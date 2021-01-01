Still can't help but feel that this is just a load of gesture signalling bollox from the British Government. It's the equivalent of turning your back on a mate who has just been busted for dealing, and then bemoaning what a disgrace he is to all the neighbours, even though you spent 20 years dipping your hooter into his stash when it suited you
Don't get me wrong, fucking Abramovich off out of English football is a good thing and long overdue. But this could have been done 2 decades ago. Moreover, he's probably not the shadiest of owners currently operating in England. We all know who the others are and we all know that the same Government are turning a blind eye to it all. So yeah, I'm kind of a bit "yeah whatever" with this one