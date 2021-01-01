« previous next »
« Reply #24960 on: Today at 12:49:34 am »
Quote from: JohnSullie on Today at 12:39:49 am
Ya go join Fulham

Id take that
« Reply #24961 on: Today at 12:58:21 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:02:53 pm
Tuchel:
"There's no doubt I stay until the end of the season. We just have to wait day by day because everything can change.

thats good of him  ;D

Makes me laugh how Chelsea fans think that hes somehow loyal to them and loves the club. Tuchel wouldnt need a second to think it through if he gets another offer from a rich enough club.
Not that I will get my wish, but if I never had to see his face again managing a football club, any football club, it would be a preferred outcome. In the real world though he will probably go where they wave around the most dollar bills at the next best opportunity.
