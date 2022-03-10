'Comms disasterclass from Chelsea PR trying to bounce the government into weakening sanctions measures  the twitter outcry in response will surely have the genius effect of making it harder for the govt to back down' - https://twitter.com/alexwickham/status/1503710655563587584 (editor of Politico)





Also - 'NEW: UK Govt condemns @ChelseaFCstatement in extremely strong terms' - https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FN5JeE8XwAUqUG-?format=jpg&name=small







After 2 decades of buying success, everyone connected with Chelsea seems to be disconnected from the reality. With the public opinion in the UK firmly against Russia and Chelsea's relations with Russia, Johnson might actually get votes by sending Chelsea into administration. It is always a more profitable PR stunt when you punish "one of your own" ...