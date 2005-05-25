Just can't get over how I was lectured on here about the "law" and this eventual sale has nothing to do with the "law". More that Roman actually likes Chelsea it turned out and also the hope that he'll eventually see that money in 1, 5 or 10+ years time. If he dug in his heels by the letter of the law this club would soon cease to exist. But since nobody wants that the UK government is basically going to turn a blind eye in the hope that a preferred bidder can be found shortly and then they'll figure it out from there.



The fact that they can't even afford a plane for the Middleborough game is probably why they were kicking up a stink about the fans more than the actual fans themselves.