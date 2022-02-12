So we replace it with something else which is just as greedy, just as exclusive to "a few clubs" and let everyone else go to the wall? No thanks.
That wasn't, as far as I can see, the intention, it was to get away from UEFA and get a fairer share of the pot, UEFA cream over £1 billion from the CL money, while reigning in the spending of the oil clubs. We were still going to play in the PL, although with their attitiude, the clubs will likely have eventually pulled out.
I'm quite harsh on this now, the PL clubs did nothing to stop City, they loved the fact we weren't winning the League, the tried to null the 19/20 season to keep their noses in the trough and seeing as we are the main reason they get the huge money, they show us next to no respect, so I'm pretty much screw them in attitude now.