Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"

newterp

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25720 on: Yesterday at 08:59:03 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 08:44:51 pm
This isn't right. The Government has a substantial interest in the sale (in that they must permit it for it to happen), but they cannot mandate the sale, nor dictate who the preferred bidder is (outside of not allowing the sale if Abramovich's preferred bidder would align with the Government's foreign policy objectives - note there are significant public law restrictions on the Government's ability to "choose" the bidder.)

The Government does not have control of Chelsea. A special license is to do anything (specified by the that license) which is currently not permitted by the freeze (which is virtually everything). Once the special license to sell is granted, Abramovich has full control of the sale. (Arguably the Government would not grant the license if the preferred bidder is someone which would not align with the purpose of the freeze, but it is hard to imagine who that would be of the known bidders)

This doesn't sound great. Seems like Roman would still greatly benefit from the sale and can, more or less, pick who he wants it sold to, i.e. Aoman Rbramovich?
slaphead

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25721 on: Yesterday at 08:59:44 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:55:13 pm
Thanks.

So we think he'll just take the highest bid?  If it's solely Abramovich's decision then he's hardly going to be swayed by some of the bids being fronted by John Terry, Marcus Tandy (;)) or Lord Coe.

I heard it said yesterday that John Terry said he's giving his support to the winning bid. That sounds completely right and all for that fella.
Absolute tube of a Utd fan on the radio there too. Knows a lot about football he reckons, and had been watching Declan Rice play for the last 20 years. Yes, 23 year old Declan Rice. Reckons Declan Rice to Chelsea is done for 150 million. 150 million for Rice hahahahah. Its's a condition of the new sale. He definitely sounds like he knows his stuff that fella, so it has to be true.
People say PSG destroyed the transfer market by signing Neymar. I reckon it was Utd with Maguire myself
davidlpool1982

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25722 on: Yesterday at 09:17:20 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 08:59:44 pm
I heard it said yesterday that John Terry said he's giving his support to the winning bid. That sounds completely right and all for that fella.
Absolute tube of a Utd fan on the radio there too. Knows a lot about football he reckons, and had been watching Declan Rice play for the last 20 years. Yes, 23 year old Declan Rice. Reckons Declan Rice to Chelsea is done for 150 million. 150 million for Rice hahahahah. Its's a condition of the new sale. He definitely sounds like he knows his stuff that fella, so it has to be true.
People say PSG destroyed the transfer market by signing Neymar. I reckon it was Utd with Maguire myself

To be fair City buying Grealish last year led to that. If Villas best player and talisman is worth 100m, then why shouldn't West Ham's be the same at the very least?

I'm not comparing them ability wise (although I suspect Rice would make a much bigger impact than Grealish has), but that's not the be all and end all in transfer fees.
CowboyKangaroo

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25723 on: Yesterday at 09:42:37 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:59:03 pm
This doesn't sound great. Seems like Roman would still greatly benefit from the sale and can, more or less, pick who he wants it sold to, i.e. Aoman Rbramovich?

Not quite. That would be a rare case where the Government could easily step in and refuse a license (i.e. to sell it to a connected party). Indeed, the law allows for connected parties to have their asset's frozen as well if they are acting under the direction of the designated party.


It was never possible to prevent Abramovich benefiting from the sale in perpetuity. That is the nature of a freeze (as contrasted to a seizing order).
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25724 on: Yesterday at 09:50:27 pm
They are allowed to receive 30 million from Abramovich to help "ease their current cash flow problems"
Machae

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25725 on: Yesterday at 10:13:45 pm
I mean its not really sanctions just a massive PR stunt from the Tories
Iska

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25726 on: Yesterday at 10:18:54 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:50:27 pm
They are allowed to receive 30 million from Abramovich to help "ease their current cash flow problems"
I suppose that makes sense, so theres still a viable business there to sell in a weeks time.  Doesnt exactly reflect well on that business though, if it doesnt even have the cushion to last a month without going under.  And yet I bet all of football is like this.  If the gravy train ever does stop clubs will be going to the wall all over the place.
a little break

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25727 on: Yesterday at 10:31:41 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:13:45 pm
I mean its not really sanctions just a massive PR stunt from the Tories

Them still having 3 on their shirts shows you that. A joke is all it was really.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25728 on: Yesterday at 11:35:32 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 07:59:01 pm
Government just tried to give it the 'being tough' but as soon as everything dies down, Roman will get his money and the club will come out rosey and continue with the ill gotten gains.

Chelsea: Club allowed to sell tickets after government alters licence

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60853090
So took what 2 weeks for them to start easing up on them.
BoRed

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25729 on: Today at 09:10:03 am
Can't afford to go against some of their most reliable voters.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25730 on: Today at 09:21:12 am
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:13:45 pm
I mean its not really sanctions just a massive PR stunt from the Tories

The Tories being as dodgy as fuck is a surprise how?
ToneLa

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25731 on: Today at 09:45:16 am
So proceeds go to the PL

To be passed on charitably later. Right..
RedSince86

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25732 on: Today at 05:29:50 pm
Mark Kleinman from Sky News is saying Saudi Media Group, Woody  Johnson (Jets owner) and Aethel Partners have been eliminated by Raine.

He also says Centricus,  Nick Candy's consortium and the Broughton/Coe consortium look to be uncertain.
 
Looking like a battle between the Swiss/American consortium and the Ricketts Family.

Dave McCoy

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25733 on: Today at 05:45:56 pm
I'm shocked, shocked!, that a major political constituency of the party in power would be able to continue to wring money out of this situation.
Egyptian36

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25734 on: Today at 05:55:05 pm

Personally I think they are fucked. I don't think they can manage to be a self-sustaining club without falling behind.
cissesbeard

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25735 on: Today at 05:57:58 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:45:16 am
So proceeds go to the PL

To be passed on charitably later. Right..

resting in their account...
Simplexity

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25736 on: Today at 06:20:01 pm
Hopefully its some Glazer/Tom Hicks style Americans that will sink that wretched club in the mire of permanent mediocrity.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25737 on: Today at 06:23:11 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:45:16 am
So proceeds go to the PL

To be passed on charitably later. Right..


Should use it to pay off Wembley so we can go back to just using it for finals.  :D
Red Berry

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25738 on: Today at 08:26:23 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:23:11 pm

Should use it to pay off Wembley so we can go back to just using it for finals.  :D

Maybe they'll give some to Everton for their sandpit  ;D
PaulF

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25739 on: Today at 10:12:34 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:23:11 pm

Should use it to pay off Wembley so we can go back to just using it for finals.  :D
I don't get irked much about football. But people banging on about making it to Wembley now annoy me. There could be eight clubs every year. And that's without the paint trophy etc.
lionel_messias

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25740 on: Today at 10:22:27 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:55:05 pm
Personally I think they are fucked. I don't think they can manage to be a self-sustaining club without falling behind.

I think you might be right and whoever purchases them will not be able to overcome their porous finances by much; lots of downsizing and budget cutting coming Chelsea way.

Prepare ALL the world's smallest violins!
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25741 on: Today at 10:24:34 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:22:27 pm
I think you might be right and whoever purchases them will not be able to overcome their porous finances by much; lots of downsizing and budget cutting coming Chelsea way.

Prepare ALL the world's smallest violins!
Let's poach Havertz.
koptommy93

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25742 on: Today at 10:34:12 pm
I think they will fall back a bit, still be a very good side but they'll have to actually be well run rather than just putting it on the credit card. Will be some adjustment for their fans I'd imagine.
harleydanger

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25743 on: Today at 10:42:13 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:45:16 am
So proceeds go to the PL

To be passed on charitably later. Right..

Imagine a one off 1.5b investment in grass roots football.
