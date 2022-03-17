Club streaming.



When discussing clubs allowed to stream their own matches what does this do to tv rights payments the club gets?

The Premier League license their broadcast rights to other parts of the globe. Does this mean no monies coming from that? And what about those broadcast companies overseas or Europe, will they be willing to give up their rights they've handsomely paid for.



Of course that's just the League, What about all three Cup competitions we're in? What about those broadcast rights? It's all a minefield.