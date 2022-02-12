« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 630 631 632 633 634 [635]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"  (Read 2029035 times)

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,470
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25360 on: Today at 05:45:05 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:42:33 pm
How does a super league improve things for anyone other than those involved, it would destroy football. A concept of a Super League is just allowing a set number of clubs to laud it over everyone else. I just cannot understand why people think this is the answer, it will just drive  a wedge through the entire footballing community in this country. Besides which the idea of playing the same clubs would completely ruin the novelty. I love European football because it's a once a season venture, the more you play the likes of Barcelona, Juventus or whoever else the less of a unique thrill it's going to be. It will just be banal and boring and like every other game. 

Football is already ruined.

You've literally got the same clubs winning the same leagues over and over and over and over again. You have to have a perfect storm of a season and get 95+ points now to beat City.

Logged

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25361 on: Today at 05:45:59 pm »
Chelsea turning up around this and other countries with the welcome of a toxin

If they run onto play tomorrow and police come and chase them off, I'll pay extra
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,730
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25362 on: Today at 05:47:39 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:42:33 pm
How does a super league improve things for anyone other than those involved, it would destroy football. A concept of a Super League is just allowing a set number of clubs to laud it over everyone else. I just cannot understand why people think this is the answer, it will just drive  a wedge through the entire footballing community in this country. Besides which the idea of playing the same clubs would completely ruin the novelty. I love European football because it's a once a season venture, the more you play the likes of Barcelona, Juventus or whoever else the less of a unique thrill it's going to be. It will just be banal and boring and like every other game. 

But isn't that what the premier league has already essentially become with CFC, ADFC and now the Saudi's?
A few clubs lauding it over everyone else, causing untold problems throughout the game with their unfettered state funded expenditure and rule breaking?
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,710
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25363 on: Today at 05:50:00 pm »
Huge own goal with that statement. At least some people had some sympathy. That's all gone now. Telling a Championship club to sacrifice all the matchday income, and not let their own fans attend the biggest game of their season. Pricks.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,770
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25364 on: Today at 06:01:31 pm »
Wont they have fans in already ? Ones who bought before sanction
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline JohnSullie

  • van, missing in burma, any news contact Dave, Grace n' Terry
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,566
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25365 on: Today at 06:08:55 pm »
Middlesbrough Gibson calling out Bruce Buck fucking awsome, good on ya kid.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,096
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25366 on: Today at 06:09:35 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:45:05 pm

Football is already ruined.

You've literally got the same clubs winning the same leagues over and over and over and over again. You have to have a perfect storm of a season and get 95+ points now to beat City.

Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 05:47:39 pm
But isn't that what the premier league has already essentially become with CFC, ADFC and now the Saudi's?
A few clubs lauding it over everyone else, causing untold problems throughout the game with their unfettered state funded expenditure and rule breaking?

So we replace it with something else which is just as greedy, just as exclusive to "a few clubs" and let everyone else go to the wall? No thanks.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,149
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25367 on: Today at 06:10:25 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,470
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25368 on: Today at 06:17:28 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:09:35 pm
So we replace it with something else which is just as greedy, just as exclusive to "a few clubs" and let everyone else go to the wall? No thanks.

No because I assume the ESL will control their spending or cap it. If not then yes the ESL is stupid.
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25369 on: Today at 06:17:56 pm »
Hope Boro stuff them & we stuff Boro in the semi's.
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25370 on: Today at 06:22:52 pm »
Is there a more hateful club in football?

No. Not even close.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,096
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25371 on: Today at 06:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:17:28 pm
No because I assume the ESL will control their spending or cap it. If not then yes the ESL is stupid.

I don't trust any of them to do the right thing though, that's another big problem to it for me. There are too many in the game already lining their pockets.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25372 on: Today at 06:29:51 pm »
Steve Gibson's response is spot on. No mincing his words. Great stuff.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25373 on: Today at 06:32:20 pm »
It's amazing how much "news" coverage this has caused and just shows how much has to be brushed away in silence once expensive lawyers get involved.

Yes we've all known the truth about these, adfc and now saudicastle but when journalists, reporters or other investigations are silenced by court injunctions etc there's not a lot that can be done.

It's down to us, the fans of every club across the country to keep all these issues at the forefront of the news.

Those questions need asking, the answers don't matter so much, just keep asking them.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,594
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25374 on: Today at 06:39:25 pm »
So if/when this sale goes through, what happens to the debt. Surely they can't just write it off, wouldn't that break the rules and have give them a competitive advantage by wiping the slate clean. Basically they've been allowed to build their infrastructure and launder all their money illegally
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,945
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25375 on: Today at 06:41:06 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:32:20 pm
It's amazing how much "news" coverage this has caused and just shows how much has to be brushed away in silence once expensive lawyers get involved.

Yes we've all known the truth about these, adfc and now saudicastle but when journalists, reporters or other investigations are silenced by court injunctions etc there's not a lot that can be done.

It's down to us, the fans of every club across the country to keep all these issues at the forefront of the news.

Those questions need asking, the answers don't matter so much, just keep asking them.
Well said, Debs. If the narrative changed through the supporters of every other club highlighting the human rights abuses, the despots would begin to see a downside to sports-washing.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,784
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25376 on: Today at 06:42:44 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:42:33 pm
How does a super league improve things for anyone other than those involved, it would destroy football. A concept of a Super League is just allowing a set number of clubs to laud it over everyone else. I just cannot understand why people think this is the answer, it will just drive  a wedge through the entire footballing community in this country. Besides which the idea of playing the same clubs would completely ruin the novelty. I love European football because it's a once a season venture, the more you play the likes of Barcelona, Juventus or whoever else the less of a unique thrill it's going to be. It will just be banal and boring and like every other game. 

Chelsea, PSG, Man City, Newcastle. A proper Super League keeps them out ...
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25377 on: Today at 06:51:51 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:41:06 pm
Well said, Debs. If the narrative changed through the supporters of every other club highlighting the human rights abuses, the despots would begin to see a downside to sports-washing.

It's not just the despots that need to see a downside though mate, it's the FAs, the PL, UEFA and FIFA.

They've all been allowed to sell the game away from its roots with more and more money finding its way into the pockets of those doing the selling.

I hope this year's world cup is an absolute failure, with abysmal TV viewing figures and empty stadiums but I can't see it happening unfortunately.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,597
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25378 on: Today at 06:55:54 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:09:35 pm
So we replace it with something else which is just as greedy, just as exclusive to "a few clubs" and let everyone else go to the wall? No thanks.

That wasn't, as far as I can see, the intention, it was to get away from UEFA and get a fairer share of the pot, UEFA cream over £1 billion from the CL money, while reigning in the spending of the oil clubs. We were still going to play in the PL, although with their attitiude, the clubs will likely have eventually pulled out.

I'm quite harsh on this now, the PL clubs did nothing to stop City, they loved the fact we weren't winning the League, the tried to null the 19/20 season to keep their noses in the trough and seeing as we are the main reason they get the huge money, they show us next to no respect, so I'm pretty much screw them in attitude now.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Pages: 1 ... 630 631 632 633 634 [635]   Go Up
« previous next »
 