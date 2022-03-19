« previous next »
None of them affordable either

Actually the AD owned properties rents, whilst not cheap, are actually held down (my lad lives in the area) the problem is all the new build and the redevelopment has meant other speculative developers have pushed the prices up in the area. Michelin star restaurants are an indicator of the property values.
A lot the area is still a shithole, with derelict buildings and wasteground in abundance. Yet last summer we were talking to a builder who was working on a £530k tiny new build house backing onto the Rochdale canal in Miles Platting.  (With added sewage odour at now extra charge)
Actually the AD owned properties rents, whilst not cheap, are actually held down (my lad lives in the area) the problem is all the new build and the redevelopment has meant other speculative developers have pushed the prices up in the area. Michelin star restaurants are an indicator of the property values.
A lot the area is still a shithole, with derelict buildings and wasteground in abundance. Yet last summer we were talking to a builder who was working on a £530k tiny new build house backing onto the Rochdale canal in Miles Platting.  (With added sewage odour at now extra charge)

Luxureh.
Actually the AD owned properties rents, whilst not cheap, are actually held down (my lad lives in the area) the problem is all the new build and the redevelopment has meant other speculative developers have pushed the prices up in the area. Michelin star restaurants are an indicator of the property values.
A lot the area is still a shithole, with derelict buildings and wasteground in abundance. Yet last summer we were talking to a builder who was working on a £530k tiny new build house backing onto the Rochdale canal in Miles Platting.  (With added sewage odour at now extra charge)


I'd read stuff in the MEN that was complaining that the rents weren't affordable, so thanks for clarifying. House prices over this side are fucking nuts, missus paid £143k for ours in 2006, it'd sell for £300k now, its a decent size, but its still only a 2 bed semi FFS, its a grand a month to rent on our road :butt
Yeah it's Disney+ Hotstar here-- Hotstar was the Fox-owned streaming service that Disney acquired when they bought the company.

They've increased it to 9 pounds a year now though  ;D  it was 4 when I last bought it. Still completely worth it.

I haven't tried it with a VPN though unfortunately so not too sure if it would work, but worth a try

https://www.hotstar.com/in/subscribe/get-started

For anyone else trying, you seem to need an Indian mobile number :(
Thing is, what kind of punishment can the Premier League even levy at Chelsea if the debt is written off? It's one and a half billion quid. What punishment is equal to them escaping a debt like that?

A £20m fine? That would sting, but compared to what they're getting away with it's nothing they couldn't stomach, even on their reduced means.

You'd have to relegate them two divisions and slap a five year transfer ban on them for an equitable punishment. I get the feeling that's probably not an option.

Since it's "Chelsea's Premier League rivals" that are questioning it, you can be sure they're aiming for a points deduction. It's probably Man Utd looking for a way into the top four. They'd still finish fifth, though.
For anyone else trying, you seem to need an Indian mobile number :(

No no works with email as well
No no works with email as well

hmm, will try.
ps do you have the ads free movies and shows for a bit more ?  I can't imagine wanting ads in the middle of a film!
hmm, will try.
ps do you have the ads free movies and shows for a bit more ?  I can't imagine wanting ads in the middle of a film!

Yeah there's no with ads option here. If you want 4k I think it's like 13 pounds a year or something
Yeah there's no with ads option here. If you want 4k I think it's like 13 pounds a year or something

Thanks, still less than a month for paying for it here. And better than giving Sky your money.
Def wants a mobile number these days :(
We'll probably hear how the Saudi Media Group are the preferred bidder later today. Sigh.
Gotta say Id been hoping for a lot more laughs out of this whole process than we seem to be getting.
Gotta say Id been hoping for a lot more laughs out of this whole process than we seem to be getting.

It's because everyone knows the Saudi Group are being selected and will fly through the premier league owners test. Despite conflict of interest and human rights violations.
We'll probably hear how the Saudi Media Group are the preferred bidder later today. Sigh.

Where's this from?

They hadn't even made an official bid by Friday
I still find it difficult to imagine Chelsea will come through this unscathed in terms of getting a new owner who is both willing and able to dump so much money into the project. They may not be harmed as much as we would like but surely it will be a step down in some form.
Where's this from?

They hadn't even made an official bid by Friday

Apparently they did.
Apparently they did.

I was going off this

If this was a vote rather than an expedited auction with added government scrutiny, the Saudi Media Group (SMG) would have won this last week, when the first reports of a £2.7 billion bid emerged. The rationale, apparently, is that Saudi owners do not care about returns on investment  they just want to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

According to reports, the bid will be led by SMGs chief executive Mohamed Alkhereiji, who studied in London and then spent three years working in the capital with Deutsche Bank. But his media business has an annual turnover of about £770 million, which is not that much bigger than Chelseas, so he could not be acting alone.

It has been suggested to The Athletic that the Saudi government has encouraged SMG to bid because it would help demonstrate that there are plenty of wealthy Saudis in the kingdom who are not linked to the state, which is what they have been trying to tell us about the sovereign wealth funds investment in Newcastle United.

There is a problem with that idea, though. It took the Saudis a year to prove to the Premier League that Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman would not be picking the team at St James Park. Chelsea have a couple of months, at best, to get this done and dusted. And if SMG really was being nudged into doing this, well, that is only going to make separation even harder to prove this time.

In fact, it is not even certain that SMG has made a bid. Contrary to reports, it had not made one prior to Friday and attempts to find wealthy backers in Saudi were proving difficult.

https://theathletic.com/3193993/2022/03/19/explained-the-bids-for-chelsea-and-who-to-take-seriously/

Get fucked

Matt Slater is pretty reliable for Chelsea news
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60823017

Vultures circling. Except from SMG, all others bidders have links to property development.

Buy the club and like the debt on them, sell the saleable assets and then develop the land for sale. Rent a ground elsewhere to play if they have to placate the fans. A tried and tested formula.

Where's this from?

They hadn't even made an official bid by Friday

Its from nowhere (well, maybe clinicals own head)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60823017

Vultures circling. Except from SMG, all others bidders have links to property development.

Buy the club and like the debt on them, sell the saleable assets and then develop the land for sale. Rent a ground elsewhere to play if they have to placate the fans. A tried and tested formula.


The ground is not for sale. Its owned by a fan group.
Looks like the big winners may be Chelsea and the acquiring party once the dust has settled. Will the PL push for punishment against the club retrospectively? I won't hold my breath.
Can anyone explain how on earth they are worth what is supposedly being bid?   How are you going to make ANY money out of them?? 
Looks like the big winners may be Chelsea and the acquiring party once the dust has settled. Will the PL push for punishment against the club retrospectively? I won't hold my breath.

They've just lost their cash cow, the one single reason they've had any success over the last two decades. It seems that at best they're now going to get taken over by a group who will run them as a football club rather than as a FM cheat code. Considering where they were a month ago, I really wouldn't be calling them 'the big winners'.
They've just lost their cash cow, the one single reason they've had any success over the last two decades. It seems that at best they're now going to get taken over by a group who will run them as a football club rather than as a FM cheat code. Considering where they were a month ago, I really wouldn't be calling them 'the big winners'.

Indeed.

They need a shit load of money to expand the stadium, which will almost certainly be put on the club and need repaying. They'll need to make cost cuts in the short term and reign in both wage and transfer spending.

And who is to say whoever comes in is even a decent owner. We got lucky with FSG that they did get the business side right and eventually the footballing side, but they are more the exception rather than the rule.
I think people are just cynical about how much of a negative effect this process will have on Chelsea when they see the names involved and the rhetoric they're spewing about what they'll do when they come in.

We all want consequences, particularly when it comes to that 1.5bn debt write off. Unfortunately it seems unlikely it'll happen.

I'm personally of a similar mindset. I just can't see this ending too badly for Chelsea. I get all of the logic people are putting forward as to why they'll be worse off but I can't get past the thought that they'll come up smelling of roses (or £50 notes).

Hope I'm wrong.
I'm personally of a similar mindset. I just can't see this ending too badly for Chelsea. I get all of the logic people are putting forward as to why they'll be worse off but I can't get past the thought that they'll come up smelling of roses (or £50 notes).

They are literally insolvent without owner input. Unless they get a new owner who will cover those losses continually (as well as provide funds for a new stadium and not put debt on the club for the purchase/take money out to cover it) they are going to see a massive impact.
I think people are just cynical about how much of a negative effect this process will have on Chelsea when they see the names involved and the rhetoric they're spewing about what they'll do when they come in.

We all want consequences, particularly when it comes to that 1.5bn debt write off. Unfortunately it seems unlikely it'll happen.

I'm personally of a similar mindset. I just can't see this ending too badly for Chelsea. I get all of the logic people are putting forward as to why they'll be worse off but I can't get past the thought that they'll come up smelling of roses (or £50 notes).

Hope I'm wrong.

The best case scenario for them is that they get decent new owners, who'll be running them as a football club. The days of them being a billionaires toy are long gone, and thats the big loss for them. I know we'd all love them to go to the wall, and its not going to happen. But even the best case scenario for them is a far cry from what they've been for twenty years. Honestly have a look at what Abramovich has put into them. It wasn't just £1.5 billion when he took over, its continual hundreds of millions every season. They're not going to get that from whoever takes them over.
They've just lost their cash cow, the one single reason they've had any success over the last two decades. It seems that at best they're now going to get taken over by a group who will run them as a football club rather than as a FM cheat code. Considering where they were a month ago, I really wouldn't be calling them 'the big winners'.

Compared to how this would play out if the business went into formal administration or even liquidation? Makes them "winners" in my book if no sporting sanction is applied. Having them run like us is hardly the end of the world now is it?
Well, while FSG have made miss-steps in a lot of ways everything they've done has worked out. There's no guarantee that whoever buys Chelsea and wants to run them sustainably will have that type of luck. Kroenke at Arsenal is a good though imperfect example of this. I note imperfect in that Kroenke isn't a hedge fund or private equity vulture though he is married to a Walton so there is that.
The ground is not for sale. Its owned by a fan group.
But various properties in the area, including hotel/mansion block, are believed to be included.
Plus the training ground is right on the edge of Cobham, prime Surrey building land if you could get planning.
But various properties in the area, including hotel/mansion block, are believed to be included.
Plus the training ground is right on the edge of Cobham, prime Surrey building land if you could get planning.

It would be a big discount if Stamford Bridge could not be redeveloped and sold. Guess the bidders bet it on the Chelsea brand which I struggle to see what it is.
The ground is not for sale. Its owned by a fan group.
Isnt it just the pitch and the Name that are owned by the trust?
Compared to how this would play out if the business went into formal administration or even liquidation? Makes them "winners" in my book if no sporting sanction is applied. Having them run like us is hardly the end of the world now is it?

That was never realistically going to happen.

And no, having them 'run like us' isn't the end of the world. If thats what happens. What's more likely is they get owners who'll make their fair share of mistakes, only this time it'll be against a backdrop of a club already haemorrhaging money and no Putin ally to bail them out with IOUs. Again just to re-iterate, they're going from an owner who not only doesn't care if they lose money but actively gave them more when they did (which was all the time). An investment 'team' isn't going to buy them on the basis that they make the same losses. Its not nearly as bad as going out of business, or going into administration, or getting points deducted or whatever. But it is still a massive, massive far cry from what they have been as a club for twenty years. They'd be 'winners' if you isolate the last two weeks, but massive losers considering what they're going from to what they'll soon be.

https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1505210094488805377?s=20&t=sE72gZBIcL-ThIQzIs6GKw

https://twitter.com/NizaarKinsella/status/1505228198195470339?s=20&t=sE72gZBIcL-ThIQzIs6GKw

Miguel Delaney also confirmed it in his article.

Fucking hell clinical :lmao

That second one looks like the Chelsea indykalia.
Don't disagree with anything you say El Lobo; the point I was inarticulately trying to make, was that without any sporting sanction, this abomination of a football club will still be operating at the upper end of the sport. Maybe around the Arsenal and Spurs level rather than City, but that's a far cry from the general tone of this thread when sanctions were imposed on RA. RIP Chelsea was the median position, and I think we can all agree that what we end up with will be a far cry from that, unless the sporting authorities instigate a retrospective action (which we doubt they will). Almost a model for how the super rich can walk away from their plaything without burdening them with punitive debts. On that basis, I see it as a win for them rather than using the Parma model for example.
Chelsea can't even cover wages without Abramovich lending them money. Be interested in seeing how a new owner, who will be spending money prudently can cover the wages

The c*nts bought Scott Parker to stop Charlton getting top 4
But various properties in the area, including hotel/mansion block, are believed to be included.
Plus the training ground is right on the edge of Cobham, prime Surrey building land if you could get planning.

Isn't the cobham ground surrounded by leafy nothing? Prime building is normally near existing infrastructure. I think the training ground used to belong to a university, who may own surrounding ground too?

If they do move and have to rent a ground. Can we sing songs about them being rent boys?
If they do move and have to rent a ground. Can we sing songs about them being rent boys?
;D
Don't disagree with anything you say El Lobo; the point I was inarticulately trying to make, was that without any sporting sanction, this abomination of a football club will still be operating at the upper end of the sport. Maybe around the Arsenal and Spurs level rather than City, but that's a far cry from the general tone of this thread when sanctions were imposed on RA.

To be fair, that was more or less their level when Abramovich bought them in the first place (not quite Arsenal level, but well above Spurs), so it's probably reasonable to expect them to return to that level once he's gone.
The best case scenario for them is that they get decent new owners, who'll be running them as a football club. The days of them being a billionaires toy are long gone, and thats the big loss for them. I know we'd all love them to go to the wall, and its not going to happen. But even the best case scenario for them is a far cry from what they've been for twenty years. Honestly have a look at what Abramovich has put into them. It wasn't just £1.5 billion when he took over, its continual hundreds of millions every season. They're not going to get that from whoever takes them over.

I get that, but theyre starting from a base of being world champions with a good youth set up and seemingly reasonable commercials. No more lukakus for £100m but still a pretty healthy position to be in, with a £1.5bn debt just wiped out. There should be points deductions, or the new owners should have to pay that back, the same way FSG had to clear our debts when they bought us.

If that doesnt happen then they maintain their position at the top table of the game. Theyll cut a few of the squad/wages and Tuchel will have a pretty good group of players to challenge.

If the govt has seized RAs assets then why is that 1.5bn debt not being called in? If its not it shouldnt be allowed.
Yeah it's Disney+ Hotstar here-- Hotstar was the Fox-owned streaming service that Disney acquired when they bought the company.

They've increased it to 9 pounds a year now though  ;D  it was 4 when I last bought it. Still completely worth it.

I haven't tried it with a VPN though unfortunately so not too sure if it would work, but worth a try

https://www.hotstar.com/in/subscribe/get-started

what other sports channels do you get on this Hotstar?
