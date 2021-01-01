« previous next »
Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25640 on: Yesterday at 09:10:05 pm
I think there is a lot of fatalism from people here around the Saudi's getting it. That doesn't seem anywhere near as nailed on as some are suggesting.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25641 on: Yesterday at 09:10:24 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 07:45:58 pm
There should be points deductions, or the new owners should have to pay that back, the same way FSG had to clear our debts when they bought us.


If the govt has seized RAs assets then why is that 1.5bn debt not being called in? If its not it shouldnt be allowed.

This
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25642 on: Yesterday at 09:12:43 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 07:45:58 pm
No more lukakus for £100m but still a pretty healthy position to be in, with a £1.5bn debt just wiped out. There should be points deductions, or the new owners should have to pay that back, the same way FSG had to clear our debts when they bought us.

They will be paying it back, that's what the £2bn+ they'll be paying for the club will cover. They are in debt to RA, and in a normal sale the £2bn would go to him to cover the debt + some extra, the only difference here is RA won't see the proceeds but the debt will be paid off.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25643 on: Yesterday at 09:20:33 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:12:43 pm
They will be paying it back, that's what the £2bn+ they'll be paying for the club will cover. They are in debt to RA, and in a normal sale the £2bn would go to him to cover the debt + some extra, the only difference here is RA won't see the proceeds but the debt will be paid off.

So, Chelsea FC should not benefit from Roman's £1.5BN therefore a £2BN sale would see £1.5BN going into Government/charity/scavenging lawyers fees and the £0.5BN paying for new kits without a "3" logo?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25644 on: Yesterday at 09:20:59 pm
Is there anything to stop Abramovich selling Chelsea for £1 on the proviso that the new owner invests 2billion into the club over the next 10 years? If he is not getting the proceeds then he wont be bothered about the selling price.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25645 on: Yesterday at 09:22:21 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 09:20:33 pm
So, Chelsea FC should not benefit from Roman's £1.5BN therefore a £2BN sale would see £1.5BN going into Government/charity/scavenging lawyers fees and the £0.5BN paying for new kits without a "3" logo?

No, the extra money beyond the £1.5bn that pays off the debt will also go to the Govt. as that would have been RA's profit on the sale. He won't be entitled to any of that under the sanctions.

The punishment should have happened during all the years RA was pumping money into the club but the PL didn't think it was an issue so it was allowed to happen.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25646 on: Yesterday at 09:22:54 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 09:20:59 pm
Is there anything to stop Abramovich selling Chelsea for £1 on the proviso that the new owner invests 2billion into the club over the next 10 years? If he is not getting the proceeds then he wont be bothered about the selling price.

Yes, he no longer has any say in the sale of the club.

He could have done that before he was sanctioned but appears he wanted the money out to charitywash his name.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25647 on: Yesterday at 09:33:28 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:22:21 pm
No, the extra money beyond the £1.5bn that pays off the debt will also go to the Govt. as that would have been RA's profit on the sale. He won't be entitled to any of that under the sanctions.

The punishment should have happened during all the years RA was pumping money into the club but the PL didn't think it was an issue so it was allowed to happen.

So the Government gets the whole £2BN as payment for doing nothing bar releasing the entity of Chelsea FC from their sanctions against Abramovich and into the hands of the payee? 

I guess those funds will then be paid to some Tory chum who will take an arrangement fee of 90% and release the other 10% to Ukrainians affected by the war?  Not that I'm making any presumptions based on their conduct in making an industry for their mates during COVID of course, Tory c*nts.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25648 on: Yesterday at 09:44:05 pm
I had to explain what was going on this week to my father in law, who is American and loves all the US sports.

I told him basically it's like there is a salary cap where each team in the league gets 100mil per season, and Liverpool abide by the rules.

Whereas Chelsea spend the allowed 100 mil every season and then because their owner "loans" them another 75mil perseason and says it's a forgivable loan with no repayments needed...  so that they get to spend 175 mil per season for 20 years.

If it's allowed to be washed away now with no consequences, it is just another reason to want away from the game. :butt


Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25649 on: Yesterday at 09:56:07 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:30:54 pm
It's because everyone knows the Saudi Group are being selected and will fly through the premier league owners test. Despite conflict of interest and human rights violations.

Nah, these guys are the favorites ...

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/martin-broughton-and-lord-coe-s-bid-to-buy-chelsea-has-support-in-government-dtnnkzwth
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25650 on: Yesterday at 10:00:10 pm
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on Yesterday at 09:44:05 pm
If it's allowed to be washed away now with no consequences, it is just another reason to want away from the game. :butt

Its been allowed to happen for years though. Hes managed to swindle his way past both PL and UEFA FFP by basically stock piling a bucket load of players prior to FFP being implemented, loaning them out, and then drip feeding their sales and fees into the club to cover the losses.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25651 on: Yesterday at 10:22:14 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:22:21 pm
No, the extra money beyond the £1.5bn that pays off the debt will also go to the Govt. as that would have been RA's profit on the sale. He won't be entitled to any of that under the sanctions.

The punishment should have happened during all the years RA was pumping money into the club but the PL didn't think it was an issue so it was allowed to happen.

Close. The frozen assets don't go to the government, and the proceeds of the sale don't go to the government. Indeed, the Government's interest in permitting the sale is ensuring the money goes into a frozen account - but that account is still owned by Abramovich (and he will eventually be able to use it, presuming sanctions are removed at some point). Nor is it quite right that Abramovich has no say over the sale. The Government may permit the sale by altering the license, but they cannot mandate the sale.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25652 on: Yesterday at 10:23:26 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:00:10 pm
Its been allowed to happen for years though. Hes managed to swindle his way past both PL and UEFA FFP by basically stock piling a bucket load of players prior to FFP being implemented, loaning them out, and then drip feeding their sales and fees into the club to cover the losses.
And somehow theyve continued to haemorrhage tremendous amounts and never been looked into for it.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25653 on: Yesterday at 10:27:57 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:00:10 pm
Its been allowed to happen for years though. Hes managed to swindle his way past both PL and UEFA FFP by basically stock piling a bucket load of players prior to FFP being implemented, loaning them out, and then drip feeding their sales and fees into the club to cover the losses.

The profits from those player sales have covered the losses. There is a massive difference.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25654 on: Yesterday at 10:30:44 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 11:35:41 am
No no works with email as well




Trying this thanks.

After entering an email address it asks me to confirm my (+91) mobile number.

Any way around this ?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25655 on: Yesterday at 11:11:49 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:27:57 pm
The profits from those player sales have covered the losses. There is a massive difference.

Ah, the Hazard money rears its ugly head again
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25656 on: Yesterday at 11:23:59 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on Yesterday at 11:11:49 pm
Ah, the Hazard money rears its ugly head again

With the Luiz to PSG transfer lurking in the background like a foot pad in the night.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25657 on: Yesterday at 11:29:31 pm
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Yesterday at 10:30:44 pm



Trying this thanks.

After entering an email address it asks me to confirm my (+91) mobile number.

Any way around this ?
I haven't found a way round yet. Former colleague is apparently heading to see family in India soon. I'm going to see if it's worth getting a PAYG sim card
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25658 on: Yesterday at 11:50:43 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:23:59 pm
With the Luiz to PSG transfer lurking in the background like a foot pad in the night.


that one was amazing. Almost as good as Oscar to China for 60m.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25659 on: Today at 07:01:18 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:29:31 pm
I haven't found a way round yet. Former colleague is apparently heading to see family in India soon. I'm going to see if it's worth getting a PAYG sim card

Why not get a virtual number for this?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25660 on: Today at 07:03:13 am
Quote from: Bullan on Today at 07:01:18 am
Why not get a virtual number for this?
I spent about 20 mins at work on just this, but couldn't find one that obviously did SMS 😀
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25661 on: Today at 07:09:07 am
Maybe you have to know someone in India with a legit mobile number that could forward the codes.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25662 on: Today at 07:25:35 am
Aussie sellers on eBay are offering exactly the service needed. Search India Sim.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25663 on: Today at 07:59:12 am
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 07:25:35 am
Aussie sellers on eBay are offering exactly the service needed. Search India Sim.
Be careful. The links I saw to aussie sellers seem to be for one SMS . So not a sim card, but they'll give you a number and then send you the passcode from one text. At least that's how I read it.
That's £20 for one text!
If you only need it for sign up , fine. But I think Disney+ might ask for it every time you log in.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25664 on: Today at 09:02:27 am
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 10:22:14 pm
Close. The frozen assets don't go to the government, and the proceeds of the sale don't go to the government. Indeed, the Government's interest in permitting the sale is ensuring the money goes into a frozen account - but that account is still owned by Abramovich (and he will eventually be able to use it, presuming sanctions are removed at some point). Nor is it quite right that Abramovich has no say over the sale. The Government may permit the sale by altering the license, but they cannot mandate the sale.

CK - How can he benefit from this if he has been removed as a director of the club by the Premier League.  He should now have no say in any club matters, no?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25665 on: Today at 09:16:53 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:50:43 pm

that one was amazing. Almost as good as Oscar to China for 60m.

Id forgotten about that one.

So much skullduggery, so little time to take it in.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25666 on: Today at 09:25:27 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:03:13 am
I spent about 20 mins at work on just this, but couldn't find one that obviously did SMS 😀

Sorry, Paul I signed up years ago when they were good with email only, and even then I gave them a temp email haha. There's no way I'd give these guys my actual phone number anyway, they'll spam the shit out you  ;D
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25667 on: Today at 09:26:26 am
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 07:54:59 pm
what other sports channels do you get on this Hotstar?

Mostly a whole lot of cricket including the IPL which I don't really follow that closely
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25668 on: Today at 09:27:44 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:16:53 am
Id forgotten about that one.

So much skullduggery, so little time to take it in.
Hes still there!  Although the last actual event recorded on his wikipedia is from June 2017.  What a career.  Its like finding out that Pete Doherty is still alive, or that Terence Trent DArby is still releasing albums.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25669 on: Today at 09:38:09 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:27:57 pm
The profits from those player sales have covered the losses. There is a massive difference.

I'm pretty sure there was a graph knocking around showing how much money he's put into the club himself on a season by season basis, and certainly doesn't back up the idea that they've covered losses with player sales.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #25670 on: Today at 09:42:43 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:38:09 am
I'm pretty sure there was a graph knocking around showing how much money he's put into the club himself on a season by season basis, and certainly doesn't back up the idea that they've covered losses with player sales.

Swiss ramble graphic :$1.5B since 2004. including about $400M in the last 5 years.

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1500728417058238464/photo/1
