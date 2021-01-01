Surprised at how easy a time Chelsea are getting after blowing a winning position. They had Real on toast and let them back in. Couldn't see us or City doing same. Modric' pass is a thing of beauty for the equaliser but general defending after going ahead is really poor. Rudiger's slip being touted as unlucky? Why was he so far from the one player he should be right on top of? Strange how some players seem immune from criticism from people who are happy to throw Trent under a bus. Anyways, can't see this Real team bothering City if they come through tonight, so if we are going to win no.7 it's going to be them in the final I reckon.