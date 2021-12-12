Any Dodgers fans with an idea of what to expect?



Ive a feeling they commit funds to keeping important players, Tuchel will likely leave and theyll give transfer funds but not what theyre used to and theyll slowly become an Arsenal level team.



For starters it's not the same ownership structure so it's hard to say. The Dodgers are owned by Guggenheim Baseball Management as the front man, Mark Walters, runs Guggenheim Partners which manages ~$310b in assets. Boehly worked at Guggenheim Partners at the time and is an investor in Guggenheim Baseball aka the Dodgers. Now for Cheslea it's him and Hanjsworg Wyss with a bunch of other investors. Guggenheim seemingly has nothing to do with it.If they were to mimic the Dodgers though that wouldn't be great. We're talking about perennial division winner and out and out World Series favorite now 3 years running. Basically take FSG and just add more money because they're using Guggenheim as a front. Highest payroll in the league or thereabouts every year, most spent on player development, most spent on foreign players, etc etc. They've invested in every facet of the organization and it's probably best in class or thereabouts throughout all levels especially focused on cutting edge player development. I'm no longer a MLB fan but I do go to Dodgers games 2-4 times a season as Dodger Stadium + LA weather really can't be beat and oddly enough will be there tonight. They're playing Detroit, could care less. Just going to hang out with the family, have some beers and a Dodger dog and enjoy the evening. Granted it's also costing ~$900 for the tickets, food and parking for 8 of us yet they regularly have attendance of around 4 million for the season.