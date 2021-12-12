« previous next »
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26240 on: Yesterday at 06:44:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:34:25 pm
There were 60+ at one point ...
that's the number I had in mind actually.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26241 on: Yesterday at 06:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:15:36 pm
Any Dodgers fans with an idea of what to expect?

Ive a feeling they commit funds to keeping important players, Tuchel will likely leave and theyll give transfer funds but not what theyre used to and theyll slowly become an Arsenal level team.

For starters it's not the same ownership structure so it's hard to say. The Dodgers are owned by Guggenheim Baseball Management as the front man, Mark Walters, runs Guggenheim Partners which manages ~$310b in assets. Boehly worked at Guggenheim Partners at the time and is an investor in Guggenheim Baseball aka the Dodgers. Now for Cheslea it's him and Hanjsworg Wyss with a bunch of other investors. Guggenheim seemingly has nothing to do with it.

If they were to mimic the Dodgers though that wouldn't be great. We're talking about perennial division winner and out and out World Series favorite now 3 years running. Basically take FSG and just add more money because they're using Guggenheim as a front. Highest payroll in the league or thereabouts every year, most spent on player development, most spent on foreign players, etc etc. They've invested in every facet of the organization and it's probably best in class or thereabouts throughout all levels especially focused on cutting edge player development. I'm no longer a MLB fan but I do go to Dodgers games 2-4 times a season as Dodger Stadium  + LA weather really can't be beat and oddly enough will be there tonight. They're playing Detroit, could care less. Just going to hang out with the family, have some beers and a Dodger dog and enjoy the evening. Granted it's also costing ~$900 for the tickets, food and parking for 8 of us yet they regularly have attendance of around 4 million for the season.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26242 on: Yesterday at 07:11:18 pm »
Dodgers have a ridiculous tv contract i think its $20 billion over 20 years, that is what funded their player splurges the last 4-5 seasons, they even outspend the Yankees which is unheard of in the history of the sport.

Clearlake own 66% controlling interest in Chelsea, a hedge fund won't want to waste money, Boehly is the face of the bod and nothing more, said the right things while Clearlake sat in the background.

Chelsea fans better get used to the sustainable model, the days of massive transfer windows are gone under a hedge Fund ownership.

I read on Twitter the Ratcliffe bid was £2.7 straight up with a further £1.7 additional spending in the future.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26243 on: Yesterday at 07:25:44 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 07:11:18 pm
Dodgers have a ridiculous tv contract i think its $20 billion over 20 years, that is what funded their player splurges the last 4-5 seasons, they even outspend the Yankees which is unheard of in the history of the sport.

Clearlake own 66% controlling interest in Chelsea, a hedge fund won't want to waste money, Boehly is the face of the bod and nothing more, said the right things while Clearlake sat in the background.

Chelsea fans better get used to the sustainable model, the days of massive transfer windows are gone under a hedge Fund ownership.

I read on Twitter the Ratcliffe bid was £2.7 straight up with a further £1.7 additional spending in the future.

a medium-long term project will be rebuilding Stamford Bridge as well which will eat into transfer budgets (and until they do rebuild it their match revenues are a fair bit below the likes of Arsenal, Spurs, United and now ourselves) which is less money generated. Commercially their reputation must have took a hit as well in terms of future contracts.

They really need to keep that CL football over the net few years, that's going to be key. If they're edged out by the likes of Arsenal and Spurs (and with the money they chuck about United will always be top 4 more often than they aren't) then it'll be hard for them to get back in. Potentially Newcastle to throw in the mix as well.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26244 on: Yesterday at 07:38:18 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 05:34:33 pm
It's an egg-slicer isn't it?  Salmon and egg slices in a bearnaise sauce, enveloped in Tiger bread pouchettes

Each to their own, but I genuinely love that design. And because its so polarising and cool, itll never, ever be made.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26245 on: Yesterday at 07:40:31 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:38:18 pm
Each to their own, but I genuinely love that design. And because its so polarising and cool, itll never, ever be made.

isn't that the fortress of solitude?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26246 on: Yesterday at 07:51:58 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 07:11:18 pm
Dodgers have a ridiculous tv contract i think its $20 billion over 20 years, that is what funded their player splurges the last 4-5 seasons, they even outspend the Yankees which is unheard of in the history of the sport.

Clearlake own 66% controlling interest in Chelsea, a hedge fund won't want to waste money, Boehly is the face of the bod and nothing more, said the right things while Clearlake sat in the background.

Chelsea fans better get used to the sustainable model, the days of massive transfer windows are gone under a hedge Fund ownership.

I read on Twitter the Ratcliffe bid was £2.7 straight up with a further £1.7 additional spending in the future.

It's a 25 year contract valued at $8.35bn because it also gives them 50% ownership of the SportsNet LA TV channel. It's estimated this gives them ~$239m per year which isn't all that much more than their payroll. But because of the opaque nature of MLB team finances and the fight over revenue sharing between the teams themselves and then with the player union it's hard to really know aside from that other than the Dodgers are rich. The issue with the Dodgers vs. Yankees is while both teams are equally rich their owners are not. The Yankees owners are rich because of the Yankees, the Dodgers owners are rich without the Dodgers. That probably does make a difference in how each ownership group acts.

Anyway, I wouldn't assume anything about how the new owners will act. Only time will tell but I think it is safe to assume nobody is going to spend like Roman was because none of them are dealing in blood money and needing to launder it out of Russia.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26247 on: Yesterday at 09:58:01 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:40:31 pm
isn't that the fortress of solitude?

Na, that's North Belfast. Home of the mighty Cliftonville  :wave
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26248 on: Yesterday at 10:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:25:44 pm
a medium-long term project will be rebuilding Stamford Bridge as well which will eat into transfer budgets (and until they do rebuild it their match revenues are a fair bit below the likes of Arsenal, Spurs, United and now ourselves) which is less money generated. Commercially their reputation must have took a hit as well in terms of future contracts.
didn't some ppl post on here that their ability to build out / build up is extremely constrained by adjacent buildings - to the point of being a non-starter?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26249 on: Yesterday at 10:12:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:01:35 pm
didn't some ppl post on here that their ability to build out / build up is extremely constrained by adjacent buildings - to the point of being a non-starter?

I don't know the specifics but they were supposed to be doing it years ago but it never happened. They were rumoured to be playing at Wembley for a few years even before Spurs did.

There's the railway line to factor in as well on two sides, so it's hard to see them massively expanding their footprint.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26250 on: Yesterday at 10:14:33 pm »
Ratcliffe is a scummy fracker. End phase capitalism at it's worst.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26251 on: Yesterday at 10:59:47 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 05:34:33 pm
It's an egg-slicer isn't it?  Salmon and egg slices in a bearnaise sauce, enveloped in Tiger bread pouchettes
looks fucking shit whatever it is
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26252 on: Yesterday at 11:07:41 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 07:11:18 pm
Dodgers have a ridiculous tv contract i think its $20 billion over 20 years, that is what funded their player splurges the last 4-5 seasons, they even outspend the Yankees which is unheard of in the history of the sport.

Clearlake own 66% controlling interest in Chelsea, a hedge fund won't want to waste money, Boehly is the face of the bod and nothing more, said the right things while Clearlake sat in the background.

Chelsea fans better get used to the sustainable model, the days of massive transfer windows are gone under a hedge Fund ownership.

I read on Twitter the Ratcliffe bid was £2.7 straight up with a further £1.7 additional spending in the future.
Hmmm.. interesting. Didn't know they were bought already.
I don't really follow much outside of LFC.
Is it a done deal now?

EDIT: Nvmnd, I've read back...

Quote
..We have no profit motive because we make our money in other ways.
Abramovich did that too... a sibling of "Sportswashing"- although prolly the "nicer" version.


Anyway 1.75b over 10 years? That doesn't sound like a lot of investment... or is it?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26253 on: Yesterday at 11:16:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:01:35 pm
didn't some ppl post on here that their ability to build out / build up is extremely constrained by adjacent buildings - to the point of being a non-starter?

Jonathan Wilson and Dominic Fifield have noted there are loads of issues with expanding Stamford Bridge

- underground and overground railway lines next to it
- Brompton Cemetery adjacent to one side of the ground which is a non-starter
- expensive housing, listed buildings, a hotel and a shopping centre are also in the vicinity. Fifield notes for example the Sir Oswald Stoll Mansions (150+ flats) would cost at least £50m


But if they move away, there's the issue that the club doesn't own the ground or name of the club (which is tied to them staying at Stamford Bridge). The Chelsea Pitch Owners own the freehold to the ground, the turnstiles and the pitch, as well as the name Chelsea Football Club which is licensed back on the condition they play there. Any relocation requires 76% approval of CPO's shareholders
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26254 on: Yesterday at 11:17:09 pm »
Now that Rudiger is gone, will they splash money on a CB or prefer to start Christensen next year?
Wait, they don't even have money anymore, do they?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26255 on: Yesterday at 11:20:58 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 11:17:09 pm
Now that Rudiger is gone, will they splash money on a CB or prefer to start Christensen next year?
Wait, they don't even have money anymore, do they?
Yeah, but I doubt it's just Rudiger. They're going to have a few players who will want to move in the next window. Newcastle, PSG and City beckons...
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26256 on: Yesterday at 11:23:51 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 11:17:09 pm
Now that Rudiger is gone, will they splash money on a CB or prefer to start Christensen next year?
Wait, they don't even have money anymore, do they?

Any selling club worth their salt is going to quickly clue in to the fact Chelsea probably need to replace 2-3 defenders this summer (Rudiger, Christensen, Azipilicueta). They should be able to command whatever they want.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26257 on: Yesterday at 11:57:03 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:07:41 pm
Hmmm.. interesting. Didn't know they were bought already.
I don't really follow much outside of LFC.
Is it a done deal now?

EDIT: Nvmnd, I've read back...
Abramovich did that too... a sibling of "Sportswashing"- although prolly the "nicer" version.


Anyway 1.75b over 10 years? That doesn't sound like a lot of investment... or is it?
175 million a year for ten years would be a fair chunk of investment.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26258 on: Today at 12:54:01 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:23:51 pm
Any selling club worth their salt is going to quickly clue in to the fact Chelsea probably need to replace 2-3 defenders this summer (Rudiger, Christensen, Azipilicueta). They should be able to command whatever they want.

Unfortunately we get another year of that snide Azpilicueta. He triggered some clause in his contract to where it was extended to 2023.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26259 on: Today at 01:08:45 am »
The reality with Chelsea in the Roman era was lots of wasted money in recruitment and a team that often lacked a coherent identity due to constantly changing manager.

If the new owners impose a sustainable spending model on Chelsea, but at the same time hire a quality DOF and give Tuchel time to impose an identity on this team - they can be more of a threat than they previously were. As the success of FSG's ownership demonstrates.

This is easier said than done of course, but I wouldn't write off Chelsea in the medium-to-long term. Short term I don't see them as a threat though because their squad lacks a coherent identity, many of their key players are declining or leaving, and their forwards are all overrated underperformers. The squad needs a total overhaul in my opinion, Tuchel squeezed results out of them but they have stagnated and will go backwards unless a longer-term developmental vision is pursued.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26260 on: Today at 01:10:53 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 11:17:09 pm
Now that Rudiger is gone, will they splash money on a CB or prefer to start Christensen next year?
Wait, they don't even have money anymore, do they?
Still got the Hazard money as far as I know.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26261 on: Today at 01:33:38 am »
their wage bill is 333m quid.   30m a month. 

New uefa rule of 70% wage to revenue looming and an owner 3billion out of pocket.   

City, newcastle, madrid, barca, psg will all be circling. 
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26262 on: Today at 02:43:53 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 12:54:01 am
Unfortunately we get another year of that snide Azpilicueta. He triggered some clause in his contract to where it was extended to 2023.

I'm surprised that was allowed under the license conditions. Must because it is an existing contractual condition
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26263 on: Today at 02:47:10 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:43:53 am
I'm surprised that was allowed under the license conditions. Must because it is an existing contractual condition

Yeah it's not really a new,new contract is it.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26264 on: Today at 05:03:11 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 11:17:09 pm
Now that Rudiger is gone, will they splash money on a CB or prefer to start Christensen next year?
Wait, they don't even have money anymore, do they?
Christensen is going to Barcelona.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26265 on: Today at 05:10:38 am »
Ive been hearing for years that Chelseas success was not down to money. Even on here some were saying  only the initial outlay was Romans , now Chelsea are self sustaining juggernauts. An example to everyone. I expect them to keep rolling with tremendous success. Its togetherness, harmony, love, passion, and hard work that won them all those trophies. You cant buy that.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26266 on: Today at 06:16:12 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:10:38 am
Ive been hearing for years that Chelseas success was not down to money. Even on here some were saying  only the initial outlay was Romans , now Chelsea are self sustaining juggernauts. An example to everyone. I expect them to keep rolling with tremendous success. Its togetherness, harmony, love, passion, and hard work that won them all those trophies. You cant buy that.
;D The London handbags are out.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26267 on: Today at 07:00:09 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:10:38 am
Ive been hearing for years that Chelseas success was not down to money. Even on here some were saying  only the initial outlay was Romans , now Chelsea are self sustaining juggernauts. An example to everyone. I expect them to keep rolling with tremendous success. Its togetherness, harmony, love, passion, and hard work that won them all those trophies. You cant buy that.
I must confess ( my loneliness?) I thought they'd reached a point they were almost self sustaining. That would be something I picked up from the radio. So yes you are absolutely right they've manipulated the media and thus some of the public will their bull.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26268 on: Today at 07:05:16 am »
Cant believe so many people watch baseball. $20bn TV contract? Madness.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26269 on: Today at 08:10:18 am »
Ngolo kante would be interesting in our squad
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26270 on: Today at 08:22:49 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:00:09 am
I must confess ( my loneliness?) I thought they'd reached a point they were almost self sustaining. That would be something I picked up from the radio. So yes you are absolutely right they've manipulated the media and thus some of the public will their bull.

It's probably just hard for people to believe that after 20 years of regular success and annual trophies they're not self-sustaining, particularly when they were being outspent by the Manchester clubs anyway. Once they had that ridiculous 2020 outlay, when nobody else was spending money, it was obvious to anyone they were still relying on money pumped in.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26271 on: Today at 08:42:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:05:16 am
Cant believe so many people watch baseball. $20bn TV contract? Madness.

Quite agree.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26272 on: Today at 09:32:03 am »
On the supposed redevelopment of Stamford Bridge - which seems largely infeasible - theres the corporate considerations but beyond that, unless they tap into the football tourism massively like a Barcelona, they dont have enough fans to fill a 50k+ arena routinely. They dont even sell out 40k when theyre not competing for the title. This, in and of itself suggests that if theyre going to spend sustainably, it will be a few levels below where theyve been spending at present.

The cemetery and the rail lines are an absolute no go, which leaves two sides Stamford Bridge can be expanded upon. Its estimated that theres over £150m of property that would need to be cleared for the development and compulsory purchase orders are far from guaranteed. Youre probably talking £200m before youve bought a brick.

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26273 on: Today at 10:03:33 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:05:16 am
Cant believe so many people watch baseball. $20bn TV contract? Madness.

Isn't it pretty much a Boomer sport now anyway? It's been in sharp decline for years with younger generations.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26274 on: Today at 10:07:57 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:32:03 am
On the supposed redevelopment of Stamford Bridge - which seems largely infeasible - theres the corporate considerations but beyond that, unless they tap into the football tourism massively like a Barcelona, they dont have enough fans to fill a 50k+ arena routinely. They dont even sell out 40k when theyre not competing for the title. This, in and of itself suggests that if theyre going to spend sustainably, it will be a few levels below where theyve been spending at present.

The cemetery and the rail lines are an absolute no go, which leaves two sides Stamford Bridge can be expanded upon. Its estimated that theres over £150m of property that would need to be cleared for the development and compulsory purchase orders are far from guaranteed. Youre probably talking £200m before youve bought a brick.

It doesn't make financial sense but they're getting left behind with a 40k capacity when the rest of the top clubs will be over 60k after next season, other than City who don't need the extra capacity anyway. A financial advantage though is Stamford Bridge has always been the highest price per seat stadium. THey've got the same capacity as Everton more or less but make 3 or 4 times what they do each matchday and would still make a lot more than Everton at BMD, same with West Ham now.

It'd be an easier job for us to clear the houses behind the Kemlyn (or re-route WBR) and that won't be easy or cheap.

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26275 on: Today at 10:26:26 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:03:33 am
Isn't it pretty much a Boomer sport now anyway? It's been in sharp decline for years with younger generations.
Also pretty much a regional sport now since it does better in the regional TV markets than it does on the national scene, Thus why the Dogers have that stupidly large TV deal.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26276 on: Today at 10:30:34 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:03:33 am
Isn't it pretty much a Boomer sport now anyway? It's been in sharp decline for years with younger generations.
Feel like were on the cusp of saying the same about the premier league to be honest.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26277 on: Today at 11:31:53 am »
3-4 billion for Chelsea?!  FSG made the best deal of all time
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26278 on: Today at 11:41:56 am »
Wonder what we're actually worth now then.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26279 on: Today at 11:55:31 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:05:16 am
Cant believe so many people watch baseball. $20bn TV contract? Madness.

162 League games per season X 30 teams, not including playoffs.
