Maybe a stupid question but why didn't the government just wait until he'd sold it and then sanction him personally. They've got themselves involved in a mega complex situation with the club and what it entails now.



Because Chelsea is an asset in the UK. If it had been sold the payment would have been made in Dubai or somewhere like that and the money would never have even entered the UK. There would have been nothing to sanction.I was just listening to yesterdays emergency Set Piece Menu podcast and Rory Smith closed on the point that some of us have been making - this is the end for that era of football, everythings different now. It affects everyone, including Liverpool directly - the pool of owners for FSG to sell to has been slashed - and indirectly - there arent going to be the same type of sponsorship and tv deals from now on. And thats just the start of it, there will be convulsions everywhere.Speculation eg about whether Chelsea can still be a top four club is all very well, but top four might not be a thing as a result. Were all talking like this is still the endless growth era, and it isnt anymore. I dont know how it will happen but my guess is the whole structure that weve taken for granted is coming down over this.