Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24760 on: Today at 10:44:56 am
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:35:55 am
Changed my mind on this btw - I no longer think theres any chance of this.  While clubs are themselves pretty minor as businesses, I was forgetting about all the secondary economic effects like tourism.  You notice it more in Liverpool or Manchester, but Chelsea must still be a reasonable draw in Londons tourist economy.  The government wont allow that to be put at risk by undermining the integrity of the epl as a whole, which is what liquidating them would do.

So I now think therell be a quiet arrangement made somehow in the background to all this, similar to what ushered FSG in here.  Probably you end up with Chelsea finding their rightful place, wherever the hell that is.  Such a pity they picked up that second European Cup, to me that feels like its given them a permanent cachet that cant be entirely wiped away now.
Everything they have "won" since 2003 is tainted.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24761 on: Today at 10:46:23 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:38:27 am
The shit Chelsea are getting is long overdue.

But fuck me City, Newcastle anyone?

Wilfully ignored by the powers that be, because as someone put it they want to dip their hooters in the stash aswell. Fuck human suffering unless it appears on the tv in a big way

Abramovic wouldve stayed forever buying trophies if it wasnt for his megalomaniac mate in the motherland

I wonder what it would take for this to happen to City/Newcastle. The hypocrisy is pretty sickening

I've been following his yacht on https://www.vesselfinder.com/?imo=9819820

Looks like he's just parked up off Tivat in Montenegro.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24762 on: Today at 10:49:41 am
Hey guys, look at the Truspilot for Three UK:




Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24763 on: Today at 10:52:31 am
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 10:49:41 am
Hey guys, look at the Truspilot for Three UK:




 :duh :duh

"If you sleep with dogs, you'll catch fleas."
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24764 on: Today at 10:52:50 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:44:56 am
Everything they have "won" since 2003 is tainted.

Which every fan knew in 2003 to Last thursday

Now the entire world has joined the party

As I say, hopefully one day it happens to City and it doesnt take near ww3 for it to happen

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24765 on: Today at 10:59:43 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:46:23 am
I've been following his yacht on https://www.vesselfinder.com/?imo=9819820

Looks like he's just parked up off Tivat in Montenegro.
What British tax haven does that flag belong to?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24766 on: Today at 11:00:10 am
I just had a 10 minute rant with my missus when she said "poor Chelsea, I feel sorry for them"
:Boom
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24767 on: Today at 11:00:44 am
This doesnt just affect Chelsea . Sky can no longer put  citys success down to love and willpower, that discussion will start happening, tainting everything they and Newcastle ever win.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24768 on: Today at 11:01:43 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:00:44 am
This doesnt just affect Chelsea . Sky can no longer put  citys success is down to love and willpower, that discussion will start happening, tainting everything they and Newcastle ever win.
You reckon? I honestly think they'll continue as if it was just Chelsea who were the bad guys
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24769 on: Today at 11:04:17 am
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:01:43 am
You reckon? I honestly think they'll continue as if it was just Chelsea who were the bad guys

No therell be a lot of people worried about what might happen in the future and how their connections to questionable people will look. Like whats happening now at Chelsea. Certain journalists are getting a backlash for being Roman apologists for 20 years. Some of the backlash is coming from Chelsea fans even, you werent moaning when you were on his payroll
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24770 on: Today at 11:11:18 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:46:23 am
I've been following his yacht on https://www.vesselfinder.com/?imo=9819820

Looks like he's just parked up off Tivat in Montenegro.

Surely it should be in storage 😀
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24771 on: Today at 11:11:54 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:00:44 am
This doesnt just affect Chelsea . Sky can no longer put  citys success down to love and willpower, that discussion will start happening, tainting everything they and Newcastle ever win.
No they'll paint the picture of Chelsea being hard done by because they are tainted by association .
I was wondering why journalists never made more of it before, but then I figured these clubs are big news stories. I bet they get very comfortable seats and good food after the game . Possibly for themselves and guests.

Thinking more widely I wonder if the Govnt are now better bedfellows with the middle east than the russians. At least there's no border with Europe to worry about .
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24772 on: Today at 11:13:20 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:00:44 am
This doesnt just affect Chelsea . Sky can no longer put  citys success down to love and willpower, that discussion will start happening, tainting everything they and Newcastle ever win.

You must be joking

Micah Richards and co will continue to slurp on city like they rise from the ashes from their bootlaces

Im afraid that would also take televised mass graves
