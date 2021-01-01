« previous next »
Chelsea's performance was almost identical to their defeat at Goodison last season. Funnily enough Lampard was managing Chelsea that day.

I expected them to be a bit off it considering they played at United on Thursday night. Tuchel only making one change didn't help and he leaves Lukaku and co on the bench.
Fucking pathetic from them today. I can't stand Spurs, but at this point I hope both they and Arsenal pass Chelsea for 3rd and 4th - if Chelsea keep this level of shite up, they're genuinely in a bit of danger. And that's after getting an injury time winner last weekend.

And, as others have said, you can absolutely guarantee Chelsea will be game-raising their tits off when they play us in the cup final. Their three best performances of the season have been against Liverpool.
Expect them to give it everything this time too, the pricks.
For Spurs to catch them, they'd almost certainly have to beat us next week, so I hope they don't. If they lose to us and still catch them, that would be great.
Not sure whats gone wrong  for them, but theres now a real chance that they dont make the top 4.  Its likely they do still, but they have made what was a shoe in now something that is touch and go.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 06:24:38 pm
Fucking pathetic from them today. I can't stand Spurs, but at this point I hope both they and Arsenal pass Chelsea for 3rd and 4th - if Chelsea keep this level of shite up, they're genuinely in a bit of danger. And that's after getting an injury time winner last weekend.

And, as others have said, you can absolutely guarantee Chelsea will be game-raising their tits off when they play us in the cup final. Their three best performances of the season have been against Liverpool.
Expect them to give it everything this time too, the pricks.



Not as simple as that just to raise your game though.  They're playing themselves into some terrible form right now.  Compare that to us.  If we fly into that final in the form we're both in we'll take the cup home.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Would be kind of hilarious of these lot dont make Top 4. With their recent form you could see it happening, they are lucky that the teams they have left to play are all playing like shit too
We ll catch them. Not sure spurs will
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:33:20 pm
Not sure what fine wrong  for them, but theres now a real chance that they dont make the top 4.  Its likely they do still, but they have made what was a shoe in now something that is touch and go.


If Spurs and Arsenal weren't about to play each other (as well as Spurs playing us) I'd say there was a good chance they'd overtake Chelsea.  But I think they'll just about hold out.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

They've not looked the same since the Madrid defeat.  Hopefully same thing happens to City.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

No chance they miss top 4 but might get caught by one of them. Just seem to be getting back to normal after over achieving for a while, it's not a great side.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:38:41 pm
We ll catch them. Not sure spurs will
You'd have and should have been at least 6 pts clear had you not lost all those games on the trot. Who knows now.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Theyre acting like youd expect a bunch of mercenaries to act - downing tools because theres no real material incentive for them to try in this competition. They will be a different beast in the FA Cup Final where theres an actual trophy on the line.

You wont see them collect maximum points from whats left in the league this season, I think theyll limp across the line in 4th. Given their form and that Arsenal and Spurs keep winning, youd think Chelsea would have served something better up today.

Looks to me like half their players are looking to jump ship in the summer and the other half are waiting to see the outcome of the ownership situation before they even try again.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:33:20 pm
Not sure whats gone wrong  for them, but theres now a real chance that they dont make the top 4.  Its likely they do still, but they have made what was a shoe in now something that is touch and go.

In other circumstances I dont think they would make it but they have 3 home games and 1 away and the teams left to play are Wolves, Leicester, Leeds and Watford. 2 in the bottom 5 and other 2 are mid table teams struggling for form.

If they fail to get it playing 3 at home against those lot then it would be one of the biggest collapses ever. They also have Spurs and Arsenal to thank as they play eachother so one of those two or both is dropping points in that game too.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:33:20 pm
Not sure whats gone wrong  for them, but theres now a real chance that they dont make the top 4.  Its likely they do still, but they have made what was a shoe in now something that is touch and go.
What's gone wrong is that they can no longer throw stolen money at expensive flops.
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 06:40:35 pm
They've not looked the same since the Madrid defeat.  Hopefully same thing happens to City.

Not looked the same since Roman fucked off and they became Fulham again
We should bid £25 million for Havertz. Help them out.
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 04:11:21 pm
Azpilicueta the dumb c*nt trying to play it out, then acts like a twat all game

He is a grade A twat. I hope he plays in the cup final the fucking quilt
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 05:36:54 pm
When I think of their continued disrespect for the 97, I get over results like today's pretty quickly, horrible bastards.

And they gave a couple of tory 'sign on' renditions to our blue bethren today but will matter not a jot to some of the blerts who will be cheering them on against us in the cup final.
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:33:20 pm
Not sure whats gone wrong  for them, but theres now a real chance that they dont make the top 4.  Its likely they do still, but they have made what was a shoe in now something that is touch and go.

Arsenal will probably catch them for 3rd place, but highly unlikely Tottenham will catch them for 4th. Still, they are already on the decline, since their mercenaries are considering their options ...
Not sure if they miss out on top 4 this season but they'll be in danger next season if they keep this shit up. And no-one will cry tears for them either, game-raising twats. Hope they're ready for a spanking at Wembley.
It will probably be tight on the day, but I hope we absolutely trounce these useless, sportswashing shits at Wembley.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Reckon this lot are on the slide already. They'll scrape enough fight together to give us a game, but they know everything changes for Chelsea after this season.

I think the uncertainty over what lies ahead is starting to get to them, along with the surety that the days of multiple marquee signings rocking up to the doors each summer are likely over.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

I think Diaz destroys them.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

For a team who have signed multiple expensive forwards they dont seem to be much if a threat.

It may be that the baying mob today unsettled them but Rudiger in particular seemed rattled.
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:52:51 pm
They had no drive or hunger at all, it looked as if their players were on the beach. I also think Tuchels comments before the game helped them. He basically said he felt uncomfortable going against Lampard. The players were not bothered.

He said that, seriously? What a lemon.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

They have had a few last minute winners in recent weeks. Palace, Newcastle and West Ham only last week, which looks important now. Don't think there's much chance of them dropping out of the top 4. It would take a massive collapse for both Arse and Spurs to catch them.     
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:20:36 pm
It will probably be tight on the day, but I hope we absolutely trounce these useless, sportswashing shits at Wembley.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:25:54 pm
We should bid £25 million for Havertz. Help them out.

Klopp has a no dickhead policy.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Havertz would just replace Divock as 6th choice forward.

"Some" people complain that Bobby doesn't score enough. 31 matches 11 goals 4 assists in all comps.

Havertz has played 44 matches in all comps and scored 13 with 6 assists.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:30:21 pm
For a team who have signed multiple expensive forwards they dont seem to be much if a threat.

It may be that the baying mob today unsettled them but Rudiger in particular seemed rattled.
They've got the forwards to be much more expansive and penetrative, but Tuchel is a defence first kind of coach. None of his forwards have looked particularly great under him, but he's gotten results so no one cares.
Theyre not even being linked with any players. I can see Tuchel walking out. Really excited about them next season. The rot is setting in.
