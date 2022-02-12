A London based private equity firm have lodged a £2 billion bid , Aethel Partners.
I'm loving the fact it's Hedge Funders and Private Equity firms who are the main bidders.
Candy looks to be joining forces with the Swiss/American consortium as well.
Best case scenario for their fans is they get owners who run them as weve been ran. Unfortunately they have neither the history nor the domestic or global fanbase to stay at their current clip.
I think a high end Burnley situation more likely, where theres a lot of fan dissent from lack of investment after a few initial goodwill signings, they will allow the squad to rot then only make signings in frayed fashion after its too late.
On Nike, reading into it a touch, its difficult to end their agreement because they cant force franchisees or stocked retailers to withdraw Chelsea stock from their shelves. I mean they could refund and recall but thats not really plausible to see a business taking such a financial impact (Nike are one of those that could do it, ironically). What they should do really is state that this will be the last iteration of Nike supplied strips until the ownership situation is resolved and state they will fulfil current obligations but not provide any further kit or merchandise and will withdraw it from their own stores.