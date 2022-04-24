Great to see a Hedge Fund Clearlake looking to be favourites to buy them, what a hedge fund doesn't do is throw money willy nilly in an asset, it will be about organic growth and growing an asset without using their own capital, principles of FSG to a tee.
Tuchel's recent comments should be alarming to that plastic fanbase, he knows a sea change will happen there and big spending Chelsea is over.
AC Milan ownership is Hedge Fund owned, not been big spenders but overhauled the club, taken time and starting to bear fruit now, will be harder for Clearlake in the more competitive PL to do that with Chelsea.