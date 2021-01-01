Theyre acting like youd expect a bunch of mercenaries to act - downing tools because theres no real material incentive for them to try in this competition. They will be a different beast in the FA Cup Final where theres an actual trophy on the line.



You wont see them collect maximum points from whats left in the league this season, I think theyll limp across the line in 4th. Given their form and that Arsenal and Spurs keep winning, youd think Chelsea would have served something better up today.



Looks to me like half their players are looking to jump ship in the summer and the other half are waiting to see the outcome of the ownership situation before they even try again.