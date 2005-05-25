Well actually if they think its bad now, god help them if the UK Government end up running them and all the incompetence they will bring to the party.
Accounts suspended!
From the metro: According to The Athletic, the latest move of Chelseas company credit cards being temporarily suspended means they have been unable to buy fuel for the team bus.
If anyone is driving to France next week close to Lille then would you mind car sharing with a couple of footballers who need to be there next Wednesday?
I wonder if it will be like one of those Sunday League situations whereby some teams end up folding mid-season and the final league table list the team as 'Withdrawn and record expunged'. For the rest of the teams it bascially means that they loose the points gained against the withdrawn team. So in the case of Chelsea it would mean a -6 for Man City and a -2 for Liverpool!
How many of those badge kissing players will stay to play for free you think?
-1 for Everton, which ultimately sends them down.
Good. Hope they announce that Chelsea is being liquidated at 12.30 kickoff.
Put Dido in charge!
I bet it never occurs to one of their multi-millionaire players to say "I'll get this one."
What was the old Edinburgh festy joke
The Dodo died, Dando died, Di died, Dodi died
..Dido's looking a bit worried!(Ah, not that Dido!)
people like big dick nick.
As the chap from HMRC walks in to Stamford Bridge with the winding up order, they could herald him by playing their famous theme tune. It would be too perfect.
She will go down with Dean Smith.
Oh this just keeps better doesn't it, and that'll be on top of their -9 for breaching the profit and sustainabilty rules! Watching these two squirm and United being so shit and then Liverpool picking up another trophy the other week - has there ever been a better time to be a Liverpool fan?
All of them, of course. Weren't they all boyhood Chelsea fans who dreamed of playing in front of The Shed one day?
'Di Dodo died Dodi dough'
So how do players get paid?
Bunch of IOU slips?These are fucked.
The iou slips read, "These are fucked"?
'As long as we have enough shirts and a bus to drive to the games we will be there and will compete hard.'
