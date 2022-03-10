« previous next »
Chelsea FC 1905-2022
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:52:14 am
Its time for all their sponsors to take a position now. Do Nike want to give money to a man that finances the bombing of hospitals?

They'll be the next to jump ship. They'll have no interest in sponsoring a return to Fulham 2.0 to the tune of £900m. Seismic waste of money if they're going to administration.
Tuchel really is a scumbag isn't he

After tonights game

"The evening did not feel strange, he said. It helps sometimes to have a fixed schedule. You use it to give you structure, to feel safe, to have lunch together, to have your meetings. It helps you to be in that mood. There is another level of distraction with the sanctions, we could feel it and the disturbance around it, but we accepted it. The excitement and love of the game helps us."

Asked about the gleefully provocative chants of the away section, which gloried the name of Roman Abramovich and referenced UK sanctions related to the deaths of Ukrainian civilians, Tuchel replied: I did not hear them and did not understand them. Its the first time I heard about them and I prefer not to comment.
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 07:30:29 pm
I had to re-read this, for a second I thought you hated the Nigerians  :D

It seems that there is a lot of West African support for Chelsea. Probably because they have had a number of very talented black players. Makele, Essien, and of course Drogba amongst them.

Sad, given the racist element in their fanbase and the disgusting abuse they revel in.
You reap what you sow, if you play with fire you get burnt, if you dance with the Devil I could go on
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:18:16 am
I doubt they will default on the salary payments, since they will still receive the TV money and the prize money, both from the PL and the CL.

Their TV and prize money is frozen.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 08:17:26 pm
I guess Nwankwo Kanu and John Obi Mikel respectively made Arsenal and Chelsea that huge in Nigeria am I right?

Mikel.
Didnt he sign for United and then Chelsea persuaded him to join them, so he did.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:55:39 am
Tuchel really is a scumbag isn't he

After tonights game

"The evening did not feel strange, he said. It helps sometimes to have a fixed schedule. You use it to give you structure, to feel safe, to have lunch together, to have your meetings. It helps you to be in that mood. There is another level of distraction with the sanctions, we could feel it and the disturbance around it, but we accepted it. The excitement and love of the game helps us."

Asked about the gleefully provocative chants of the away section, which gloried the name of Roman Abramovich and referenced UK sanctions related to the deaths of Ukrainian civilians, Tuchel replied: I did not hear them and did not understand them. Its the first time I heard about them and I prefer not to comment.[/b]

Didn't he call out his own fans last week for this??
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:18:56 am
Didn't he call out his own fans last week for this??
He did
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:18:56 am
Didn't he call out his own fans last week for this??

He's a fucking weirdo and always has been.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:53:24 am
Chelsea FC 1905-2022
Chelsea FC 1905-2003
Abramovich FC 2003-2022
Fuck off Chelsea FC, youre consigned to history.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:18:16 am
I doubt they will default on the salary payments, since they will still receive the TV money and the prize money, both from the PL and the CL. Still, their inability to offer new contracts, or to sell/buy players, will seriously limit them. The likes of Azpilicueta, Rudiger and Christensen are out of contract, and they will be gone. Saul will be returning to Atletico. They will probably be able to register the returning loaned players until the sale goes through, but that's it. And if they are allowed to sell or loan players out, because you can't limit the movement of players, all the money from the sales/loans will be very likely frozen ...
https://www.football365.com/news/ten-consequences-chelsea-licence-roman-abramovich-sanctioned

Chelsea will still receive broadcasting payments and prize money
Chelsea matches will still be on the box. And broadcasters will still be liable for their payments.

But, much like any prize money earned from today onwards, those funds will immediately be frozen.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:15:05 pm
Unless I'm wrong I thought he already had the offer on the table from the swiss/usa bid as of a few days ago.
Signalling interest is one thing, finalising a deal another - there simply might not have been enough time. At my workplace we've been working on setting up two six page contracts for the past three weeks, just sorting the details and that is a universe away from the paperwork someone would demand before buying a football club in this situation. No way you put a deal like this together in three or four days. And the alleged interested US parties especially might have wanted a proper look at the whole affair before getting involved.

Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 08:40:54 pm
We circled the drain, an Oligarch could of snapped us up for nothing.  And now wed be fucked. 

I dont like Chelsea, but this isnt really about them,some of their fans are decent, pre-abromovich, if it were us though wed be kicking right off, and certain people would be screaming on other clubs forums. At the end of the day Football doesnt mean that much I guess.
If an Oligarch had snapped us up I hope I would have had the decency and the guts to stop supporting this club. Actually I am pretty sure I would have had even if it had broken my heart football wise. Because even if you go by 'your club chooses you' there still is a choice to say no, enough. Personally I would not work for someone like Abramovich and I would not happily cheer on any of his enterprises.

Oh and Tuchel - go fuck yourself. Money grabbing weasel.
