Yeah, if anyone has the answer to Machae's question, I'd like to hear it too.



Pre-sanctions, I guess Abramovich was hoping for a sale price that would effectively include paying back what he's put into Chelsea, but since he can't get any of the money from a sale, he also can't get money back that Chelsea owes him.



I suppose the question would be if the sale process will still include taking over the debt to Abramovich. And we probably won't know the answer to that until we know more about the purchase offers.



There seems to be some misconception that the freeze prevents him from benefiting from the sale in perpetuity. That is not necessarily correct. (We've even had briefings that the Government's interest in the sale in so far as they are willing consider amending the license, is that the proceeds must go to a frozen account). As for how the debt is treated - its an asset that Abramovich owns (as a chose in action). It is frozen unless a license is granted to allow the debt to be discharged. That is possible, and indeed is probable but will depend on the terms of the sale. The debt could be written off, and factored in the sale price, or merely retained as an asset.That's all relatively easy to answer. The interesting question (which I can't answer, though an accountant or FFP expert might be able to) is how writing off the debt would interact with the Premier League's rules. I realise that this is the nub of both your questions, but hopefully that's at least got us closer!