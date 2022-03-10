The fact they waited until his pal invaded a sovereign nation to take action against him kind of tells its own story, doesn't it?
Think we have to forget any notion that this is about Chelsea or eveb Abramovic. We've never seen sanctions on this scale before, and it's had to be done precisely as its the only tool we have against Putin other than actually declaring war on them.
This is also nothing to do with how dodgy the money, its simply which country that money is from.
With regards to Yemen, I admit I don't know the politcal situation (other than the horrendoud loss of life), but we've seen it takes a lot before govts start handing out sanctions on individuals.
Don't hold your breath on any other clubs getting looked at. Tories, won't do anything until the political pressure is too much.
Also rmember we don't give a shit about all the other Oligachs with assets here it just so happens two of them have links to football.