Given NBC retained the rights and they are going big with their Peacock service I wouldn't be surprised if the Premier League becomes exclusive to Peacock at some point and I don't think NBCSN exists anymore either.
NBCSN ceased to exist Jan 1st.
NBC owns the Premier League rights.
Matches are shown on NBC, Peacock tv streaming subscription. or the USA Network a cable/satellite channel.
So, no real change as NBCSN moved to USA Network. NBCSN was in an additional package one had to add to basic cable in order to get. USA Network is part of basic cable channels, so a savings in theory.