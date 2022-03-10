Sadly, quite a few Reds were more than happy to see Rafa win the Europa League with them, not sure if that's changed now, be interesting to found out.



I was one of them because;-It was only the Europa League (it would have been different if it was the CL)-Many Chelsea fans gave him a Dog's life down there, he didn't deserve it and that was a big Fuck you to those fans-I think there was a sizable proportion of Chelsea fans that didn't want them to win anything with RafaAdd to that the fact that anything that Chelsea and City win does not really count, they are plastic clubs paid for by blood money, their winnings are mentally expunged by me, unlike those by United, Arsenal, Leicester, Wigan, Portsmouth, Swansea and Birmingham.