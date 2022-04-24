« previous next »
Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"

Red-Soldier

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26160 on: April 24, 2022, 03:37:49 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on April 24, 2022, 10:55:52 am
His moral fibre must be getting really torn to shreds with this bid.

I'm sure it's been something he's struggled with for years, what with him living in a tax haven.
oojason

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26161 on: April 24, 2022, 04:24:51 pm

'Thomas Tuchel confirms Antonio Rudiger has decided to leave Chelsea: "The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk. "We gave everything - me and the club - but we could not fight anymore because of the actions."':-

https://twitter.com/AdamNewson/status/1518248046542438402
Kopenhagen

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26162 on: April 24, 2022, 04:38:06 pm
Quote from: oojason on April 24, 2022, 04:24:51 pm
'Thomas Tuchel confirms Antonio Rudiger has decided to leave Chelsea: "The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk. "We gave everything - me and the club - but we could not fight anymore because of the actions."':-

https://twitter.com/AdamNewson/status/1518248046542438402

Will be exposed horribly at Madrid. Truly poor signing.
killer-heels

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26163 on: April 25, 2022, 05:39:12 am
They have gone from looking a strong squad to now needing a proper rebuild. They definitely will give us a tough game in the final but they have a number of squad issues. The backline doesnt have anyone longterm they can hang their hat on, Kante looks like he has declined and is only ever going one way and their forward line needs a huge shake up.

The only players they can bank on for the long term are James, Kovacic, Chilwell, Havertz and possibly Mount and in that Chilwell has an ACL injury and Kovacic looks injury prone.

Couldnt happen to a nicer set of Nazi’s.
Fromola

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26164 on: April 25, 2022, 09:42:29 am
Quote from: killer-heels on April 25, 2022, 05:39:12 am
They have gone from looking a strong squad to now needing a proper rebuild. They definitely will give us a tough game in the final but they have a number of squad issues. The backline doesnt have anyone longterm they can hang their hat on, Kante looks like he has declined and is only ever going one way and their forward line needs a huge shake up.

The only players they can bank on for the long term are James, Kovacic, Chilwell, Havertz and possibly Mount and in that Chilwell has an ACL injury and Kovacic looks injury prone.

Couldnt happen to a nicer set of Nazis.

Hopefully it's their last season in the top 4, although it'll probably be the Mancs they're battling with next season.

A saving grace is their Academy seems to produce players like Gallagher and Guehi every year and they haven't utilised it enough in terms of their first team, Gallagher will probably come in next season.

They had that huge splurge in 2020, right in the middle of a pandemic, but it didn't have the transformative effect of our Ali/Fabinho/Van Dijk year. Then they got lumbered with Lukaku when they were looking to sign Haaland last summer.

I can see them raising a lot through sales in the summer and then trying to spend that dough but are good players going to want to go there right now?

Crosby Nick

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26165 on: April 25, 2022, 09:43:58 am
Quote from: killer-heels on April 25, 2022, 05:39:12 am
They have gone from looking a strong squad to now needing a proper rebuild. They definitely will give us a tough game in the final but they have a number of squad issues. The backline doesnt have anyone longterm they can hang their hat on, Kante looks like he has declined and is only ever going one way and their forward line needs a huge shake up.

The only players they can bank on for the long term are James, Kovacic, Chilwell, Havertz and possibly Mount and in that Chilwell has an ACL injury and Kovacic looks injury prone.

Couldnt happen to a nicer set of Nazis.

They can definitely rely on Mount I think. Annoyingly he looks decent every time I see them. The likes of Loftus-Cheek will probably stick around too and theyve always got loaners they can recall.

They do seem to have more problems at the back though.
AndyMuller

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26166 on: April 25, 2022, 09:50:23 am
I hate these but I hope they batter Everton 5-0 at Goodison.
Fromola

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26167 on: April 25, 2022, 09:56:09 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on April 25, 2022, 09:50:23 am
I hate these but I hope they batter Everton 5-0 at Goodison.

Only won 1 of their last 7 though at Goodison and play at Old Trafford on Thursday. Expect a United at Goodison type performance. A draw will do if Burnley can beat Watford.
HeartAndSoul

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26168 on: April 25, 2022, 01:16:20 pm
Quote from: Fromola on April 25, 2022, 09:56:09 am
Only won 1 of their last 7 though at Goodison and play at Old Trafford on Thursday. Expect a United at Goodison type performance. A draw will do if Burnley can beat Watford.

Just seen Burnley are playing Villa twice in their remaining games as well. You know what to do Stevie  :wave
Red Berry

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26169 on: April 25, 2022, 01:35:44 pm
Really hope they collapse in the run up to the final, although of course I prefer them to scrape top four ahead of United. Somehow I imagine they'll raise their game against us, but we've shown that no team can match us on our day.
BoRed

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26170 on: April 25, 2022, 02:13:40 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on April 25, 2022, 01:16:20 pm
Just seen Burnley are playing Villa twice in their remaining games as well. You know what to do Stevie  :wave

That's mad even by Premier League standards. The Villa v Burnley game was postponed in December, neither of them were in Europe and both went out early in the two domestic cups, yet it took them over five months to reschedule it.

Dr Stu-Pid

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26171 on: April 25, 2022, 02:24:21 pm
Apologies if this was covered earlier in the thread, but does anyone know why Chelsea seem to be able to wear their World Club Champions FIFA badge on their kit in PL games but we were refused permission when we won it?
farawayred

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26172 on: April 25, 2022, 04:26:39 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on April 25, 2022, 02:24:21 pm
Apologies if this was covered earlier in the thread, but does anyone know why Chelsea seem to be able to wear their World Club Champions FIFA badge on their kit in PL games but we were refused permission when we won it?
Putin wanted it and had Abramovich lobby the FA.

Joking aside, I don't know either, but this always irked me too. We were allowed to wear the badge for one match only. But let's see if they will let us wear it next season. ;)
AndyInVA

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26173 on: April 25, 2022, 07:23:10 pm
Chelsea are currently listed as having games touring the States in the summer.

I just googled it to see how that was even possible.

Apparently the games will only go ahead if the club is sold.
newterp

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26174 on: Today at 01:40:16 am
https://www.espn.com/soccer/soccer-transfers/story/4652218/thomas-tuchel-chelseas-ownership-uncertainty-impacting-transfer-planshelping-rivals-gain-advantage

Quote
"[In a normal season], you are never fully sure but we would have some targets and we would have for sure contacted some players and found out about their situations," he said."Of course, now our hands are tied. We can still have talks inside the building but we cannot act. The situation is not ideal.


Waaaah, waaaah, waaah.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26175 on: Today at 01:47:23 am
Kopenhagen

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26176 on: Today at 01:53:36 am
Armand9

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26177 on: Today at 05:47:17 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on April 24, 2022, 04:38:06 pm
Will be exposed horribly at Madrid. Truly poor signing.

after seeing militao's recent performances in the CL i was thinking any CB with a modicum of ability will be an upgrade

then i recalled rudiger in a back 4....
RedSince86

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26178 on: Today at 10:37:23 am
Great to see a Hedge Fund Clearlake looking to be favourites to buy them, what a hedge fund doesn't do is throw money willy nilly in an asset, it will be about organic growth and growing an asset without using their own capital, principles of FSG to a tee.

Tuchel's recent comments should be alarming to that plastic fanbase, he knows a sea change will happen there and big spending Chelsea is over.

AC Milan ownership is Hedge Fund owned, not been big spenders but overhauled the club, taken time and starting to bear fruit now, will be harder for Clearlake in the more competitive PL to do that with Chelsea.
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26179 on: Today at 10:46:41 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:37:23 am
Great to see a Hedge Fund Clearlake looking to be favourites to buy them, what a hedge fund doesn't do is throw money willy nilly in an asset, it will be about organic growth and growing an asset without using their own capital, principles of FSG to a tee.

Tuchel's recent comments should be alarming to that plastic fanbase, he knows a sea change will happen there and big spending Chelsea is over.

AC Milan ownership is Hedge Fund owned, not been big spenders but overhauled the club, taken time and starting to bear fruit now, will be harder for Clearlake in the more competitive PL to do that with Chelsea.
Ibrahimovich offered himself to Milan and the rest is history. It has nothing to do with their owners.
PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26180 on: Today at 12:01:57 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:37:23 am
Great to see a Hedge Fund Clearlake looking to be favourites to buy them, what a hedge fund doesn't do is throw money willy nilly in an asset, it will be about organic growth and growing an asset without using their own capital, principles of FSG to a tee.

Tuchel's recent comments should be alarming to that plastic fanbase, he knows a sea change will happen there and big spending Chelsea is over.

AC Milan ownership is Hedge Fund owned, not been big spenders but overhauled the club, taken time and starting to bear fruit now, will be harder for Clearlake in the more competitive PL to do that with Chelsea.

Yeah, Chelsea will become a normal upper mid-table club now, fighting with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Man Utd and West Ham for that 4th place trophy. The first 3 places will be reserved for LFC, Man City and Newcastle ...
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26181 on: Today at 12:06:24 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:01:57 pm
Yeah, Chelsea will become a normal upper mid-table club now, fighting with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Man Utd and West Ham for that 4th place trophy. The first 3 places will be reserved for LFC, Man City and Newcastle ...
For us, it doesn't make a difference because Newcastle have replaced them.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26182 on: Today at 12:07:26 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:06:24 pm
For us, it doesn't make a difference because Newcastle have replaced them.

It does make a difference since it's not Newcastle in addition to them at least
PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26183 on: Today at 12:12:54 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:46:41 am
Ibrahimovich offered himself to Milan and the rest is history. It has nothing to do with their owners.

Of course it has. They have appointed a good manager, and signed a lot of talented younger players. Ibrahimovic and Giroud are still scoring for them, but players like Hernandez, Maignan, Tomori, Tonali and Leao are the core of their team for the future, soon to be joined by Origi ...
PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #26184 on: Today at 12:15:49 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:06:24 pm
For us, it doesn't make a difference because Newcastle have replaced them.

Well, it is easier competing with 2 oil clubs than 3 ...
