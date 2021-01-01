« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 639 640 641 642 643 [644]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"  (Read 2062260 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,650
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25720 on: Today at 08:59:03 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 08:44:51 pm
This isn't right. The Government has a substantial interest in the sale (in that they must permit it for it to happen), but they cannot mandate the sale, nor dictate who the preferred bidder is (outside of not allowing the sale if Abramovich's preferred bidder would align with the Government's foreign policy objectives - note there are significant public law restrictions on the Government's ability to "choose" the bidder.)

The Government does not have control of Chelsea. A special license is to do anything (specified by the that license) which is currently not permitted by the freeze (which is virtually everything). Once the special license to sell is granted, Abramovich has full control of the sale. (Arguably the Government would not grant the license if the preferred bidder is someone which would not align with the purpose of the freeze, but it is hard to imagine who that would be of the known bidders)

This doesn't sound great. Seems like Roman would still greatly benefit from the sale and can, more or less, pick who he wants it sold to, i.e. Aoman Rbramovich?
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25721 on: Today at 08:59:44 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:55:13 pm
Thanks.

So we think he'll just take the highest bid?  If it's solely Abramovich's decision then he's hardly going to be swayed by some of the bids being fronted by John Terry, Marcus Tandy (;)) or Lord Coe.

I heard it said yesterday that John Terry said he's giving his support to the winning bid. That sounds completely right and all for that fella.
Absolute tube of a Utd fan on the radio there too. Knows a lot about football he reckons, and had been watching Declan Rice play for the last 20 years. Yes, 23 year old Declan Rice. Reckons Declan Rice to Chelsea is done for 150 million. 150 million for Rice hahahahah. Its's a condition of the new sale. He definitely sounds like he knows his stuff that fella, so it has to be true.
People say PSG destroyed the transfer market by signing Neymar. I reckon it was Utd with Maguire myself
Logged

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25722 on: Today at 09:17:20 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 08:59:44 pm
I heard it said yesterday that John Terry said he's giving his support to the winning bid. That sounds completely right and all for that fella.
Absolute tube of a Utd fan on the radio there too. Knows a lot about football he reckons, and had been watching Declan Rice play for the last 20 years. Yes, 23 year old Declan Rice. Reckons Declan Rice to Chelsea is done for 150 million. 150 million for Rice hahahahah. Its's a condition of the new sale. He definitely sounds like he knows his stuff that fella, so it has to be true.
People say PSG destroyed the transfer market by signing Neymar. I reckon it was Utd with Maguire myself

To be fair City buying Grealish last year led to that. If Villas best player and talisman is worth 100m, then why shouldn't West Ham's be the same at the very least?

I'm not comparing them ability wise (although I suspect Rice would make a much bigger impact than Grealish has), but that's not the be all and end all in transfer fees.
Logged

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25723 on: Today at 09:42:37 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:59:03 pm
This doesn't sound great. Seems like Roman would still greatly benefit from the sale and can, more or less, pick who he wants it sold to, i.e. Aoman Rbramovich?

Not quite. That would be a rare case where the Government could easily step in and refuse a license (i.e. to sell it to a connected party). Indeed, the law allows for connected parties to have their asset's frozen as well if they are acting under the direction of the designated party.


It was never possible to prevent Abramovich benefiting from the sale in perpetuity. That is the nature of a freeze (as contrasted to a seizing order).
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25724 on: Today at 09:50:27 pm »
They are allowed to receive 30 million from Abramovich to help "ease their current cash flow problems"
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25725 on: Today at 10:13:45 pm »
I mean its not really sanctions just a massive PR stunt from the Tories
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,944
  • The only club that matters
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25726 on: Today at 10:18:54 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:50:27 pm
They are allowed to receive 30 million from Abramovich to help "ease their current cash flow problems"
I suppose that makes sense, so theres still a viable business there to sell in a weeks time.  Doesnt exactly reflect well on that business though, if it doesnt even have the cushion to last a month without going under.  And yet I bet all of football is like this.  If the gravy train ever does stop clubs will be going to the wall all over the place.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 639 640 641 642 643 [644]   Go Up
« previous next »
 