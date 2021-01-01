Don't agree with the Reece James criticism. He is an amazing full back. He is no Trent, who is uniquely special. But that cannot be used as a stick to beat James with, as he himself is an exceptional footballer.



i agree he is a good player, im not sure about amazing cos it's fairly recent with some long spells out (shaw looked great for half a season at LB but...) but i'd say he's one of the better attacking RBs in the league with a goal in him, which is always a bonusi thought tuchel's set up was pretty smart, 3 at the back (cos rudiger is shite in a 4, leaving silva to put out fires) with james as the right-sided CB, so he can match up with vinnie jr for pace, and it did work for much of the game (in that vinnie jr basically did fuck all), tho much of that could be levelled at RM playing crap cos chelsea were all over them and there was no service to the frontline.i cant see how he's at fault for the first goal, once the ball is turned over he has to back track to mark up vinnie jr or modric has an easy pass down the line (esp if james tried to go in and win the ball, modric would mug him all day long there), georgino is around modric but the pass is so quick no chelsea player is getting there in time; but with the second he's upfield tucked inside of kante in no man's land for his position and jog's back, he's quick and should've been busting a gut even on tired legs, so i can see why criticism is levelled at him for that goal, his absence leads to a cascade effect where the defence is now a shambles