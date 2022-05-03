That is not really accurate ...https://www.transfermarkt.com/fc-chelsea/alletransfers/verein/631
I mean as a whole. Transfers are only one aspect. Their business is loss-making and the owners will have to restructure them to avoid losing their investment.
https://www.mundodeportivo.com/futbol/fc-barcelona/20220503/1001797538/azpilicueta-marcos-alonso-apuestan-barca.htmlTheir captain and Alonso want to jump ship too. What do they say about rats(in this case mercenaries) on a sinking ship?
The post Roman demise has started pretty quickly, great to see.Hedge Fund majority owned, we couldn't have asked for better owners post Russian Thief.5th to 8th will be their glass ceiling going forward hopefully.
To be honest, Spanish players joining Barcelona is hardly a surprise. Chelsea will have to offload some of their high earners, and they do have James and Chilwell for the positions next season, so this is probably happening with mutual consent ...
They actually want to keep Azpi. Them two leaving would mean that theyd have to have to sign 3-4 defenders and Silva is 37. Jurys still out as to how much the new owners will make available for transfers.
Just call him their 'twat captain'
Well until Abramovich is fully out the picture, then can they even sell anyone? Doesn't the money raised go to a holding account because it's technically an asset of Abramovich?I really hope this lot are mentally done for the final. Get an early goal and they might just fold.What about their ticket allocation for the final? Will they somehow magically circumvent the supposed embargo on ticket sales?
