« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 626 627 628 629 630 [631]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"  (Read 2021877 times)

Online El_Macca_17

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,344
  • Out here on the perimeter there are no stars.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25200 on: Today at 01:20:23 pm »
Were they crying about sporting integrity when away fans were banned last year after the season resumed during Covid restrictions? Did they fuck. Suck it up you twats.
Logged
"The future's uncertain and the end is always near."

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,582
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25201 on: Today at 01:20:44 pm »
One of the most expensively assembled clubs ever put together, all with stolen money tainted now with blood plays a championship club and they want some form of warped 'level playing field'




Do they not know irony?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,002
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25202 on: Today at 01:23:24 pm »
Horrible, horrible c*nts. Hope they go under.

How can they even utter the words "sporting integrity" without realizing the irony?



Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,472
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25203 on: Today at 01:24:02 pm »

'Comms disasterclass from Chelsea PR trying to bounce the government into weakening sanctions measures  the twitter outcry in response will surely have the genius effect of making it harder for the govt to back down' - https://twitter.com/alexwickham/status/1503710655563587584 (editor of Politico)


Also - 'NEW: UK Govt condemns @ChelseaFCstatement in extremely strong terms' - https://twitter.com/alexwickham/status/1503720111538319360

« Last Edit: Today at 01:51:59 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,935
  • The only club that matters
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25204 on: Today at 01:24:12 pm »
Amazing.  Do they really want to talk about sporting integrity?  Really?!  Because I am up for that.
Logged

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,744
  • Kop 306
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25205 on: Today at 01:26:03 pm »
Mad bastards ha ha
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,698
  • Truthiness
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25206 on: Today at 01:26:42 pm »
Chelsea are currently relying on goodwill from the FA to relax the sanctions in terms of lits for travel, etc.

This is a completely stupid way to go about getting that goodwill.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,251
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25207 on: Today at 01:26:56 pm »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 12:29:06 pm
https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2022/03/15/middlesbrough-ticket-update

We are disappointed to announce we will not be able to sell tickets for Saturdays FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough.
Despite engaging in extensive discussions with the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), the deadline to purchase away tickets has passed without appropriate amendments being made to the Government licence which would allow a full allocation of Chelsea supporters to attend. Executives at Middlesbrough had been kind enough to extend their deadline for ticket sales and stadium allocation from 7.30pm last night until 9.30am this morning.

It is important for the competition that the match against Middlesbrough goes ahead, however it is with extreme reluctance that we are asking the FA board to direct that the game be played behind closed doors for matters of sporting integrity. Chelsea FC recognises that such an outcome would have a huge impact on Middlesbrough and its supporters, as well as our own fans who have already bought the limited number of tickets that were sold before the licence was imposed, but we believe this is the fairest way of proceeding in the current circumstances.

We will continue to discuss the issue of ticket sales with OFSI as there are a number of fixtures still to be played this season and we hope to reach a resolution

What a gang of conkers. So Boro should be punished because you're a shower of money laundering tribbles?
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25208 on: Today at 01:28:22 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:39:41 pm
Unfortunately, innocent people will lose their jobs in that scenario.

A lot of people would lose their present jobs if we were interested in creating a fair and just society.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25209 on: Today at 01:29:59 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:26:42 pm
Chelsea are currently relying on goodwill from the FA to relax the sanctions in terms of lits for travel, etc.

This is a completely stupid way to go about getting that goodwill.

Trying to turn the heat up and expecting sympathy from the footballing community. Maybe they're living in the echo chamber of their own deluded fanbase, whose ranting and raving has been nothing short of a laughable disgrace.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25210 on: Today at 01:30:42 pm »
Is it correct that all tickets are sold by the home team (including the away allocation ) and the proceeds then split?
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25211 on: Today at 01:32:31 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 09:01:37 am
A land invasion of Europe and threat of nuclear war will do that. What about all the Liverpool fans that pined and still pine for sugar daddy owners? Are they flip flopping too now or just staying quiet? Are they going to criticise FSG for not paying Mo the inflated wage he wants because of all this sportswashing?


This annoys the piss out of me.

It has fuck all to do with wanting a sugar daddy.When people complain about lack of action in the Mary it has usually been valid complaints and has a lot more thought and reasoning than the lazy "You just want a sugar daddy" shite.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,493
  • The first five yards........
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25212 on: Today at 01:34:02 pm »
A truly terrible club.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,458
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25213 on: Today at 01:36:43 pm »
Are we sure their PR guy isn't a Liverpool fan?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,778
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25214 on: Today at 01:47:43 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:24:02 pm
'Comms disasterclass from Chelsea PR trying to bounce the government into weakening sanctions measures  the twitter outcry in response will surely have the genius effect of making it harder for the govt to back down' - https://twitter.com/alexwickham/status/1503710655563587584 (editor of Politico)


Also - 'NEW: UK Govt condemns @ChelseaFCstatement in extremely strong terms' - https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FN5JeE8XwAUqUG-?format=jpg&name=small



After 2 decades of buying success, everyone connected with Chelsea seems to be disconnected from the reality. With the public opinion in the UK firmly against Russia and Chelsea's relations with Russia, Johnson might actually get votes by sending Chelsea into administration. It is always a more profitable PR stunt when you punish "one of your own" ...
Logged

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25215 on: Today at 01:55:13 pm »
Did I hear there are 150 - 200 bidders for Chelsea - for a 2bn asset? That seems a huge amount of people who have that money to throw away. Or is it just PR bull?
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,104
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25216 on: Today at 01:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:29:59 pm
Trying to turn the heat up and expecting sympathy from the footballing community. Maybe they're living in the echo chamber of their own deluded fanbase, whose ranting and raving has been nothing short of a laughable disgrace.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:47:43 pm
After 2 decades of buying success, everyone connected with Chelsea seems to be disconnected from the reality. With the public opinion in the UK firmly against Russia and Chelsea's relations with Russia, Johnson might actually get votes by sending Chelsea into administration. It is always a more profitable PR stunt when you punish "one of your own" ...
I know a certain Head of State who also made a disastrous judgement call/estimation before embarking on a "Special Operation" recently.
Mybe they're related in some way, who knows?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:59:41 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,830
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25217 on: Today at 01:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 01:55:13 pm
Did I hear there are 150 - 200 bidders for Chelsea - for a 2bn asset? That seems a huge amount of people who have that money to throw away. Or is it just PR bull?


That sounds like nonsense.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online El_Macca_17

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,344
  • Out here on the perimeter there are no stars.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25218 on: Today at 02:00:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:39:41 pm
Unfortunately, innocent people will lose their jobs in that scenario.

Unfortunately, a lot of innocent people have lost their lives in a sovereign nation that has been invaded by someone who  Chelseas corrupt owner has been actively supporting.
Logged
"The future's uncertain and the end is always near."

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25219 on: Today at 02:01:12 pm »
Well said.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r7nRd3-YpBI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r7nRd3-YpBI</a>
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25220 on: Today at 02:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 01:55:13 pm
Did I hear there are 150 - 200 bidders for Chelsea - for a 2bn asset? That seems a huge amount of people who have that money to throw away. Or is it just PR bull?
I can bid too. It doesn't matter.

The question is how many of them meet the requirements?
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,169
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25221 on: Today at 02:02:15 pm »
Still cant get over the fact that it costs them 60k to get to middlesborough.
Logged
YNWA

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,351
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25222 on: Today at 02:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:31:26 pm
The FA should tell them to get fucked and eat shit.

"Russian Football Club - Go fuck yourself"
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,584
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25223 on: Today at 02:09:19 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 02:02:15 pm
Still cant get over the fact that it costs them 60k to get to middlesborough.

Probably charter a plane.

Got an easy answer for them, even comes in club colours

Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,560
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25224 on: Today at 02:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 01:55:13 pm
Did I hear there are 150 - 200 bidders for Chelsea - for a 2bn asset? That seems a huge amount of people who have that money to throw away. Or is it just PR bull?

Lol sounds like a fake leak to drum up the price
Logged

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,167
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25225 on: Today at 02:11:40 pm »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,864
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25226 on: Today at 02:12:51 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,251
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25227 on: Today at 02:13:42 pm »
It is important for the competition that the match against Middlesbrough goes ahead, however it is with extreme reluctance that we are asking the FA board to direct that the game be played behind closed doors for matters of sporting integrity


... is a mind boggling statement. I'm still amazed by it :)



Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,617
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25228 on: Today at 02:14:17 pm »
Tremendous response from Middlesbrough :D

You can be our friends
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25229 on: Today at 02:14:22 pm »
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,152
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25230 on: Today at 02:15:08 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 02:11:40 pm
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/a-statement-from-middlesbrough-fc

Haha

Quote
Given the reasons for these sanctions, for Chelsea to seek to invoke sporting "integrity" as reason for the game being played behind closed doors is ironic in the extreme.

Well bloody said Middlesbrough 👏
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25231 on: Today at 02:16:56 pm »
Logged

Online Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25232 on: Today at 02:19:03 pm »
I honestly thought at first glance that the Chelsea statement was a wind-up. Can hardly believe they could be that stupid. Absolute shower that club...let's hope the Govt now loses its desire to sell on as quickly as possible. Take your time guys...take your time.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 626 627 628 629 630 [631]   Go Up
« previous next »
 