Unless I'm wrong I thought he already had the offer on the table from the swiss/usa bid as of a few days ago.



We circled the drain, an Oligarch could of snapped us up for nothing. And now wed be fucked.



I dont like Chelsea, but this isnt really about them,some of their fans are decent, pre-abromovich, if it were us though wed be kicking right off, and certain people would be screaming on other clubs forums. At the end of the day Football doesnt mean that much I guess.



Signalling interest is one thing, finalising a deal another - there simply might not have been enough time. At my workplace we've been working on setting up two six page contracts for the past three weeks, just sorting the details and that is a universe away from the paperwork someone would demand before buying a football club in this situation. No way you put a deal like this together in three or four days. And the alleged interested US parties especially might have wanted a proper look at the whole affair before getting involved.If an Oligarch had snapped us up I hope I would have had the decency and the guts to stop supporting this club. Actually I am pretty sure I would have had even if it had broken my heart football wise. Because even if you go by 'your club chooses you' there still is a choice to say no, enough. Personally I would not work for someone like Abramovich and I would not happily cheer on any of his enterprises.Oh and Tuchel - go fuck yourself. Money grabbing weasel.