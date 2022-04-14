« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"  (Read 2103964 times)

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26040 on: April 14, 2022, 05:29:48 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on April 13, 2022, 05:42:54 pm
Don't agree with the Reece James criticism. He is an amazing full back. He is no Trent, who is uniquely special. But that cannot be used as a stick to beat James with, as he himself is an exceptional footballer.

i agree he is a good player, im not sure about amazing cos it's fairly recent with some long spells out (shaw looked great for half a season at LB but...) but i'd say he's one of the better attacking RBs in the league with a goal in him, which is always a bonus

i thought tuchel's set up was pretty smart, 3 at the back (cos rudiger is shite in a 4 always leaving silva to put out his fires) with james as the right-sided CB, so he can match up with vinnie jr for pace, and it did work for much of the game (in that vinnie jr basically did fuck all), tho much of that could be levelled at RM playing crap cos chelsea were all over them and there was no service to the frontline.

i cant see how he's at fault for the first goal, once the ball is turned over he has to back track to mark up vinnie jr or modric has an easy pass down the line (esp if james tried to go in and win the ball, modric would mug him all day long there), georgino is around modric but the pass is so quick no chelsea player is getting there in time; but with the second he's upfield tucked inside of kante in no man's land for his position and jog's back, he's quick and should've been busting a gut even on tired legs, so i can see why criticism is levelled at him for that goal, his absence leads to a cascade effect where the defence is now a shambles
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26041 on: April 14, 2022, 06:05:25 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 13, 2022, 02:35:17 pm
Read the Times earlier at my in-laws and Henry Winter had the somber tone of a man covering a Royal death. Heroic Chelsea, a comeback for the ages and being cruelly denied. Can maybe blame the narrative on him writing most of it when he assumed they were going through but all a bit weird. And very funny.

Hahaha that is Henry Winter ALL OVER. He's so haughty and pompous for a football journalist. Like he's from the 50s.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26042 on: April 14, 2022, 06:07:40 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on April 13, 2022, 05:48:30 pm
I agree with what you have said, he is quite a player.

But I am not sure if I would go as far in my praise as Barney Ronay has in the Guardian: https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/apr/12/reece-james-stands-out-as-chelsea-era-ends-in-honourable-defeat

"But the real heart of Chelseas act of resisting to the fates was Reece James, whose defensive performance in the Bernabéu was jaw-droppingly fine, so good that Chelseas main concern now must be a business plan convincing enough to keep him on the staff.

James spent 80 minutes on a yellow, but kept following Vinícius Jr, bogging him down, dogging his steps. Deep into the second half he preserved Chelseas lead with a precision piece of micro‑surgery defending, defending on the nanobot scale, picking the ball off Karim Benzemas toe from just behind him with the scalpel point of his toe.

On the ball he kept coming forward. When he didnt have it he simply stood, socks down, and glowered, or prowled or stalked. John Terry had a more theatrical leadership pheromone. James just carries it with him."

I mean he is a cut above most RBs in the world, but this seems a bit much.

I don't know why anyone pays attention to this clown's opinions about football. Oooh look at my intensely laboured, shit, un-funny simile. Aren't I clever!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26043 on: April 14, 2022, 09:24:17 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on April 14, 2022, 01:44:07 am
hes not good enough for the top level of the premier league.  He did great at Everton, very bad at Utd and very bad at Chelsea.  Hes a mid table premier league level player but at the top level in a poor Serie a. 

That is something completely different, even though it is still debatable. Put him on this West Ham team, and he probably gets them a top 4 finish. He has his limitations, but to say that he is not good enough for the Premier League, is a complete exaggeration ...
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26044 on: April 14, 2022, 09:28:56 am »
Quote from: lamonti on April 14, 2022, 06:05:25 am
Hahaha that is Henry Winter ALL OVER. He's so haughty and pompous for a football journalist. Like he's from the 50s.

My father in law went to some dinner where r Enry was a guest speaker and now loves him. He bought some 30 years of hurt book for my son that must be very out of date. I politely smirk thinking about the abuse he gets on here whenever he mentions him.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26045 on: April 14, 2022, 10:20:13 am »
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26046 on: April 14, 2022, 12:19:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 14, 2022, 09:24:17 am
That is something completely different, even though it is still debatable. Put him on this West Ham team, and he probably gets them a top 4 finish. He has his limitations, but to say that he is not good enough for the Premier League, is a complete exaggeration ...

I didn't say he's not good enough for the league, I don't think he's good enough for the top level in this league.  And, you are right, he would be great with West Ham because they aren't at the top level of the league.  Lukaku needs to be the main man.  When he isn't, he just isn't that good.  His stints at both Utd and Chelsea pretty much prove that.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26047 on: April 14, 2022, 12:22:16 pm »
There definitely seems to be something off when he plays in England. At Inter he looked a monster, physically. At United and now at Chelsea he just looks...overweight? Sluggish anyway. Do they not have KFC in Milan or something? To be fair at Everton too he looked fit as a fiddle.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26048 on: April 14, 2022, 01:03:52 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on April 14, 2022, 12:22:16 pm
There definitely seems to be something off when he plays in England. At Inter he looked a monster, physically. At United and now at Chelsea he just looks...overweight? Sluggish anyway. Do they not have KFC in Milan or something? To be fair at Everton too he looked fit as a fiddle.
If anything you'd expect him to eat more in Italy lol
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26049 on: April 14, 2022, 01:17:25 pm »
Remember when these won the title in October  :D
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26050 on: April 14, 2022, 01:19:22 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April 14, 2022, 01:17:25 pm
Remember when these won the title in October  :D

Looking forward to who it is next season, there's always one on here that gets credited with the title really early while others try to explain they aren't all that and beating Burnley doesn't mean you'll win the league, usually met with "you are just biased and can't give them credit". Nothing will be as bad as people tipping Everton for it last season though  ;D
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26051 on: April 14, 2022, 01:21:37 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on April 14, 2022, 01:19:22 pm
Looking forward to who it is next season, there's always one on here that gets credited with the title really early while others try to explain they aren't all that and beating Burnley doesn't mean you'll win the league, usually met with "you are just biased and can't give them credit". Nothing will be as bad as people tipping Everton for it last season though  ;D

If Conte stays at Spurs, put your money on them being that team (again!).
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26052 on: April 14, 2022, 03:04:11 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on April 14, 2022, 12:22:16 pm
There definitely seems to be something off when he plays in England. At Inter he looked a monster, physically. At United and now at Chelsea he just looks...overweight? Sluggish anyway. Do they not have KFC in Milan or something? To be fair at Everton too he looked fit as a fiddle.

slow league, was even slower back in its heyday

it's not just the pace of the game for a forward, it's quickness of mind, thinking time, reaction time, a league played at a slower pace isn't so taxing on these elements and as it's all gone shit from the start for him, form/confidence isn't there either
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26053 on: Yesterday at 10:18:22 am »
Serie A isnt as slow as it has a reputation for - its got quicker and more attacking year on year for like half a decade. The quality however is a long way off what it once was, they havent a single team that can credibly challenge the top European sides, regardless of the 2-1 aggregate Inter fluked against us (and still lost).

Lukaku is carrying more weight - whatever they had him doing in training and with diet in Italy clearly suited him, he was far leaner and quicker. Hes had a bad season, but youd think hes shite the way people talk about him. He has an excellent career record in England and hes been an elite striker at times in his career. He just doesnt suit Chelsea and was scapegoated at Utd. Hes had a bad attitude for the last several months at Chelsea and thats impacted his form and how much hes selected.

Hes never had the touch of an elite forward, but hes powerful, quick and can finish well. In the right system hes a good forward, you dont have the record he does if youre not amongst the top 10 forwards in Europe. At Inter, with another forward there to do the dummy runs specifically to create space for Lukaku and a no.10 told to either hit the wing backs or Lukakus runs, everything was set up for him to succeed with the team built around his talents - Conte was complaining and bitching every day in order to specifically get Lukaku.

It just doesnt work unless hes the main man and the argument is there that hes not quite good enough to be the main man for the very best sides. Hes clearly not shit though.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26054 on: Yesterday at 11:47:48 am »
Quote from: lamonti on April 14, 2022, 06:05:25 am
Hahaha that is Henry Winter ALL OVER. He's so haughty and pompous for a football journalist. Like he's from the 50s.

Remember when he wrote an open letter to Neymar after he got injured at the World Cup?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26055 on: Yesterday at 11:50:44 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on April 14, 2022, 03:04:11 pm
slow league, was even slower back in its heyday

it's not just the pace of the game for a forward, it's quickness of mind, thinking time, reaction time, a league played at a slower pace isn't so taxing on these elements and as it's all gone shit from the start for him, form/confidence isn't there either

In recent years Quagriela and Ronaldo have top scored at 36/37 in Serie A. Zlatan still bossing it now at 40.

Dzeko at 36 among the top scorers this season.

For a monster like Lukaku who has all the raw attributes (height, strength, pace and can finish) it's an easy flat track bully. It's like Higuain who broke the Serie A scoring record for a season but was a fish out of water in the PL. Then there's Immobile who flopped in Germany/Spain/the international stage but then equalled Higuain's record and scores 20+ in Serie A every year.

I think as well if you want to be a number 9 in a top PL side it's not enough to just score goals you have to work your backside off as well and press from the front. United have ran into a lot of problems this season by having to accommodate Ronaldo who can't do that. Lukaku has never been a workhorse, even Evertonians used to call him lazy but tolerated him for his goals. In Italy they'll just be happy with a big goal return as the league is a lot less physically intensive.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26056 on: Yesterday at 12:09:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:47:48 am
Remember when he wrote an open letter to Neymar after he got injured at the World Cup?

What was that about?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26057 on: Yesterday at 12:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 12:09:24 pm
What was that about?

https://twitter.com/henrywinter/status/488047215307288576

Quote
Dear Neymar,
We visitors to your country feel like were intruding on private grief. Brazil seems in mourning after your cruelly timed, cynically inflicted injury, the damage wrought on the Selecao by Germany, and the harm to your proud footballing nations self-esteem. To compound your misery, Argentines now swarm through Rio towards Maracana, chanting in your house, in your face.

Any attempt at consoling words from a neutral observer can bring little comfort at a time of such sorrow but please consider this. The sheer depth of the hurt felt by the Brazilian people at events in this World Cuptournament show why you belong to a truly great sporting nation. The sun does not always shine, even for those who have won five World Cups. Sometimes it is when the heavens weep and the tears flow that the size of a countrys love for the sport is revealed.

One English supporter present in the Rio fans fest during the semi-final compared the reaction to the humiliation beamed in from Belo Horizonte as akin to the scene in Avatar where they all scream at the destruction of Home Tree.

It was closely heard in Estadio Mineirao itself as fans spotted Careca sitting in the stand and beseeched him to come on. Carecas 53 but most present would still have him in ahead of Fred. And Jo? Did he really play for Manchester City? one aghast Brazilian asked me. Hes even worse than Fred.

Howls of anguish roll across your mighty land ever since Tuesday. Those sounds shout of your stature as a passionate football nation. Many times, we have seen Brazils distinction in victory. Football fans across the globe, though probably not Italy, cherish the image from the 1970 Azteca final of the ball being ushered from Tostao to Brito and on to Clodoaldo, Pele and Gerson before it again reaches the shimmying Clodoaldo  what skill! those poor Italians!  and then on to Rivelino and out wide to Jairzinho. On it goes, in to Pele and on to Carlos Alberto, who arrives from the right of our screen and joyously thumps your fourth into the Italian net.

More recently, we remember the cradling celebration of Bebeto, the joy when Ronaldo beat Oliver Kahn. We also wonder how on earth that Eighties team of Socrates, Zico and Falcao, their wondrous gifts captured in a film shown in Rio on Saturday, never won a World Cup. Sometimes the sun goes behind a cloud.

But the obsession remains. Your supporters are not fair-weather. The outpouring of emotion after Belo Horizonte, the reddening eyes and the rage of the people signal even more strongly how seriously you take your football. Your desolation is so real we can almost touch it.

Footballs power here is everywhere. It is heard in your mascots singing their little lungs out during your national anthem. It is seen on the crossing outside the Maracana where children count the painted footballs on the stripes. That love imbues the kids queuing to get into the fans fests at 7am when the game doesnt kick off until 5pm. It is the Rio teenager in your No  10 shirt walking through the Babylonia favela on Friday night with his hair razored to resemble the pattern of a ball. It is the football practice on the beach as dawn breaks over Copacabana and the games as dusk falls. It is 24/7.

Football is on everyones tongue, in everyones life. It is in the large, gutter-to-gutter paintings of the World Cup trophy on streets, in the sight of three policemen abandoning their beat on the beach to sit at a table in a Rio fish restaurant to watch the match. Unable to resist the siren call of a whistle. It is experienced in an out-of-the-way samba club on Friday when Brazilians walked up to this reporter, wishing me luck against Argentina, thinking I was Alemanha. But what about wonderful Lionel Messi? Some universally recognisable thumb and hand gestures confirmed their respect for Messi but enmity towards Argentina.

It is the speeding taxi driver with one eye on his dashboard television showing a game. It is on the flight from Sao Paulo to Rio after the second semi-final where the passenger in the next seat replies yes she loves football (stupid question really). She used to play for Brazil, winning a silver medal at the 2008 Olympics. Neymar, even your domestic airline carrier is called Gol.

Please understand that respect for your football-fixated society heightened in Belo Horizonte. The looks on André Schürrles face after he scored his second said it all; there was confusion, followed by delight and honour as the German substitute realised he was being applauded by those hed just condemned to further indignity. Though their eyes were filled with tears and their hearts heavy, your compatriots could see and appreciate and acknowledge supreme quality. Just as they admire yours. And now you experience the mourning after the nightmare before.

People lash out. Your coach, Luiz Felipe Scolari, is blamed. He promised Brazil a sixth World Cup. Players motivation are questioned, though not yours. A scarier response would have been indifference but people are in pain. They care.

They lambast your CBF about the lack of technical talent coming through to match yours. More broadly, they rail at your politicians. World Cups can hide a multitude of blemishes. A nation puts on its glad-rags, smiles for the cameras, works overtime to keep the planes and buses moving and crosses its fingers for a month. Tournaments are a summer romance, a few weeks of fleeting thrills, rarely sustained. Like Brazils passion for the Selecao, problems run deep.

At the Manaus fans fest when you were skewering Croatia, the television director unwisely flashed up a picture of Dilma Rousseff. The park dissolved into derision. The man on my left almost let go of his beer as he vented his ire. The couple on my right stopped feeding their baby (in full Brazil kit) to vilify the president. Theres so much understandable unrest at the crowded, delayed, overpriced transport network and at the inadequacies in the health and education systems. One road back from Copacabana beach there are people lying on the pavement, curled up in doorways, a plastic sheet covering them. More parochially, Brazilian club football has manifold issues, from finances to attendances.

Neymar, your country is flawed and crazy. But the memory that many of us sadly boarding planes home after Sunday will take with us is what a special place Brazil is. Venturing any generalisation about such a diverse, huge nation is difficult, and naive, but a few common traits can be surmised, namely about the humanity and friendliness of your people and the addiction to football, the highs and low.

We English invented and codified football, Neymar, but you Brazilians reinvented it with that 1970 team and reminded everyone this summer of how football dominates lives. So harness all this emotion rolling through your country, rebuild the team, and go again in glorious pursuit of the World Cup. Good luck.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26058 on: Yesterday at 12:39:23 pm »
Wow, what an arse.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26059 on: Yesterday at 01:19:11 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on April 13, 2022, 05:48:30 pm
I agree with what you have said, he is quite a player.

But I am not sure if I would go as far in my praise as Barney Ronay has in the Guardian: https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/apr/12/reece-james-stands-out-as-chelsea-era-ends-in-honourable-defeat

"But the real heart of Chelseas act of resisting to the fates was Reece James, whose defensive performance in the Bernabéu was jaw-droppingly fine, so good that Chelseas main concern now must be a business plan convincing enough to keep him on the staff.

James spent 80 minutes on a yellow, but kept following Vinícius Jr, bogging him down, dogging his steps. Deep into the second half he preserved Chelseas lead with a precision piece of micro‑surgery defending, defending on the nanobot scale, picking the ball off Karim Benzemas toe from just behind him with the scalpel point of his toe.

On the ball he kept coming forward. When he didnt have it he simply stood, socks down, and glowered, or prowled or stalked. John Terry had a more theatrical leadership pheromone. James just carries it with him."

I mean he is a cut above most RBs in the world, but this seems a bit much.

Jaw-droppingly fine seems a bizarre phrasing and kinda contradictory.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26060 on: Yesterday at 01:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 01:19:11 pm
Jaw-droppingly fine seems a bizarre phrasing and kinda contradictory.
[/quote

think he means like fine dining, but youre right it scans appallingly.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26061 on: Yesterday at 01:59:54 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 01:19:11 pm
Jaw-droppingly fine seems a bizarre phrasing and kinda contradictory.

Harry Kane likes this...
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26062 on: Today at 12:20:39 am »
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26063 on: Today at 05:56:45 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:20:39 am
Geez, Tell us what you really think Henry.
An actual madman in the wild for your viewing pleasure folks, Henry is known to be seen shitting hexagonal stools whilst quoting Lord Byron.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26064 on: Today at 08:12:58 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:18:22 am
Hes never had the touch of an elite forward, but hes powerful, quick and can finish well. In the right system hes a good forward, you dont have the record he does if youre not amongst the top 10 forwards in Europe. At Inter, with another forward there to do the dummy runs specifically to create space for Lukaku and a no.10 told to either hit the wing backs or Lukakus runs, everything was set up for him to succeed with the team built around his talents - Conte was complaining and bitching every day in order to specifically get Lukaku.

It just doesnt work unless hes the main man and the argument is there that hes not quite good enough to be the main man for the very best sides. Hes clearly not shit though.
Touch and quickness of mind is everything though.  Take any two players, and the one with the better touch is the better player.  If they both score 99 on touch, then strength and speed becomes the tiebreaker.  Thats why a guy like Mbappe is so phenomenal.

Put them in a scenario where touch doesnt matter - eg poorer defences or a slower game, or a strike partner who creates loads of space for you, so you only need 95 touch to get by - and a Lukaku type can do as good a job as Mbappe and even outscore smaller guys who do have great touch.  But crank up the difficulty and only one of the types can cope.

In the simplest possible terms - lower the standard of the opposition enough and it wouldnt matter if you picked yourself or Mbappe upfront.  But you know yourself that if you start raising the standard there will come a point where Mbappes still brilliant but you can barely function.  Thats what keeps happening to Lukaku.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26065 on: Today at 12:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 12:39:23 pm
Wow, what an arse.
He didn't go that far did he? I couldnt read it.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26066 on: Today at 06:18:32 pm »
They can't lose three FA cup finals in a row can they? And they surely can't lose two finals to the same team right?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26067 on: Today at 06:29:55 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:18:32 pm
They can't lose three FA cup finals in a row can they? And they surely can't lose two finals to the same team right?

Yeah, tossing a coin isnt affected by the previous coin toss.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26068 on: Today at 06:32:08 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:29:55 pm
Yeah, tossing a coin isnt affected by the previous coin toss.
The pressure is on them. It'd be hilarious if we win.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26069 on: Today at 06:35:21 pm »
Just caught the end of the game.

I thought Chelsea werent allowed to sell tickets for their games?
Yet another Russian u turn form Commissar Johnson?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26070 on: Today at 06:35:59 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:32:08 pm
The pressure is on them. It'd be hilarious if we win.

If? When.

Exactly. It can work in reverse.

Were the better team. Tuchel benefitted from opposition coaches not having enough information to work out his tactics last season. Its no coincidence that they have dropped off the title race. Theyre the third best team, but they are a level below us and City.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26071 on: Today at 06:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:35:59 pm
If? When.

Exactly. It can work in reverse.

Were the better team. Tuchel benefitted from opposition coaches not having enough information to work out his tactics last season. Its no coincidence that they have dropped off the title race. Theyre the third best team, but they are a level below us and City.
I love your confidence.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26072 on: Today at 06:39:02 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:36:38 pm
I love your confidence.

Enjoying the ride mate. If you enjoy the ride, then if you win, its all enjoyable; if you lose, at least you had fun on the way.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26073 on: Today at 06:40:38 pm »
Well beat them if we play with the same midfield as yesterday we should have beat them in the game against them at Stamford Bridge but we went with the wrong midfield.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26074 on: Today at 06:42:36 pm »
We will smash these. No way are we stomping all over City only to throw it away against Chelsea's anti-football.

We lost Thiago in the warm up in the League Cup final, which had a big impact on how we did in that game. Lightning wont strike twice - he'll own their midfield.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26075 on: Today at 07:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:40:38 pm
Well beat them if we play with the same midfield as yesterday we should have beat them in the game against them at Stamford Bridge but we went with the wrong midfield.
Exact same team as yesterday and I think we beat anyone in Europe, let alone Chelsea.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26076 on: Today at 07:24:56 pm »
Fucking them over twice in a season and letting them break a record will be such fun.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26077 on: Today at 07:26:44 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:24:56 pm
Fucking them over twice in a season and letting them break a record will be such fun.
This is their last dance and they are on course for the 3peat. :)
