Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"  (Read 2016649 times)

Offline jillc

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25080 on: Yesterday at 07:26:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:25:15 pm
how about the oil clubs form their own league then.  works for me.

Or better still the authorities disqualify them, we both know that ain't happening.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25081 on: Yesterday at 07:27:02 pm »
Carragher ripping into Chelsea . Nice to see
Offline cdav

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25082 on: Yesterday at 07:30:25 pm »
The problem with all this Saudi state influence is that Abramovich technically had no links to the Russia state, until the political will changed and all of a sudden it was untenable. It has been glaringly obvious for all who have not turned a blind eye that it was the sole source of his power and wealth

Newcastle, City and for any new owner for Chelsea- it takes another political change and even more clubs are pulled in
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25083 on: Yesterday at 07:38:11 pm »
A BBC investigation has uncovered new evidence about the corrupt deals that made Roman Abramovich's fortune.
The Chelsea owner made billions after buying an oil company from the Russian government in a rigged auction in 1995.
Mr Abramovich paid around $250m (£190m) for Sibneft, before selling it back to the Russian government for $13bn in 2005.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60736185


Chelsea Supporters Trust has refuted this claim and branded it as fake news and an anti-Semitic defamation of dear owner.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25084 on: Yesterday at 07:39:46 pm »
Gary voice of the revolution  Neville , says theres no way the Saudis will be allowed to own Chelsea. Its a brave new world.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25085 on: Yesterday at 07:48:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:39:46 pm
Gary voice of the revolution  Neville , says theres no way the Saudis will be allowed to own Chelsea. Its a brave new world.
In Candyland, yeah.
In the real world? They'd fall over their feet trying to get the Saudis in.

Money, baby. People- especially in groups, have an extraordinary willingness to compromise for the sake of money. Their greed will convince them to such an extent, that they will have all the reasons for it, readily available.

Precedent is already set, so they won't be able to do anything abot it really. Their hands are already besmudged with oil.
Offline andyrol

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25086 on: Yesterday at 07:49:12 pm »
thought Neville was brilliant on MNF. takes a lot to admit you were wrong.
Offline calvin

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25087 on: Yesterday at 07:54:55 pm »
Quote from: andyrol on Yesterday at 07:49:12 pm
thought Neville was brilliant on MNF. takes a lot to admit you were wrong.

What did he say?
Offline darragh85

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25088 on: Yesterday at 08:12:28 pm »
im confused. this saudi media group are owned by the saudi government who in turn pretty much own Newcastle United now?
Offline Fromola

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25089 on: Yesterday at 08:13:51 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:39:46 pm
Gary voice of the revolution  Neville , says theres no way the Saudis will be allowed to own Chelsea. Its a brave new world.

He's putting pressure on the PL. Chelsea would certainly lose their halo if the Saudis took them over.

If time was allowed to pass then people would forget but the iron is hot at the moment and they need a quick sale
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25090 on: Yesterday at 08:16:40 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 07:38:11 pm
A BBC investigation has uncovered new evidence about the corrupt deals that made Roman Abramovich's fortune.
The Chelsea owner made billions after buying an oil company from the Russian government in a rigged auction in 1995.
Mr Abramovich paid around $250m (£190m) for Sibneft, before selling it back to the Russian government for $13bn in 2005.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60736185


Chelsea Supporters Trust has refuted this claim and branded it as fake news and an anti-Semitic defamation of dear owner.
Sports washing works.
Online a little break

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25091 on: Yesterday at 08:33:37 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 07:38:11 pm
A BBC investigation has uncovered new evidence about the corrupt deals that made Roman Abramovich's fortune.
The Chelsea owner made billions after buying an oil company from the Russian government in a rigged auction in 1995.
Mr Abramovich paid around $250m (£190m) for Sibneft, before selling it back to the Russian government for $13bn in 2005.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60736185


Chelsea Supporters Trust has refuted this claim and branded it as fake news and an anti-Semitic defamation of dear owner.

strip every trophy they won under him
Offline RedG13

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25092 on: Yesterday at 08:41:56 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 07:38:11 pm
A BBC investigation has uncovered new evidence about the corrupt deals that made Roman Abramovich's fortune.
The Chelsea owner made billions after buying an oil company from the Russian government in a rigged auction in 1995.
Mr Abramovich paid around $250m (£190m) for Sibneft, before selling it back to the Russian government for $13bn in 2005.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60736185


Chelsea Supporters Trust has refuted this claim and branded it as fake news and an anti-Semitic defamation of dear owner.
How it anti-Semitic?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25093 on: Yesterday at 08:45:36 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:41:56 pm
How it anti-Semitic?
Since Jeremy Corbyn was publicly crucified by the Tory media and some of his own party for standing up to a rogue state, that term is a get out of jail statement. crucified by the media and some of his own party for standing up to a rogue state, that term is a get out of jail statement.
Online oojason

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25094 on: Yesterday at 08:54:37 pm »

'Carragher on the Chelsea situation and the hypocrisy of Chelsea's fans' - a 2 minute video, from MNF...

https://streamable.com/vl82ne



Offline El Lobo

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25095 on: Yesterday at 08:57:45 pm »
Ok so Chelsea arent going to be taken over by Saudi Arabia?
Offline Gray Hamster

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25096 on: Yesterday at 08:57:58 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:54:37 pm
'Carragher on the Chelsea situation and the hypocrisy of Chelsea's fans' - a 2 minute video, from MNF...

https://streamable.com/vl82ne
Bloody hell.  No holding back there
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25097 on: Yesterday at 08:58:06 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:04:14 pm
Miguel Delaney
@MiguelDelaney
·
45m
As an expert on Saudi Arabia has just put to me on the Saudia Media Group bid for Chelsea, due to the nature of the Saudi state: "it would be a massive conflict of interest and would totally undermine the integrity of the league"

Yeah, that's pretty much what i said in the previous page. I just don't see anything good coming out of this.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25098 on: Yesterday at 09:05:31 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:57:45 pm
Ok so Chelsea arent going to be taken over by Saudi Arabia?
It's unlikely.
Online oojason

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25099 on: Yesterday at 09:23:41 pm »

'Carragher & Neville share their honest thoughts on the sale of Chelsea' - 12 minute video from MNF:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7D1FUaQen3U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7D1FUaQen3U</a>



... and here they are some time ago (2016/17?) apparently praising him...

'Jamie Carragher & Gary Neville on the Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea' - a 7 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-CZul8I_mKI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-CZul8I_mKI</a>

Online Kopenhagen

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25100 on: Yesterday at 09:32:06 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:23:41 pm
'Carragher & Neville share their honest thoughts on the sale of Chelsea' - 12 minute video from MNF:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7D1FUaQen3U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7D1FUaQen3U</a>

[/flash]

What a vile little bootlicker David Jones is.
Offline darragh85

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25101 on: Yesterday at 09:45:49 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 09:32:06 pm
What a vile little bootlicker David Jones is.

an absolute twat.

shame they got rid of Ed Chamberlain. seemed some bit decent.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25102 on: Yesterday at 11:36:24 pm »
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25103 on: Yesterday at 11:47:31 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:23:41 pm
Please no, not this ESL thing again. Two wrongs do not make a right. A Super League would be disastrous for football, I can't believe that Liverpool fans would back this awful idea. Apart from anything else it would be the most boring thing ever and make fans even more remote from the game, than what they already are.

Well, if the Saudis and the likes keep buying Premier League clubs, the European Super League is inevitable, as is our participation in it ...
Offline stockdam

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25104 on: Yesterday at 11:50:40 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:41:56 pm
How it anti-Semitic?


As far as I am aware his parents were Jewish.
His maternal grandparents were both born in Ukraine.
His paternal grandparents were Belarusian Jews.

Abramovich holds both holds Israeli and Portuguese citizenship.

So is it anti-Ukrainian or anti-Jew or anti-Russian or anti-Portugese?

It's none of this and it's very common for people to claim racism for as much as they can. They believe that somehow claiming racism taints the other side. There's absolutely zero evidence of racism here and it's clutching at straws and trying to con people into believing it. They would be better looking at the facts and seeing that the government are not after him because of his jewish background.

It's like saying "Abramovich is a jew and so he should be protected from being sanctioned as this would be racist or anti-semitic".

Racism is completely and utterly vile........but claiming racism when there's no evidence or reason is also bad and it happens far too often.

The onus is on them to explain what is anti-semitic about it.

Offline J_Kopite

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25105 on: Yesterday at 11:54:20 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:23:41 pm
'Carragher & Neville share their honest thoughts on the sale of Chelsea' - 12 minute video from MNF:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7D1FUaQen3U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7D1FUaQen3U</a>




Saw this earlier, absolutely fantastic punditry.
Offline mattD

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25106 on: Yesterday at 11:55:44 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:23:41 pm
'Carragher & Neville share their honest thoughts on the sale of Chelsea' - 12 minute video from MNF:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7D1FUaQen3U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7D1FUaQen3U</a>



... and here they are some time ago (2016/17?) apparently praising him...

'Jamie Carragher & Gary Neville on the Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea' - a 7 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-CZul8I_mKI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-CZul8I_mKI</a>

Hmm. Whatever way the wind blows it seems.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25107 on: Today at 01:49:38 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 05:28:32 pm
This looked for a time like it might be the first step towards ending sportswashing. That people were seeing if you get into bed with nasty people it might be good for a while, but fundamentally it will end very, very badly.
No it didn't. Anyone who thinks these sanctions are about sportswashing have just made that up because they would (understandably) like it to be true and haven't been paying attention.

The sanctions on Abrahmovic are NOTHING to do with his sportswashing. His sportswashing is fine according to western governments. And they are NOTHING to do with the harm he has caused to Russian people and those who have been the victims of Russia, or to the Palestinians. All of those things are also fine as far as the western governments are concerned.

The sanctions are only in place because he is closely linked to the wrong side in one geopolitical flashpoint. The sanctions are absolutely deserved but they are not for the reasons some people seem to think.

Sportswashing as a concept will continue. Billionaires and oligarchs causing untold harm to countless people will also continue. Our governments will continue to befriend, support,help and enable appalling people around the world.

Online Ghost Town

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #25108 on: Today at 02:00:30 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 06:00:52 pm
Launching at people.  :D

Nobody has launched into anything, kiddo. Why are you obsessed with the terms pessimism and optimism? It's honestly impossible to have a normal conversation with you without being labeled one of the two. Have you ever heard of realism? You should try it.
Lol

"Realism" from you?

Not sure I'll see better comedy anywhere today ;D

Quote
It's just wishful thinking and very unrealistic to think that one of the biggest clubs in England - and indeed the world - was just going to be allowed to sink like a stone.
Correct. The reason to think, no, to KNOW, that CFC were not going to be left to sink like a stone is that the government expressly stated that and made it clear that they were going to protect CFC because of its important role in gootball and the community.

Again there's been wishful thinking going around that somewhow Chelsea are being sanctioned and punished for all those years of being super-rich and lording it over the rest of us. They aren't. It's their owner who is being targeted, and the measures in place are all to stop him benefitting from his asset, not to destroy the asset itself.
