How it anti-Semitic?



As far as I am aware his parents were Jewish.His maternal grandparents were both born in Ukraine.His paternal grandparents were Belarusian Jews.Abramovich holds both holds Israeli and Portuguese citizenship.So is it anti-Ukrainian or anti-Jew or anti-Russian or anti-Portugese?It's none of this and it's very common for people to claim racism for as much as they can. They believe that somehow claiming racism taints the other side. There's absolutely zero evidence of racism here and it's clutching at straws and trying to con people into believing it. They would be better looking at the facts and seeing that the government are not after him because of his jewish background.It's like saying "Abramovich is a jew and so he should be protected from being sanctioned as this would be racist or anti-semitic".Racism is completely and utterly vile........but claiming racism when there's no evidence or reason is also bad and it happens far too often.The onus is on them to explain what is anti-semitic about it.