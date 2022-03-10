Decent article from the Arseblog - and also highlights the lengths Abramovich goes to censor any criticism from the press/media...'One thing that is barely mentioned is how aggressively litigious people like Abramovich are/were. Without going into details, Ive been on the receiving end of correspondence from his high-powered solicitors. Similarly, when Alisher Usmanov was on the scene at Arsenal, his legal people kept a close eye on any stories that involved/mentioned him, ready to send letters demanding deletions and corrections. They made it extremely difficult, nigh on impossible, for the regular Joe to speak out, and in the absence of larger organisations taking a stand, dissent was shut down. Sounds like a very familiar tactic, eh?As for what happens now, who knows? Therell be Abramo-drama, fun times on Twitter taking the mickey out of Chelsea who havent been slow to lord it over everyone else with their money that came from a man who is involved in destabilising Ukraine and undermining and threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, but the stark reality is something we all have to reckon with as Chelsea fans continue to sing his name like hes some kind of hero.'The whole article is well worth a read.