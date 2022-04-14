Serie A isnt as slow as it has a reputation for - its got quicker and more attacking year on year for like half a decade. The quality however is a long way off what it once was, they havent a single team that can credibly challenge the top European sides, regardless of the 2-1 aggregate Inter fluked against us (and still lost).



Lukaku is carrying more weight - whatever they had him doing in training and with diet in Italy clearly suited him, he was far leaner and quicker. Hes had a bad season, but youd think hes shite the way people talk about him. He has an excellent career record in England and hes been an elite striker at times in his career. He just doesnt suit Chelsea and was scapegoated at Utd. Hes had a bad attitude for the last several months at Chelsea and thats impacted his form and how much hes selected.



Hes never had the touch of an elite forward, but hes powerful, quick and can finish well. In the right system hes a good forward, you dont have the record he does if youre not amongst the top 10 forwards in Europe. At Inter, with another forward there to do the dummy runs specifically to create space for Lukaku and a no.10 told to either hit the wing backs or Lukakus runs, everything was set up for him to succeed with the team built around his talents - Conte was complaining and bitching every day in order to specifically get Lukaku.



It just doesnt work unless hes the main man and the argument is there that hes not quite good enough to be the main man for the very best sides. Hes clearly not shit though.