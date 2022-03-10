well, something has become very apparent over the course of today1. the vast majority of chelsea fans i've heard speak on this situation are dumb as fucking bricks, i mean really dumb, i mean really really dumb2. are determined to equate abramovich with any rich owner, as they're all 'dodgy' and one had the fucking audacity to say we should have a salary cap, NOW you're asking for a salary cap?3. soundly refuse to see abramovich for what he was and is and how that relates to their club (jesus, many have been painting him as a fucking philanthropist, i shit you not)4. and i've just heard the beaut of all beauts say that any rival fan mocking their situation isn't a proper english football fan as chelsea have become such an institution in the english game with abramovich's outreach programmeyeah, that last point actually happened, the amoeba from the primal soup opened it's little mouth and uttered those sentimentsif any chelsea fans do happen to visit this forum - SPORTS WASHING, look it up you dumb motherfuckers so at the very least when you engage in a topic you can give the impression that you have a modicum of intelligencethe more this lot engage in the convo the deeper the cesspit grows and they show themselves as a pretty vile bunch