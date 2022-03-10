https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2022/03/15/middlesbrough-ticket-updateWe are disappointed to announce we will not be able to sell tickets for Saturdays FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough.Despite engaging in extensive discussions with the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), the deadline to purchase away tickets has passed without appropriate amendments being made to the Government licence which would allow a full allocation of Chelsea supporters to attend. Executives at Middlesbrough had been kind enough to extend their deadline for ticket sales and stadium allocation from 7.30pm last night until 9.30am this morning.It is important for the competition that the match against Middlesbrough goes ahead, however it is with extreme reluctance that we are asking the FA board to direct that the game be played behind closed doors for matters of sporting integrity. Chelsea FC recognises that such an outcome would have a huge impact on Middlesbrough and its supporters, as well as our own fans who have already bought the limited number of tickets that were sold before the licence was imposed, but we believe this is the fairest way of proceeding in the current circumstances.We will continue to discuss the issue of ticket sales with OFSI as there are a number of fixtures still to be played this season and we hope to reach a resolution
Unfortunately, innocent people will lose their jobs in that scenario.
Chelsea are currently relying on goodwill from the FA to relax the sanctions in terms of lits for travel, etc.This is a completely stupid way to go about getting that goodwill.
A land invasion of Europe and threat of nuclear war will do that. What about all the Liverpool fans that pined and still pine for sugar daddy owners? Are they flip flopping too now or just staying quiet? Are they going to criticise FSG for not paying Mo the inflated wage he wants because of all this sportswashing?
'Comms disasterclass from Chelsea PR trying to bounce the government into weakening sanctions measures the twitter outcry in response will surely have the genius effect of making it harder for the govt to back down' - https://twitter.com/alexwickham/status/1503710655563587584 (editor of Politico)Also - 'NEW: UK Govt condemns @ChelseaFCstatement in extremely strong terms' - https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FN5JeE8XwAUqUG-?format=jpg&name=small
Trying to turn the heat up and expecting sympathy from the footballing community. Maybe they're living in the echo chamber of their own deluded fanbase, whose ranting and raving has been nothing short of a laughable disgrace.
After 2 decades of buying success, everyone connected with Chelsea seems to be disconnected from the reality. With the public opinion in the UK firmly against Russia and Chelsea's relations with Russia, Johnson might actually get votes by sending Chelsea into administration. It is always a more profitable PR stunt when you punish "one of your own" ...
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Did I hear there are 150 - 200 bidders for Chelsea - for a 2bn asset? That seems a huge amount of people who have that money to throw away. Or is it just PR bull?
The FA should tell them to get fucked and eat shit.
Still cant get over the fact that it costs them 60k to get to middlesborough.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
I am all for authoritarian rule
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/a-statement-from-middlesbrough-fcHaha
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Given the reasons for these sanctions, for Chelsea to seek to invoke sporting "integrity" as reason for the game being played behind closed doors is ironic in the extreme.
