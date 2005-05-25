« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"

masher

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24680 on: Yesterday at 09:03:31 pm
Accounts suspended!
Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24681 on: Yesterday at 09:08:06 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:29:45 pm
Well actually if they think its bad now, god help them if the UK Government end up running them and all the incompetence they will bring to the party.
 ;D
Put Dido in charge!
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

RedForeverTT

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24682 on: Yesterday at 09:11:16 pm
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 09:03:31 pm
Accounts suspended!

Good. Hope they announce that Chelsea is being liquidated at 12.30 kickoff.
Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24683 on: Yesterday at 09:19:30 pm
I wonder if it will be like one of those Sunday League situations whereby some teams end up folding mid-season and the final league table list the team as 'Withdrawn and record expunged'. For the rest of the teams it bascially means that they loose the points gained against the withdrawn team. So in the case of Chelsea it would mean a -6 for Man City and a -2 for Liverpool!
 ;D ;D
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24684 on: Yesterday at 09:19:54 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 07:21:05 pm
From the metro:

 According to The Athletic, the latest move of Chelseas company credit cards being temporarily suspended means they have been unable to buy fuel for the team bus.
I bet it never occurs to one of their multi-millionaire players to say "I'll get this one."
reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24685 on: Yesterday at 09:21:08 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 07:26:55 pm
If anyone is driving to France next week close to Lille then would you mind car sharing with a couple of footballers who need to be there next Wednesday?

Isn't Lille where the home office have set up the visa place?  Maybe they can fetch a few refugees back with them 😁
Wghennessy

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24686 on: Yesterday at 09:22:28 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:19:30 pm
I wonder if it will be like one of those Sunday League situations whereby some teams end up folding mid-season and the final league table list the team as 'Withdrawn and record expunged'. For the rest of the teams it bascially means that they loose the points gained against the withdrawn team. So in the case of Chelsea it would mean a -6 for Man City and a -2 for Liverpool!
 ;D ;D

It wont happen to be honest but i imagine that's what they would do yes.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24687 on: Yesterday at 09:25:54 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:19:30 pm
I wonder if it will be like one of those Sunday League situations whereby some teams end up folding mid-season and the final league table list the team as 'Withdrawn and record expunged'. For the rest of the teams it bascially means that they loose the points gained against the withdrawn team. So in the case of Chelsea it would mean a -6 for Man City and a -2 for Liverpool!
 ;D ;D

-1 for Everton, which ultimately sends them down.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

RedForeverTT

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24688 on: Yesterday at 09:26:34 pm
How many of those badge kissing players will stay to play for free you think?
Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24689 on: Yesterday at 09:29:17 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:26:34 pm
How many of those badge kissing players will stay to play for free you think?

They'll do it for love.
CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24690 on: Yesterday at 09:34:04 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:26:34 pm
How many of those badge kissing players will stay to play for free you think?

I mean they'd literally lose nothing by doing so.

Even if wages were delayed a while they'd not go hungry and it would likely be paid. If not then they'll end up free agents and able to get a massive signing on fee as a free agent and likely a better wage deal than they have now.
Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24691 on: Yesterday at 09:40:35 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:25:54 pm
-1 for Everton, which ultimately sends them down.

Oh this just keeps better doesn't it, and that'll be on top of their -9 for breaching the profit and sustainabilty rules!
 ;D

Watching these two squirm and United being so shit and then Liverpool picking up another trophy the other week - has there ever been a better time to be a Liverpool fan?
 :champ
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

smutchin

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24692 on: Yesterday at 09:43:22 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:11:16 pm
Good. Hope they announce that Chelsea is being liquidated at 12.30 kickoff.

As the chap from HMRC walks in to Stamford Bridge with the winding up order, they could herald him by playing their famous theme tune. It would be too perfect.  ;D
Red_Mist

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24693 on: Yesterday at 09:53:02 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:08:06 pm
Put Dido in charge!
What was the old Edinburgh festy joke

The Dodo died, Dando died, Di died, Dodi died..Dido's looking a bit worried!

(Ah, not that Dido!)
johnny74

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24694 on: Yesterday at 09:53:58 pm
John Terry is at this very moment going through Roman Abramovich's wardrobe looking for the best New Chelsea Owner Costume.
Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24695 on: Yesterday at 09:54:32 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 09:19:54 pm
I bet it never occurs to one of their multi-millionaire players to say "I'll get this one."

Reminds me of the mingebags thread  :D
johnny74

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24696 on: Yesterday at 10:01:05 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 09:19:54 pm
I bet it never occurs to one of their multi-millionaire players to say "I'll get this one."

That reminds me of the Beatles not actually having their own money and relying on Epstein. The Indian restaurant anecdote where George finds an emergency tenner in his pocket.
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24697 on: Yesterday at 10:09:07 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 09:53:02 pm
What was the old Edinburgh festy joke

The Dodo died, Dando died, Di died, Dodi died..Dido's looking a bit worried!

(Ah, not that Dido!)

She will go down with Dean Smith.
MadErik

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24698 on: Yesterday at 10:11:35 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 09:43:22 pm
As the chap from HMRC walks in to Stamford Bridge with the winding up order, they could herald him by playing their famous theme tune. It would be too perfect.  ;D
:lmao :lmao
"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."

vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24699 on: Yesterday at 10:18:14 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 09:43:22 pm
As the chap from HMRC walks in to Stamford Bridge with the winding up order, they could herald him by playing their famous theme tune. It would be too perfect.  ;D

Cos, Chelsea, Chelsea, was our name
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

lfc_col

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24700 on: Yesterday at 10:21:05 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:11:16 pm
Good. Hope they announce that Chelsea is being liquidated at 12.30 kickoff.

Will somebody stop the damn match!
We Won It Six Times

Premier League Winners 2019/20

JFT 97

Red_Mist

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24701 on: Yesterday at 10:23:01 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:09:07 pm
She will go down with Dean Smith.
Haha!
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24702 on: Yesterday at 10:27:06 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:40:35 pm
Oh this just keeps better doesn't it, and that'll be on top of their -9 for breaching the profit and sustainabilty rules!
 ;D

Watching these two squirm and United being so shit and then Liverpool picking up another trophy the other week - has there ever been a better time to be a Liverpool fan?
 :champ

Just don't go into the Salah thread :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24703 on: Yesterday at 10:28:27 pm
Well I think you've all got off lightly from Hedley :(
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24704 on: Yesterday at 10:28:50 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:40:35 pm
Oh this just keeps better doesn't it, and that'll be on top of their -9 for breaching the profit and sustainabilty rules!
 ;D

Watching these two squirm and United being so shit and then Liverpool picking up another trophy the other week - has there ever been a better time to be a Liverpool fan?
 :champ

Two seasons ago? ;D

Although we might top that this year!
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24705 on: Yesterday at 10:34:37 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 09:19:54 pm
I bet it never occurs to one of their multi-millionaire players to say "I'll get this one."
Even they would struggle to afford a gallon of petrol given current prices.  :o
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24706 on: Yesterday at 10:36:39 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:26:34 pm
How many of those badge kissing players will stay to play for free you think?
All of them, of course.

Weren't they all boyhood Chelsea fans who dreamed of playing in front of The Shed one day?
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24707 on: Yesterday at 10:38:36 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:25:54 pm
-1 for Everton, which ultimately sends them down.
If it hadn't beenfertheRedsInvadingUkraine
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24708 on: Yesterday at 10:42:47 pm
At this rate they my as well have to sell the team bus.
RedForeverTT

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24709 on: Yesterday at 10:48:48 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:36:39 pm
All of them, of course.

Weren't they all boyhood Chelsea fans who dreamed of playing in front of The Shed one day?

Great. A team of Robbie Keanes.
Capon Debaser

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24710 on: Yesterday at 10:57:34 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 09:53:02 pm
What was the old Edinburgh festy joke

The Dodo died, Dando died, Di died, Dodi died..Dido's looking a bit worried!

(Ah, not that Dido!)
'Di Dodo died Dodi dough'

0-JS72834296" border="0
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

BarryCrocker

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24711 on: Yesterday at 11:04:27 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:57:34 pm
'Di Dodo died Dodi dough'

0-JS72834296" border="0


Is that a shit John Oates tribute band?
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

JC the Messiah

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24712 on: Yesterday at 11:09:07 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:29:45 pm
Well actually if they think its bad now, god help them if the UK Government end up running them and all the incompetence they will bring to the party. work event
 ;D

Fixed your post
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Red_Mist

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24713 on: Yesterday at 11:13:37 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:57:34 pm
'Di Dodo died Dodi dough'
;D

Aye di did dough dinny dough

Shurrup!
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24714 on: Yesterday at 11:57:33 pm
So how do players get paid?

The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall
Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24715 on: Today at 12:03:29 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:57:33 pm
So how do players get paid?

Bunch of IOU slips?

These are fucked.
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24716 on: Today at 12:15:41 am
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 12:03:29 am
Bunch of IOU slips?

These are fucked.

The iou slips read, "These are fucked"?

Transparent, I suppose...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

BarryCrocker

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24717 on: Today at 12:25:27 am
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:15:41 am
The iou slips read, "These are fucked"?


"Burn after reading'
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

The North Bank

Re: Chelsea
« Reply #24718 on: Today at 12:26:49 am »
If they sell all the trophies they bought , is that enough to get the bus moving?
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
« Reply #24719 on: Today at 12:28:23 am »
Tunchel post Norwich game interview.   ;D

Quote
'As long as we have enough shirts and a bus to drive to the games we will be there and will compete hard.'
