« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 646 647 648 649 650 [651]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"  (Read 2097958 times)

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26000 on: Today at 10:35:06 am »
It made it that bit sweeter that Chelsea were on the verge of an historic night but then... got knocked out.  They undoubtedly messed up as they had everything in their favour to beat Real over the legs.  I expect Man City - assuming they get through tonight - will make light work of Real.

Chelsea will also have the novel experience of a defeat in Europe having an impact on their finances and summer transfer budget.  No oligarch to stump up the difference this time.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26001 on: Today at 11:03:54 am »
Quote from: mccred on Today at 09:43:06 am
Because most people find Chelsea and Ingerlands Brave Racist John Terry pretty irrelevant. You don't lose a league over 38 games due to one mistake. Losing 3-1 to a shite Hull city & results like that is why league titles are lost.
Penalty shoot outs when the last penalty taker just needs to score to win the European Cup are lost because of one fucking slip. Mutant right wing twats sing the Demba Ba song the loudest without any irony at at all. Thick c*nts.
Never ceases to amaze me that.
Pretty much sums this country up though. One thing is brought up continuously, whilst a similar arguably worse incident is glossed over as though it never happened.

Bit like the Government trying to rake up any old shite against the opposition, but quite happy to tell everyone to move on when they're in the wrong.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26002 on: Today at 11:09:23 am »
Finally, their reign as European Champions will soon be over. The thought of a club as classless and tinpot as theirs winning the CL twice makes me feel sick. They never had any right being where they were. Hopefully they'll never win one again.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26003 on: Today at 11:12:38 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:09:23 am
Finally, their reign as European Champions will soon be over. The thought of a club as classless and tinpot as theirs winning the CL twice makes me feel sick. They never had any right being where they were. Hopefully they'll never win one again.
It's be hilarious if they become a no-mark midtable with the odd relegation battle. Their plastic fans will flee.
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,061
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26004 on: Today at 11:17:22 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:03:19 am
It's ironic how these went on for years about Gerrard's slip when there was barely a pip about Terry's.

i think its because people prefered to remember him getting smacked in the face and decked
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26005 on: Today at 11:21:41 am »
Surprised at how easy a time Chelsea are getting after blowing a winning position. They had Real on toast and let them back in. Couldn't see us or City doing same. Modric' pass is a thing of beauty for the equaliser but general defending after going ahead is really poor. Rudiger's slip being touted as unlucky? Why was he so far from the one player he should be right on top of? Strange how some players seem immune from criticism from people who are happy to throw Trent under a bus. Anyways, can't see this Real team bothering City if they come through tonight, so if we are going to win no.7 it's going to be them in the final I reckon.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #26006 on: Today at 11:31:31 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:12:38 am
It's be hilarious if they become a no-mark midtable with the odd relegation battle. Their plastic fans will flee.

We can only hope.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
Pages: 1 ... 646 647 648 649 650 [651]   Go Up
« previous next »
 