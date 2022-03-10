« previous next »
Offline Red Berry

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24840 on: Yesterday at 11:07:15 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:36:09 pm
It does, but not by name. Curiously, though, he puts our owners in basically the same category as murdering despots.

Hope FSG sues for defamation.

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24841 on: Yesterday at 11:13:31 pm »
Mike Ashley should be all over this
Offline Peabee

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24842 on: Yesterday at 11:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 11:13:31 pm
Mike Ashley should be all over this

Chelsea becoming a conduit for Sports Direct would be hilarious.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24843 on: Yesterday at 11:17:49 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:16:54 pm
Chelsea becoming a conduit for Sports Direct would be hilarious.
There's already a load of giant mugs there
Offline Peabee

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24844 on: Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:17:49 pm
There's already a load of giant mugs there

Would you like a free Chelsea kit with your purchase?
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24845 on: Yesterday at 11:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm
Would you like a free Chelsea kit with your purchase?

As in, 'free the Chelsea eleven' - mind you, they soon will be free.
Offline Simplexity

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24846 on: Yesterday at 11:54:47 pm »
Heard Tom Hicks wants back in the game. Would be poetic.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24847 on: Today at 12:01:24 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:54:47 pm
Heard Tom Hicks wants back in the game. Would be poetic.

Hes even got plans for a new stadium in his pocket.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24848 on: Today at 12:08:41 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:36:09 pm
It does, but not by name. Curiously, though, he puts our owners in basically the same category as murdering despots.

Where? I read it. Didn't see that.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24849 on: Today at 12:14:27 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 11:21:48 am
Sadly, quite a few Reds were more than happy to see Rafa win the Europa League with them, not sure if that's changed now, be interesting to found out.


I was one of them because;


-It was only the Europa League (it would have been different if it was the CL)
-Many Chelsea fans gave him a Dog's life down there, he didn't deserve it and that was a big Fuck you to those fans
-I think there was a sizable proportion of Chelsea fans that didn't want them to win anything with Rafa




Add to that the fact that anything that Chelsea and City win does not really count, they are plastic clubs paid for by blood money, their winnings are mentally expunged by me, unlike those by United, Arsenal, Leicester, Wigan, Portsmouth, Swansea and Birmingham.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24850 on: Today at 12:20:52 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:08:41 am
Where? I read it. Didn't see that.

Quote
Imagine we were starting again. Imagine this was a world when professional sport was in its infancy and even the concept of a league was controversial in case it made people overprioritise winning. Imagine you had a vague sense the clubs in this new competition might represent their local areas, that they might come to fulfil some sort of community function. Who would you want running them?

Would it be a fabulously rich Russian who made his fortune exploiting the economic chaos that followed a period of political turmoil to buy up his countrys oil and gas reserves and who was accused  although he strenuously denied it  of having close ties to that countrys autocratic leader?

How about the investment fund of a Middle Eastern state that is engaged in a brutal war with one of its neighbours, the chair of which told the Atlantic this month that if he had ordered the murder of a journalist for a US newspaper, which he definitely didnt because frankly this guy was small fry, his boys would have made a better job of it?

Or what about an investment group run by another member of a Middle Eastern royal family, whose purpose in investing in the club was, as a Human Rights Watch report had it, to construct a public relations image of a progressive, dynamic Gulf state, which deflects attention from what is really going on in the country?

Probably not. But then neither would it be a US family who saddled a club with £660m of debt as part of its takeover. Nor would it be a hedge fund that tried to trademark the name of the city and dabbled with destroying sporting structures stretching back more than a century for financial gain.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/mar/12/roman-abramovich-and-chelsea-symbolise-the-rotten-state-of-football
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24851 on: Today at 12:29:39 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:20:52 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/mar/12/roman-abramovich-and-chelsea-symbolise-the-rotten-state-of-football

Lazy journalism saying they tried to trademark the name of the city with no context.
What is the century old sporting structure they dabbled in destroying?
Offline 4pool

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24852 on: Today at 12:31:59 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:29:39 am
Lazy journalism saying they tried to trademark the name of the city with no context.
What is the century old sporting structure they dabbled in destroying?

Melwood?
Offline Peabee

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24853 on: Today at 01:08:45 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:29:39 am
Lazy journalism saying they tried to trademark the name of the city with no context.
What is the century old sporting structure they dabbled in destroying?

Also, none of that comes close to executing citizens for deviant beliefs.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24854 on: Today at 01:32:05 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:29:39 am
Lazy journalism saying they tried to trademark the name of the city with no context.
What is the century old sporting structure they dabbled in destroying?
It's referring to the Super League stuff; the lack of relegation etc and the likelihood that eventually it would have probably meant an end to th top level League football remaining within each country.

Personally I have no problem with FSG being mentioned in that article. They're fairly good owners (and I never get involved in tedious FSG debates)  but ideally I wouldn't want us owned by US hedge fund billionaires either. I mean if we were starting things off from scratch today it's not something I'd call ideal. And that's the point being made in the piece.
Online Jack_Bauer

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24855 on: Today at 01:44:28 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:54:47 pm
Heard Tom Hicks wants back in the game. Would be poetic.
Leveraged buyout perhaps?
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24856 on: Today at 02:03:27 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:32:05 am
It's referring to the Super League stuff; the lack of relegation etc and the likelihood that eventually it would have probably meant an end to th top level League football remaining within each country.

Oh, I thought they meant an actual building  :D

Odd that they pin that on FSG, ignoring the fact there were 5 other English clubs happy to sign up.
Also ignoring the fact that the current structure isn't a century old.

So basically just outright lies to shoehorn Liverpool into an article about despots and corrupt oligarchs owning clubs in England. Sound
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24857 on: Today at 02:20:35 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:03:27 am
Oh, I thought they meant an actual building  :D

Odd that they pin that on FSG, ignoring the fact there were 5 other English clubs happy to sign up.
Also ignoring the fact that the current structure isn't a century old.

So basically just outright lies to shoehorn Liverpool into an article about despots and corrupt oligarchs owning clubs in England. Sound
It is strange how FSG get it in the neck much more than the ownerships of the other involved clubs. Maybe it's because they were much more upfront about it, and apologetic afterwards.

As for 'current structure' I don't think they were referring to the PL or precise structures, more to the idea of promotion and relegation within  a pyramid based upon merit/demerit and the idea that a tiny new startup club today could, theoretically, eventually reach the top of the pyramid, and the opposite, that the biggest club could theoretically end up at non-league level.

And leagues being staged within a country rather than across borders (not an immediate outcome of the ESL, but one many assumed would eventually follow)
Offline thegoodfella

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24858 on: Today at 02:41:24 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 01:44:28 am
Leveraged buyout perhaps?

Heavily leveraged buyout... and I put the emphasis on the 'heavily' part.
Offline Fromola

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24859 on: Today at 07:53:19 am »
Remember a year ago when Chelsea were the good guys because the fans protested first at the ground about the ESL (because they had a home game that night) and the club were the first PL club to pull out? Good old Roman was a folk hero.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24860 on: Today at 08:22:28 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:53:19 am
Remember a year ago when Chelsea were the good guys because the fans protested first at the ground about the ESL (because they had a home game that night) and the club were the first PL club to pull out? Good old Roman was a folk hero.

Roman Abramovich is the Marcus Mumford of football.
Online gray19lfc

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
« Reply #24861 on: Today at 08:34:42 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 11:21:48 am
Sadly, quite a few Reds were more than happy to see Rafa win the Europa League with them, not sure if that's changed now, be interesting to found out.


I was happy to see Rafa doing well. I wasnt happy to see Chelsea do well. Big difference.
