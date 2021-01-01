I had to explain what was going on this week to my father in law, who is American and loves all the US sports.I told him basically it's like there is a salary cap where each team in the league gets 100mil per season, and Liverpool abide by the rules.Whereas Chelsea spend the allowed 100 mil every season and then because their owner "loans" them another 75mil perseason and says it's a forgivable loan with no repayments needed... so that they get to spend 175 mil per season for 20 years.If it's allowed to be washed away now with no consequences, it is just another reason to want away from the game.