We know that you can't sell a club overnight. There are procedures, due diligence etc. A lot of Chelsea's future depends on who picks them up.



All we know is that if they're picked up by a business consortium it's the end of free spending for them. They will remain competitive, but probably drop back into the pack. The real damage will be the inevitable player exodus. It will balance the books but will really hurt them in the short term as they face a rebuild within far more modest means. The would probably slip from a top three to battling for sixth for a season or three before slowly recovering to slugging it out for fourth.



I think any consortium will be attracted to the potential of Chelsea, and the opportunity to rehabilitate their "brand". The trick will be telling them apart from the shysters looking to make a quick buck. But I imagine plenty of business types will look to our model and know it's possible to build a competitive entity, albeit on a smaller scale and not as successful as their recent history.



Commercial and reach wise, Liverpool enjoyed a solid, global fan base, even without season-on-season success, as do United now. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can maintain their global appeal.