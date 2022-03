Good point,Werner and Lukaku have flopped badly so far,up there with Maguire and Wan-Bissaka at United as expensive flops go imo.





Werner, Wan-Bissaka and Lukaku are different to Maguire.The first two have sound fundamentals, but their mentality has been badly affected. I think a good coach could turn them around.Lukaku's issue is fixable too, he's far too large to function as a modern forward. He needs to lose 15lbs, start running channels, and move more intelligently. There was a good video about this comparing Lukaku with Havertz, where Havertz uses intelligent movement to create space for himself, while Lukaku plonks himself alongside the defender and tries to muscle past him.No one is fixing Maguire's problems, he's far too slow to play one-on-one against even a moderately paced forward. His all-round defending is OKish if he's closley supported on either side and in front. But his concentration and composure evaporate when things start to go wrong. Instead of a steadying influence he starts becoming more unstuck, swinging between rash challenges and brain-freezes.