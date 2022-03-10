« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"  (Read 1973918 times)

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:57:31 am
Ive no time for Chelsea and most of their fans. I doubt many of the dickhead types are Tory although many will be.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:19:43 am
There is no debt. If he sells, that's that.

And the proceeds shouldnt go to Ukrainians humanity charity. I dont want Chelsea to take the high ground to say they saved Ukrainians. Our aid budget should be used for that.

Their sale proceeds should just go to fixing pot holes in Rotherham.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:17:02 am
That's just constituencies though. And before the likes of Burnley went Tory.

Yep, pretty sure the article I was reading though was canvassing fans at the game and asking them who they voted for (Which admittedly isn't always reliable as an indicator either)


There are some interesting articles. This one from 2016 also shows that the lib-dems were wiped out and the Tories were in quite a few clubs. Interesting that the lower down the leagues you go, the more Tory it becomes: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/08/26/how-football-can-explain-politics-labour-dominate-the-premier-le/

This is from 2015 where Chelsea are the only Premier League Tory Constuency: http://may2015.com/ideas/election-2015-football-lays-bare-the-great-divides-in-british-politics/

Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:26:46 am
61-B6339-D-4-D1-A-4669-AE65-01-B12-D7-E969-D" border="0


A5926-AFD-A92-B-4469-AED7-31-B444824197" border="0


Haha what the fuck am I talking about. Look what you made me do Andy!

Think I meant not all of them. Dunno really. I just cant face doing work today.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:02:09 am
Their TV and prize money is frozen.

I doubt the funds are completely frozen, but ring-fenced and only available for certain approved expenses.
Otherwise this is just delayed Administration as they'll never make it to the end of the season if they cant access any incoming cash.



Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:55:24 am
Maybe a stupid question but why didn't the government just wait until he'd sold it and then sanction him personally. They've got themselves involved in a mega complex situation with the club and what it entails now.

Because once he'd sold the club the cash could quickly disappear out of reach of the Government.
It's a lot harder to move a football club to an offshore account.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:29:36 am
Haha what the fuck am I talking about. Look what you made me do Andy!

Think I meant not all of them. Dunno really. I just cant face doing work today.
haha to be honest, I mustve read it about 20 times to make sure I was sure  ;D
Quote from: boots on Today at 09:10:57 am
As weird as it may sound, there are probably some tory voters who support LFC. They're everywhere. As the recent gen elec showed. Whip up some hysteria, portray some threat and bang the drum. Even the Northerners bought it. There are still some LFC buying and reading the rag. Doubtless many who will read the mail. Not everyone is a card carrying leftie. Theres probably a few who even rate Maguire.

Maguire's great, he only looks shite cos the mancs are exactly like up in the 90's
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:29:36 am
Haha what the fuck am I talking about. Look what you made me do Andy!

Think I meant not all of them. Dunno really. I just cant face doing work today.

Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:32:11 am
Maguire's great, he only looks shite cos the mancs are exactly like up in the 90's

The Athletic trying to get them more protection I see. At the end of the day they got themselves into this mess by becoming over reliant on his money and spending without considering the consequences, further down the road. Theres a part of me that wants to see them further punished: unless there are consequences clubs will go on spending until they go bust. Its a lesson that needs to be learned by those people running clubs.
So from the bits Ive read, theyre basically freezing every bit of revenue coming into the club and Chelsea are living on what they have in their piggy bank. What happens when that runs out?
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:55:24 am
Maybe a stupid question but why didn't the government just wait until he'd sold it and then sanction him personally. They've got themselves involved in a mega complex situation with the club and what it entails now.
Because Chelsea is an asset in the UK.  If it had been sold the payment would have been made in Dubai or somewhere like that and the money would never have even entered the UK.  There would have been nothing to sanction.

I was just listening to yesterdays emergency Set Piece Menu podcast and Rory Smith closed on the point that some of us have been making - this is the end for that era of football, everythings different now.  It affects everyone, including Liverpool directly - the pool of owners for FSG to sell to has been slashed - and indirectly - there arent going to be the same type of sponsorship and tv deals from now on.  And thats just the start of it, there will be convulsions everywhere.

Speculation eg about whether Chelsea can still be a top four club is all very well, but top four might not be a thing as a result.  Were all talking like this is still the endless growth era, and it isnt anymore.  I dont know how it will happen but my guess is the whole structure that weve taken for granted is coming down over this.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:20:59 am
How fucking dense are those Chelsea fans singing his name.

"It's just banter innit mate. Epic Bantz and megalolz. We're being edgy. Waaaayyy. Up the apples and pairs, cor blimey guv and no mistake."

They probably won't find Newcastle fans waving money at them, shouting "loudsamoney" and "we're fucking rich" at them at the weekend particularly funny, however.  As grotesque as that will be.
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 04:44:31 am
well, something has become very apparent over the course of today

1. the vast majority of chelsea fans i've heard speak on this situation are dumb as fucking bricks, i mean really dumb, i mean really really dumb

2. are determined to equate abramovich with any rich owner, as they're all 'dodgy' and one had the fucking audacity to say we should have a salary cap  :lmao, NOW you're asking for a salary cap?

3. soundly refuse to see abramovich for what he was and is and how that relates to their club (jesus, many have been painting him as a fucking philanthropist, i shit you not)

4. and i've just heard the beaut of all beauts say that any rival fan mocking their situation isn't a proper english football fan as chelsea have become such an institution in the english game with abramovich's outreach programme

yeah, that last point actually happened, the amoeba from the primal soup opened it's little mouth and uttered those sentiments

if any chelsea fans do happen to visit this forum - SPORTS WASHING, look it up you dumb motherfuckers so at the very least when you engage in a topic you can give the impression that you have a modicum of intelligence

the more this lot engage in the convo the deeper the cesspit grows and they show themselves as a pretty vile bunch
This. Can't describe it better myself.  ;D
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:34:58 am
So from the bits Ive read, theyre basically freezing every bit of revenue coming into the club and Chelsea are living on what they have in their piggy bank. What happens when that runs out?
I've been wondering the same thing. The conditions are more or less impossible for any club to meet, but Abramovich isn't allowed to sell because the government don't know what's going to happen to the revenue from a sale? Is that right? Because it makes it look like the club is being forced into bankruptcy. It's this government all over really, doing something they think will please people in the short term without bothering to think through how any of it will work.
How much is Stamford Bridge worth as a development site, I wonder. Just speculating if a new owner could persuade the CPO voters to sell the freehold with promises of rebuilding the stands -- 65% voted yes last time, so only 10% short of what was needed. (Though I have no idea what number of voters 10% equates to).
Chelsea fan "Terry", on radio 5 live now just admitted he sang Roman's name last night, "cos I dont like being told what to think ye"

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:53:29 am
I've been wondering the same thing. The conditions are more or less impossible for any club to meet, but Abramovich isn't allowed to sell because the government don't know what's going to happen to the revenue from a sale? Is that right? Because it makes it look like the club is being forced into bankruptcy. It's this government all over really, doing something they think will please people in the short term without bothering to think through how any of it will work.

He's not allowed to sell, because selling is dealing with an asset (in anyway which benefits Abramovich - it is arguable that he could essentially "give up" the asset presently in consideration for future proceeds to be held in escrow). Nothing to do with the Government not knowing what will happen with the revenue.

It is a necessary implication of any asset freeze on a person, that any entity they control's assets are also frozen, otherwise the freeze would be ineffective. This is why they had wait until they were certain the conditions were met - it has a rather substantial effect on everything Abramovich controls. Special licenses can be obtained in respect of maintenance, and it is probable that further licensing may be granted once Chelsea are able to make case for how that money would be spent, and for how it would not benefit Abramovich.

This isn't new territory for the Government. Freezes like this have happened many times before (and driven controlled entities into bankruptcy before). Just never quite so visibly
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:53:29 am
I've been wondering the same thing. The conditions are more or less impossible for any club to meet, but Abramovich isn't allowed to sell because the government don't know what's going to happen to the revenue from a sale? Is that right? Because it makes it look like the club is being forced into bankruptcy. It's this government all over really, doing something they think will please people in the short term without bothering to think through how any of it will work.

And what about Chelseas own responsibility? Spending money in a totally irresponsible way? This is the result of them just thinking they can spend endless amounts of money they didnt have, say nothing of getting into bed with a man like Abramovich in the first place. It all has consequences that those running the club didnt think about.
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:20:14 am
The fact they waited until his pal invaded a sovereign nation to take action against him kind of tells its own story, doesn't it?
Think we have to forget any notion that this is about Chelsea or eveb Abramovic. We've never seen sanctions on this scale before, and it's had to be done precisely as its the only tool we have against Putin other than actually declaring war on them.

This is also nothing to do with how dodgy the money, its simply which country that money is from.

With regards to Yemen, I admit I don't know the politcal situation (other than the horrendoud loss of life), but we've seen it takes a lot before govts start handing out sanctions on individuals.

Don't hold your breath on any other clubs getting looked at. Tories, won't do anything until the political pressure is too much.

Also rmember we don't give a shit about all the other Oligachs with assets here it just so happens two of them have links to football.
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:00:53 am
Absolute state of it.

https://twitter.com/shaunypizzle/status/1502005401591627783
Hope 3s ok. That was the most terrifying thing Ive ever seen. Once that goes viral I think 3 best just close all their shops and call it a day

Does anyone have 3s email so I can reach out.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:55:52 am
Chelsea fan "Terry", on radio 5 live now just admitted he sang Roman's name last night, "cos I dont like being told what to think ye"

Presumably he was anti-Abramovich before then, when loads of people were saying what a great owner he was?
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:34:51 am
The Athletic trying to get them more protection I see.

They've just turned into a mouthpiece for corruption really haven't they? I've never been a subscriber, but it seems every time I see them mentioned, it is in support of Abu Dhabi or Saudi Arabia and the corruption they are involved in.
https://www.chelseamegastore.com/maintenance.html

Quote
Due to the latest government announcement, the Chelsea Megastore Official Online Store shall be offline until further notice.

 ;D
Quote from: Iska on Today at 09:36:56 am
  Were all talking like this is still the endless growth era, and it isnt anymore.  I dont know how it will happen but my guess is the whole structure that weve taken for granted is coming down over this.

I really hope this is the outcome. But whilst Saudi and Abu Dhabi own 2 clubs in the league, I doubt it will be.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:10:23 am
They've just turned into a mouthpiece for corruption really haven't they? I've never been a subscriber, but it seems every time I see them mentioned, it is in support of Abu Dhabi or Saudi Arabia and the corruption they are involved in.

Its a disappointing turn of events from an organisation that considered itself different to other media outlets. Not so different now it would seem.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:10:23 am
They've just turned into a mouthpiece for corruption really haven't they? I've never been a subscriber, but it seems every time I see them mentioned, it is in support of Abu Dhabi or Saudi Arabia and the corruption they are involved in.
TBF they've had quite a few 'negative'/truthful articles on them. Think Adam Clayton has done a few including a report on homophobia in Saudi and how gay people are treated.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:53:29 am
I've been wondering the same thing. The conditions are more or less impossible for any club to meet, but Abramovich isn't allowed to sell because the government don't know what's going to happen to the revenue from a sale? Is that right? Because it makes it look like the club is being forced into bankruptcy. It's this government all over really, doing something they think will please people in the short term without bothering to think through how any of it will work.

The Government have been clear they'll allow a sale, assuming Abramovich doesn't benefit. Considering he was trying to sell quickly anyway (presumably tried to get it done before the sanctions came down), that could still happen in the next couple of weeks, which would allow Chelsea to return to normal - albeit with an owner with much shallower pockets.

It's intriguing to see what Abramovich does. He could walk away with nothing, which would save the club - presumably he'd be seen as a hero by Chelsea fans for doing that. Or, he could dig his heels in and refuse to sell without getting paid, in which case the club will quickly run out of money. But in doing so, the Chelsea fans probably turn on him, or at least some of them will.
i say deduct then 100 points this season and 100 points next season
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:00:53 am
Absolute state of it.

https://twitter.com/shaunypizzle/status/1502005401591627783

Everything they stand for

Which includes not giving money to, or being associated with a bloke whos providing steel to make tanks to shell innocent civilians, presumably.

Yeah, fuck peace and freedom. Transfers are more important.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:04:55 am
And what about Chelseas own responsibility? Spending money in a totally irresponsible way? This is the result of them just thinking they can spend endless amounts of money they didnt have, say nothing of getting into bed with a man like Abramovich in the first place. It all has consequences that those running the club didnt think about.
What do you mean by 'Chelsea'? Abramovich owned the club and ultimately made the spending decisions, everyone else was presumably given a budget to work with. And no one apart from the odd Chelsea extremist is crying for him right now.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:22:27 am
What do you mean by 'Chelsea'? Abramovich owned the club and ultimately made the spending decisions, everyone else was presumably given a budget to work with. And no one apart from the odd Chelsea extremist is crying for him right now.

The support continues to chant his name in most games. Plenty of other Chelsea fans continue to support him. FSG owns us, yet there has been years when we have not spent. That is due to responsible ownership in comparison to Chelseas.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:13:05 am
Its a disappointing turn of events from an organisation that considered itself different to other media outlets. Not so different now it would seem.
They are awful. Perhaps the unintended consequence of targeting patch reporters, who in some cases are fans, is that those reporters have turned more and more into club cheerleaders as the Athletic has moved further away from its original ambitions.

They're circling the plughole now, maybe as a business, but almost certainly in terms of quality.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:22:27 am
What do you mean by 'Chelsea'? Abramovich owned the club and ultimately made the spending decisions, everyone else was presumably given a budget to work with. And no one apart from the odd Chelsea extremist is crying for him right now.

There are loads showing support him including most their support in their last two games!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:57:31 am
Ive no time for Chelsea and most of their fans. I doubt many of the dickhead types are Tory although many will be.

They have loads of potential buyers. One of them being a billionaire who donates to the Tory party doesnt make them the only official Tory club does it? By that criteria, theres probably others.

I seem to remember back in 1997 when Labour was elected on a landslide that Stamford Bridge was the only British football ground situated in a Tory constituency.

I must admit I don't think of them as "Tory club" though.  When someone says 'Chelsea' I think 'British National Party' or 'National Front'. Is that unfair?
Talking to a Chelsea fan at work, he believes they have to allow Roman to keep paying the wages. The heads are so deeply buried in the sand
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:34:58 am
So from the bits Ive read, theyre basically freezing every bit of revenue coming into the club and Chelsea are living on what they have in their piggy bank. What happens when that runs out?

They'll probably be bought before that happens. Their sponsors will then return as the link to Russia will have been broken. Hopefully some due diligence will be done on the new owners to make sure that they abide by the financial rules (I somehow doubt this will happen).

The next step could be a fire sale of players. The new owners will not want to sell their best players but they may have to do something to balance the books so that the incomings and outgoings balance. They could try reducing the wages of some of the players but that would be hard to do unless all contracts are renegotiated. They have enough good young players who could replace some of the highest wage earners.

So I think we'll see them being sold and then some of their top earners will leave in the summer. Chelsea will become less competitive for a couple of years and they will rely on their up and coming players.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:55:17 am
How much is Stamford Bridge worth as a development site, I wonder. Just speculating if a new owner could persuade the CPO voters to sell the freehold with promises of rebuilding the stands -- 65% voted yes last time, so only 10% short of what was needed. (Though I have no idea what number of voters 10% equates to).

It's a lot. They have 12,000 members.
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:11:53 am
I really hope this is the outcome. But whilst Saudi and Abu Dhabi own 2 clubs in the league, I doubt it will be.

The best thing that could happen is that Chelsea go bust, and the football authorities cotton on to the fact that a club being propped up by one person's (or a state's) money is absolutely not sustainable.

Genuinely, what would have happened if Abramovich died at any point over the last 20 years?
