Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Today at 10:32:39 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:25:10 pm
They'll struggle to keep their key players. Let's poach Havertz. He would be a decent 3rd choice striker.

Id say that City are interested.
I guess they may have some decent youngsters that we could pick up.

Its going to be interesting watching how this will unfold.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Today at 10:33:10 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:18:43 pm
Their wage bill is costing £28M per month; I guess that doesnt include win bonuses.
I can see a lot of their sponsors pulling out which means that the club will have to find that money every month with nothing coming in.
Would they even have much money in reserve as they wouldnt have needed it. Abramovich probably sent them a regularly top up.

Its hard to see how they will survive if their assets are frozen. Most of the players will be considering nullifying their contract and moving on. Tuchel will be thinking of moving on also which may mean a move to United.that would be a bummer if he did.

Tuchel at Man Utd is something I'd absolutely love to see. The man is a ticking bomb ...
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Today at 10:35:47 pm
Could genuinely not happen to a better set of fans

Only ones on the 25 year anniversary to boo through hillsbrough minutes silence

Sang abramovic name during Ukraine minutes observation

Have that you Tory pricks
