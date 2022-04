Serie A isn’t as slow as it has a reputation for - it’s got quicker and more attacking year on year for like half a decade. The quality however is a long way off what it once was, they haven’t a single team that can credibly challenge the top European sides, regardless of the 2-1 aggregate Inter fluked against us (and still lost).



Lukaku is carrying more weight - whatever they had him doing in training and with diet in Italy clearly suited him, he was far leaner and quicker. He’s had a bad season, but you’d think he’s shite the way people talk about him. He has an excellent career record in England and he’s been an elite striker at times in his career. He just doesn’t suit Chelsea and was scapegoated at Utd. He’s had a bad attitude for the last several months at Chelsea and that’s impacted his form and how much he’s selected.



He’s never had the touch of an elite forward, but he’s powerful, quick and can finish well. In the right system he’s a good forward, you don’t have the record he does if you’re not amongst the top 10 forwards in Europe. At Inter, with another forward there to do the dummy runs specifically to create space for Lukaku and a no.10 told to either hit the wing backs or Lukaku’s runs, everything was set up for him to succeed with the team built around his talents - Conte was complaining and bitching every day in order to specifically get Lukaku.



It just doesn’t work unless he’s the main man and the argument is there that he’s not quite good enough to be the main man for the very best sides. He’s clearly not shit though.