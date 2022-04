Lots of damage control for Thiago Silva and Rudiger after their disastrous performance yesterday in a back four.



They wouldn't make the bench in our system.



it's something that seems lost on most fans, what liverpool and to a lesser extent city ask of their CBs is very difficult to say the least, chelsea under tuchel is a relatively cozy watch for CBsi still rate thaigo silva and he was fantastic for years but at this age playing in our system would expose him and rudiger has been over-hyped ever since tuchel put him in a system that protects him (same with maguire and england or ole to a degree), before tuchel went in there chelsea fans wanted rudiger gone and then all of a sudden he's the best CB in the world to them - how quickly they forgot and too dumb to realise it's the system, tho he does generally play well in that systemand yes, that celebration was an abomination lol i literally was thinking wft is that guy doing (was a great strike, granted but still)