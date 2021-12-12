didn't some ppl post on here that their ability to build out / build up is extremely constrained by adjacent buildings - to the point of being a non-starter?
Jonathan Wilson and Dominic Fifield have noted there are loads of issues with expanding Stamford Bridge
- underground and overground railway lines next to it
- Brompton Cemetery adjacent to one side of the ground which is a non-starter
- expensive housing, listed buildings, a hotel and a shopping centre are also in the vicinity. Fifield notes for example the Sir Oswald Stoll Mansions (150+ flats) would cost at least £50m
But if they move away, there's the issue that the club doesn't own the ground or name of the club (which is tied to them staying at Stamford Bridge). The Chelsea Pitch Owners own the freehold to the ground, the turnstiles and the pitch, as well as the name Chelsea Football Club which is licensed back on the condition they play there. Any relocation requires 76% approval of CPO's shareholders