They have gone from looking a strong squad to now needing a proper rebuild. They definitely will give us a tough game in the final but they have a number of squad issues. The backline doesnt have anyone longterm they can hang their hat on, Kante looks like he has declined and is only ever going one way and their forward line needs a huge shake up.



The only players they can bank on for the long term are James, Kovacic, Chilwell, Havertz and possibly Mount and in that Chilwell has an ACL injury and Kovacic looks injury prone.



Hopefully it's their last season in the top 4, although it'll probably be the Mancs they're battling with next season.A saving grace is their Academy seems to produce players like Gallagher and Guehi every year and they haven't utilised it enough in terms of their first team, Gallagher will probably come in next season.They had that huge splurge in 2020, right in the middle of a pandemic, but it didn't have the transformative effect of our Ali/Fabinho/Van Dijk year. Then they got lumbered with Lukaku when they were looking to sign Haaland last summer.I can see them raising a lot through sales in the summer and then trying to spend that dough but are good players going to want to go there right now?