 am »
Just call him their 'twat captain' ;)
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26372 on: Today at 10:18:51 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:13:33 am

His Twitter moniker is @CesarAzpi lol.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26373 on: Today at 10:19:13 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:18:50 am
Just call him their 'twat captain' ;)
:-[
Online Red Berry

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26374 on: Today at 10:19:46 am »
Well until Abramovich is fully out the picture, then can they even sell anyone? Doesn't the money raised go to a holding account because it's technically an asset of Abramovich?

I really hope this lot are mentally done for the final. Get an early goal and they might just fold.

What about their ticket allocation for the final? Will they somehow magically circumvent the supposed embargo on ticket sales?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26375 on: Today at 10:23:08 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:19:46 am
Well until Abramovich is fully out the picture, then can they even sell anyone? Doesn't the money raised go to a holding account because it's technically an asset of Abramovich?

I really hope this lot are mentally done for the final. Get an early goal and they might just fold.

What about their ticket allocation for the final? Will they somehow magically circumvent the supposed embargo on ticket sales?
It isnt anymore based on what Ive read. He was effectively sacked by the PL and he wont get a penny back.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/plan-to-divert-cash-from-sale-of-chelsea-for-grassroots-football-032h62zjt
