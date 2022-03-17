« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"  (Read 2049661 times)

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25560 on: Today at 01:29:36 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 01:10:58 pm
Are you really arguing for siloing the clubs tv money, just because wed be one of the two top dogs?  What about the league we play in?  Its not hard to see what goes wrong with that arrangement - its what happened in Spain.

Looking at massive structural changes through a prism of what is to Liverpools immediate advantage really isnt sensible.  Drove me mad hearing reds arguing in advance for VAR because wed get more decisions.  Even it had worked out that way, its a terrible idea for fiddling with a whole sport.
Is it equitable to be the main attraction and have to split your earnings with 18 teams? In a world where sportswashing and artificially inflating your commercial revenue is acceptable, what's wrong with the idea? And it doesn't have to be an overhaul or a 180° turn.
Offline SamLad

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25561 on: Today at 01:36:16 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:57:06 pm
A Netflix model where all games are in the same place may be better, like amazon prime did.
the DAZN model.  I'm in Canada, I get every PL game, CL game, Europa game, League Cup game (only outlier is FA Cup games) - all teams - plus a boatload of other sports I don't care about. $15 per month.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25562 on: Today at 01:37:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:36:16 pm
the DAZN model.  I'm in Canada, I get every PL game, CL game, Europa game, League Cup game (only outlier is FA Cup games) - all teams - plus a boatload of other sports I don't care about. $15 per month.
Can VPN get round This over here?
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25563 on: Today at 01:39:05 pm »
Yeah same in India. Just a lot cheaper. All PL games live on Disney+ for about 4 pounds a year.

Champions League and FA Cup are on a Sony streaming service for about 10 pounds a year. You also get La Liga and Serie A with that
Online RedSince86

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25564 on: Today at 01:39:14 pm »
Great news, Chelsea will have Americanised sustainability ownership.

Cannot wait to see them crying in about a years time how the owners are not spending the money at the level they were used to under the Russian thieving mobster.

Hopefully 4th to 8th place will be their consistent level going forward.
Offline Red Raw

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25565 on: Today at 01:40:02 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on March 17, 2022, 06:40:57 pm
If somebody turned the tank blue and replaced the "Z" with a Nike logo, then got it viral, they would soon be cutting ties with Chelsea.
Offline SamLad

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25566 on: Today at 01:40:36 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 01:37:49 pm
Can VPN get round This over here?
from what others have told me, it's very difficult to get DAZN via VPN.

to be honest I only tried it once when out of the country - never worked - and I'm not much of a VPN guy .... so I may be wrong.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25567 on: Today at 01:43:10 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:39:05 pm
Yeah same in India. Just a lot cheaper. All PL games live on Disney+ for about 4 pounds a year.

Champions League and FA Cup are on a Sony streaming service for about 10 pounds a year. You also get La Liga and Serie A with that
Same here in Nigeria. We get all the games (Cable+Online streaming) for £23. Quite pricy, isn't it?
Online 4pool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25568 on: Today at 02:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 10:48:53 am
Given NBC retained the rights and they are going big with their Peacock service I wouldn't be surprised if the Premier League becomes exclusive to Peacock at some point and I don't think NBCSN exists anymore either.

NBCSN ceased to exist Jan 1st.

NBC owns the Premier League rights.

Matches are shown on NBC, Peacock tv streaming subscription. or the USA Network a cable/satellite channel.

So, no real change as NBCSN moved to USA Network. NBCSN was in an additional package one had to add to basic cable in order to get. USA Network is part of basic cable channels, so a savings in theory.
Offline Iska

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25569 on: Today at 02:09:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:29:36 pm
Is it equitable to be the main attraction and have to split your earnings with 18 teams? In a world where sportswashing and artificially inflating your commercial revenue is acceptable, what's wrong with the idea? And it doesn't have to be an overhaul or a 180° turn.
Whats wrong with it is it would wreck the league.  A club isnt just the club itself, its also its share of the competitions it plays in.
Online 4pool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25570 on: Today at 02:25:13 pm »
Club streaming.

When discussing clubs allowed to stream their own matches what does this do to tv rights payments the club gets?
The Premier League license their broadcast rights to other parts of the globe. Does this mean no monies coming from that? And what about those broadcast companies overseas or Europe, will they be willing to give up their rights they've handsomely paid for.

Of course that's just the League, What about all three Cup competitions we're in? What about those broadcast rights? It's all a minefield.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25571 on: Today at 02:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:09:34 pm
Whats wrong with it is it would wreck the league.  A club isnt just the club itself, its also its share of the competitions it plays in.
Sportwashers have already wrecked it mate.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25572 on: Today at 02:51:10 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:39:14 pm
Great news, Chelsea will have Americanised sustainability ownership.

Cannot wait to see them crying in about a years time how the owners are not spending the money at the level they were used to under the Russian thieving mobster.

Hopefully 4th to 8th place will be their consistent level going forward.

They could get the absolute best owners possible and their fans will hate them because they're not Roman and they won't self-fund the Club. It's going to be amazing.
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25573 on: Today at 03:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 01:40:02 pm
   :-X

Just like that, here we have it, Chelsea's new match-going transport sponsored by Nike.
Offline Iska

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25574 on: Today at 03:38:30 pm »
That swoosh could be shopped into a Z pretty easily, just saying.
Offline thejbs

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25575 on: Today at 04:03:39 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:57:06 pm
A Netflix model where all games are in the same place may be better, like amazon prime did.

Makes the assumption that everyone has fast and reliable broadband.
Offline red1977

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25576 on: Today at 04:59:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:36:16 pm
the DAZN model.  I'm in Canada, I get every PL game, CL game, Europa game, League Cup game (only outlier is FA Cup games) - all teams - plus a boatload of other sports I don't care about. $15 per month.

That model is too suitable for sports fans. Why cant it all be siloed off per game where fans have to pay per individual event? Or you can get a subscription to your clubs games only for a similar price subject to changes Not so good for fans but its good for those looking to rinse fans which it looks like what clubs are looking at.
Offline Machae

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25577 on: Today at 05:21:29 pm »
See the c*nts still have 3 and Hyundai on their shirts
Offline andyrol

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25578 on: Today at 05:25:02 pm »
Either '3' didn't mean what they said or they are hypocrites. They should release a statement condemning Chelsea and its owner and demanding they remove the logo.
Offline Andy-oh-six

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25579 on: Today at 05:31:40 pm »
See that people have already posted about their sponsors still showing. Why?
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25580 on: Today at 05:36:05 pm »
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 05:25:02 pm
Either '3' didn't mean what they said or they are hypocrites. They should release a statement condemning Chelsea and its owner and demanding they remove the logo.

its strange on both sides, them for not taking issue with it, and Chelsea for not removing it.

Id take it as another sign of how Chelsea just arent taking any of this seriously.
Offline Machae

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25581 on: Today at 05:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:36:05 pm
its strange on both sides, them for not taking issue with it, and Chelsea for not removing it.

Id take it as another sign of how Chelsea just arent taking any of this seriously.

Neither are the sponsors. I mean if they were really concerned, they would have made them remove it legally
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25582 on: Today at 06:06:55 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:21:29 pm
See the c*nts still have 3 and Hyundai on their shirts
And the world champions badge.
Online CraigDS

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25583 on: Today at 06:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:21:29 pm
See the c*nts still have 3 and Hyundai on their shirts

Can see it now that a sale will be announced as progressing shortly, and both will come out and say they are backing the sale process and will remain sponsors.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25584 on: Today at 09:11:33 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:43:10 pm
Same here in Nigeria. We get all the games (Cable+Online streaming) for £23. Quite pricy, isn't it?

In the 90s/early 2000s I had to pay $30 per game on PPV to watch games in the US. 
Online Peabee

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25585 on: Today at 10:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:36:05 pm
its strange on both sides, them for not taking issue with it, and Chelsea for not removing it.

Id take it as another sign of how Chelsea just arent taking any of this seriously.

Apparently, its due to the sanctions meaning they cant access funds to have new kits with no logos.  The government have only allowed them to access funds to pay players and staff etc.


https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/why-chelsea-still-have-three-shirts-b2036918.html
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25586 on: Today at 10:34:55 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 09:11:33 pm
In the 90s/early 2000s I had to pay $30 per game on PPV to watch games in the US.
Yikes!
Online Jack_Bauer

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25587 on: Today at 11:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 09:11:33 pm
In the 90s/early 2000s I had to pay $30 per game on PPV to watch games in the US.
If they implemented PPV for football here in Australia I feel these are the prices we'd be charged.

We essentially have a subscription service for the Premier League. It's $14.99AUD a month or $149.99AUD for the entire season.
Online 4pool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25588 on: Today at 11:22:49 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 09:11:33 pm
In the 90s/early 2000s I had to pay $30 per game on PPV to watch games in the US. 

Ahhh, the old Setanta days...lol.

I went to the pub and they charged everyone a fiver to watch. Much cheaper that way. Iirc, the pub was charged $1,000 per month by Setanta to show the matches.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25589 on: Today at 11:24:36 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:34:55 pm
Yikes!

Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 11:18:52 pm
If they implemented PPV for football here in Australia I feel these are the prices we'd be charged.

We essentially have a subscription service for the Premier League. It's $14.99AUD a month or $149.99AUD for the entire season.

Needless to say, I wasn't able to watch many games.  Of course, this was before Setanta got the rights.  After that games were widely available and it's only gotten easier to watch for us. 
Online Jack_Bauer

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25590 on: Today at 11:31:51 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:24:36 pm
Needless to say, I wasn't able to watch many games.  Of course, this was before Setanta got the rights.  After that games were widely available and it's only gotten easier to watch for us.
Up until this season this service had Champions League as well so you were covered for the League and Europe though it doesn't have the domestic cups. But I just pay the $65 a year for LFCTV and get all of our games since it's all I want to watch anyway.
