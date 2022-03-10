« previous next »
All those times people said the debts meant nothing cos Roman will never expect to be paid back.

Karma can be such a beautiful bitch 😁
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:11:53 am
I really hope this is the outcome. But whilst Saudi and Abu Dhabi own 2 clubs in the league, I doubt it will be.
Rory Smith was also making the point that if one club with a geopolitical owner can be blindsided, any of them can.  Are PSG going to be a thing this time next year for example - whats the point for Qatar once the World Cup has happened?

I mean I hope this too, but football is just a straw in the wind here.  Even endless growth era is understating it because it sounds like corporate issues can be hived off, but its bigger than that even for football - if theres a big recession coming, for example, that might mean reduced crowds, less club income, collapsing tv deals (which has already been happening all over, just not in England yet).

I can well imagine football going back to being an unfashionable backwater, but that means consequences were not even thinking about yet - collapse in wages, foreign players leaving, many clubs going to the wall.  This is probably ideal for Liverpool btw - itd be clubs with big local fanbases, big grounds, and decent youth programmes who would do well - but youd have to have the blinkers on to think this is 100% a good thing.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:05:34 am
What makes a club an "official Tory club?" Does being founded by a Tory count?

If yer remember, back when they only had that one decent stand facing the cameras and the rest of the ground was a shithole, loads of so called celebs and Tory politicians were seen attending their game. Perhaps the most infamous was Mellor who so loved the whole Chelsea vibe, he used to dress in his full home kit when playing away with his secret mistress. Perhaps I should have put a spoiler onto that.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:41:54 am
All those times people said the debts meant nothing cos Roman will never expect to be paid back.

Karma can be such a beautiful bitch 😁

Thats the thing though, when all these precious plonkers are whining about Chelsea being picked on. They were the original financially doped team. FFP was introduced because of their ability to pay high transfer fees and astronomical wages.
Was mentioned earlier about Jon Obi Mikel. He agreed to sign for United until Chelsea threw a huge wedge of looted blood money at him and he changed his mind. All the crap about the youth programme, and again it was funded by buying up swathes of youngsters, paying them megabucks, and then loaning them out before selling them on. They were hoovering up talent across the world.
Remember when Courtois was loaned out ffs.  Salah, KDB, Lukaku, all top talent recruited and loaned and then sold.
Abramovichs yacht has missiles launchers and detection systems. When a private individual needs missile defence systems, it kinda speaks to what kind of a person you are.
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:02:00 am
Abramovichs yacht has missiles launchers and detection systems. When a private individual needs missile defence systems, it kinda speaks to what kind of a person you are.

It's in case he goes down the mersey and gets a Kopparberg thrown at him  ::)
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:34:58 am
So from the bits Ive read, theyre basically freezing every bit of revenue coming into the club and Chelsea are living on what they have in their piggy bank. What happens when that runs out?

Presumably they start running into issues paying people. Nobody seems to have sense of how much cash they on hand. I've heard suggestions on a few podcasts that it could be anywhere from 2.5 weeks to a month and a half. As Kieran Maguire notes Abramovich distorted these issues in the past

Quote
Chelsea will already have received most of the money they would expect to get over a season, according to football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

Funds from the sale of season tickets, from kit manufacturers and sponsors will have been paid into the club, while most of the broadcast money will also have been received given there are just two months left of the season.

The government licence issued yesterday allows Chelsea to continue to pay the players and staff at the club - however, Maguire says there will be uncertainty about how much there is in the club accounts.

"The challenge will be paying the wage bill which we think is about £28m a month," Maguire told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"We don't know how much is in the account and Roman Abramovich has always underwritten those months where Chelsea have not been able to afford the bill."

https://www.bbc.com/sport/articles/cw8w21756zdo
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:26:46 am
61-B6339-D-4-D1-A-4669-AE65-01-B12-D7-E969-D" border="0


A5926-AFD-A92-B-4469-AED7-31-B444824197" border="0


Stolen for my new profile pic, cheers Capes
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:54:22 am
If yer remember, back when they only had that one decent stand facing the cameras and the rest of the ground was a shithole, loads of so called celebs and Tory politicians were seen attending their game. Perhaps the most infamous was Mellor who so loved the whole Chelsea vibe, he used to dress in his full home kit when playing away with his secret mistress. Perhaps I should have put a spoiler onto that.

Due to the nearby influence of the 'hip' Kings Road in the 60's and 70's they were a magnet for celebs and politicians, especially with Sir Richard Attenborough as the Club President or Chairman or whatever he was.

Proper 'Luvvies' club in the main stand and Director's Box and a fucking slaughterhouse in the Shed and the North Stand ... so bad that due to the continuous pitch invasions and mass battles on the pitch their owner Ken Bates was trying to have the pitch-side fences electrified ...

Quote from: Avens on Today at 05:55:07 am
Yeah OK so it's more the fact that they are likely to eventually be sold to a more "normal" owner who will run them based on their actual capabilities of generating income, rather than pumping them full of unearnt/unsustainable cash influxes.
Yep. I would think that's how it is likely to play out.
In the unlikely event they get purchased by moneybags again(usually a corrupt individual/group), they're going to be back where they were.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:18:05 am
Yep. I would think that's how it is likely to play out.
In the unlikely event they get purchased by moneybags again(usually a corrupt individual/group), they're going to be back where they were.

Not sure what will hurt their fans more, to cease existing, or to exist as regular whipping boys to more illustrious rivals . Both outcomes make me feel like dancing.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:04:29 am
Presumably they start running into issues paying people. Nobody seems to have sense of how much cash they on hand. I've heard suggestions on a few podcasts that it could be anywhere from 2.5 weeks to a month and a half. As Kieran Maguire notes Abramovich distorted these issues in the past

25% of the PL payments are based on final position, so that's a fairly sizable amount they'll miss out on. I also expect they'll have budgeted for ST and hospitality income over the coming months for next season which they will miss out on too.
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:00:59 am
Thats the thing though, when all these precious plonkers are whining about Chelsea being picked on. They were the original financially doped team. FFP was introduced because of their ability to pay high transfer fees and astronomical wages.
Was mentioned earlier about Jon Obi Mikel. He agreed to sign for United until Chelsea threw a huge wedge of looted blood money at him and he changed his mind. All the crap about the youth programme, and again it was funded by buying up swathes of youngsters, paying them megabucks, and then loaning them out before selling them on. They were hoovering up talent across the world.
Remember when Courtois was loaned out ffs.  Salah, KDB, Lukaku, all top talent recruited and loaned and then sold.

They definitely changed the football landscape in terms of transfer fees and wages and the way they ran their Academy and farmed out all their youngsters to sell on for profit always disgusted me.  It was a slight side step to human trafficking.

Like with the other sportswashers they'll cry jealousy and bullying tactics to anyone who'll listen but they were happy to lap up and gloat about their ill gotten wealth so fuck em!
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:25:24 am
the way they ran their Academy and farmed out all their youngsters to sell on for profit always disgusted me.  It was a slight side step to human trafficking.
I dunno, they've got the best facilities / coaches so have given possibly hundreds of lads a chance of a career. Yes they've also profited from it (and that was always the goal) but I doubt the players who have gone on to have decent careers hold a grudge.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:19:59 am
Not sure what will hurt their fans more, to cease existing, or to exist as regular whipping boys to more illustrious rivals . Both outcomes make me feel like dancing.

Ceasing to exist after falling out of the football league entirely with some thrashings along the way would surely bring most joy? Even the whipping boys (say Everton) have their days and I'd rather see them flushed for good.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:55:52 am
Chelsea fan "Terry", on radio 5 live now just admitted he sang Roman's name last night, "cos I dont like being told what to think ye"

I read that as John Terry, even had his horrible voice in my head.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:14:25 am
For the record, I think that as Chelsea are the only official Tory club in the whole of English football, their Tory mates will soon be bailing them out and in a few weeks they'll be back to normal.


If you go back to the 80s, lots of London clubs would do the Loadsamoney thing though
So how long before Chelsea at home isn't a 4+ credits game anymore?
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:04:29 am
Presumably they start running into issues paying people. Nobody seems to have sense of how much cash they on hand. I've heard suggestions on a few podcasts that it could be anywhere from 2.5 weeks to a month and a half. As Kieran Maguire notes Abramovich distorted these issues in the past

some very interesting challenges for them.

how did the authorities in Spain and other European countries let Abramovich get his yachts into international waters?

Was he not on any European list?
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:10:23 am
They've just turned into a mouthpiece for corruption really haven't they? I've never been a subscriber, but it seems every time I see them mentioned, it is in support of Abu Dhabi or Saudi Arabia and the corruption they are involved in.

Problem is they employ journos as writers who cover the beat for certain clubs (and will typically be fans), therefore they go to bat for them.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:42:15 am
Problem is they employ journos as writers who cover the beat for certain clubs (and will typically be fans), therefore they go to bat for them.

David Conn is pretty much the only journalist I can think of who bucks this trend - a City fan who won't act as an apologist for a tyranny because they win some pots. It is sad how effective sports washing is - not just at making entities associated with something other than evil - but making ordinary people into apologists for these entities.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:16:04 am

Feeling it this morning mate. Still busting moves in my head, but the legs dont shift no more.

What a party though, got thoroughly liquidated.

That's the curry.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:24:56 am
We know that you can't sell a club overnight. There are procedures, due diligence etc. A lot of Chelsea's future depends on who picks them up.

All we know is that if they're picked up by a business consortium it's the end of free spending for them. They will remain competitive, but probably drop back into the pack. The real damage will be the inevitable player exodus.  It will balance the books but will really hurt them in the short term as they face a rebuild within far more modest means. The would probably slip from a top three to battling for sixth for a season or three before slowly recovering to slugging it out for fourth.

I think any consortium will be attracted to the potential of Chelsea, and the opportunity to rehabilitate their "brand".

Free spending era is done. I think what most investors (U.S. in particular) will likely see is the potential for the club to live within its own means. They may see the amount of players they have on loan and their ability to get Academy players on loan to think there is potential for a self-sustainable model. Loan players out, sell them at profit. Now we're going to likely see very early on how sustainable some of these operations are. It wouldn't surprise me if one of the first things any owner looks to do is to get rid of the volume of players on loan to cut costs.  The wages? Possibly not, if Kieran Maguire is correct and Abramovich has helped topping that up.  Will Chelsea still be getting extraordinary fees for average players? Possibly not. In fact, arguably one of the most potentially damaging things that could come out of this is a greater insight into how Chelsea's day-to-day operations functioned under Abramovich.
They have the Hazard money for a rainy day.
Decent article from the Arseblog - and also highlights the lengths Abramovich goes to censor any criticism from the press/media... 

https://arseblog.com/2022/03/sanctions


'One thing that is barely mentioned is how aggressively litigious people like Abramovich are/were. Without going into details, Ive been on the receiving end of correspondence from his high-powered solicitors. Similarly, when Alisher Usmanov was on the scene at Arsenal, his legal people kept a close eye on any stories that involved/mentioned him, ready to send letters demanding deletions and corrections. They made it extremely difficult, nigh on impossible, for the regular Joe to speak out, and in the absence of larger organisations taking a stand, dissent was shut down. Sounds like a very familiar tactic, eh?

As for what happens now, who knows? Therell be Abramo-drama, fun times on Twitter taking the mickey out of Chelsea who havent been slow to lord it over everyone else with their money that came from a man who is involved in destabilising Ukraine and undermining and threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, but the stark reality is something we all have to reckon with as Chelsea fans continue to sing his name like hes some kind of hero.'


The whole article is well worth a read.
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 11:48:29 am
David Conn is pretty much the only journalist I can think of who bucks this trend - a City fan who won't act as an apologist for a tyranny because they win some pots. It is sad how effective sports washing is - not just at making entities associated with something other than evil - but making ordinary people into apologists for these entities.

Other journalists do write against sports washing. The likes of Miguel Delaney, Rob Harris, Martyn Ziegler have done a lot over the years. As for the apologists people need to be responsible for their own behavior. If fans become apologists for sports washing owners that's their own responsibility. We have no stop blaming others for things that people do themselves.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:06:12 pm
They have the Hazard money for a rainy day.
They only player they'll be able to get in the summer will be Micky Hazard.
Trivago are sticking with them. To be fair, they're going to have to find them some great last minute deals under that away travel cap

Rob Harris@RobHarris
Chelsea sponsor Trivago: "We are looking forward to a transition of ownership as soon as possible and want to support the club in this process. We will provide any update to our business relationship if and when appropriate."
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:11:51 pm
Trivago are sticking with them. To be fair, they're going to have to find them some great last minute deals under that away travel cap

Rob Harris@RobHarris
Chelsea sponsor Trivago: "We are looking forward to a transition of ownership as soon as possible and want to support the club in this process. We will provide any update to our business relationship if and when appropriate."

Quite incredible that.
