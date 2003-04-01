« previous next »
Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24280 on: Today at 09:12:20 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:11:12 pm
See this I get. Who knows what we do ? I hope wed fight, if we were winning,Im not sure. Most would just sit by and watch the cups come in.  Im not blaming the fans of chelsea, I wouldnt if it were United, Who is to blame is clear as day.

It...

.. it's me isn't it?

:(
Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24281 on: Today at 09:12:43 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:06:34 pm
We had people who opposed usmanov , people like Arsene Wenger , good people. They lapped up Roman and are still singing his name tonight .

I can dance and type at the same time . Fucking multi tasking at its best .

You all got rid of Wenger. Still dancing ?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24282 on: Today at 09:14:35 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:11:12 pm
See this I get. Who knows what we do ? I hope wed fight, if we were winning,Im not sure. Most would just sit by and watch the cups come in.  Im not blaming the fans of chelsea, I wouldnt if it were United, Who is to blame is clear as day.

The biggest blame really has to go to the premier league for allowing it. Then there should be no decision to be made for fans.

They have some shit fit and proper test which clearly does nothing, as otherwise a crook like Abramovich and human rights abusers like Abu Dhabi and Saudi would not own clubs in this league.

Its disgusting that the PL dont care and just want the money and status it brings having top players and coaches in their league above some actual morals.

I do think enough Liverpool fans would fight back against it though, I know its a cliche, but this teams fans are different - those brought up properly with the club, not the nastly little gobshites on Twitter! Theres be plenty who wouldnt accept it.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24283 on: Today at 09:16:16 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:53:17 pm
So everybody that supported Chelsea pre-abramovich, and there are a lot of people, back when they couldnt win a raffle, they deserve this ? Regardless of where they were born, they deserve this ?

Im glad sanctions happened, they had to happen, but there are people caught up with this.  Were Liverpool, were all together, we should know this.

Well these are the one's I remember, and this was a regular occurrence. You'd take your life into your hands going to Stamford Bridge, gang of cowards. Many of their older one's still celebrate their hooligan heritage. Whatever happens to them, the fans have had more than enough compensation in terms of the trophies that have been bought with dodgy money. Before that they were only competing for the Hooligan Club of the year trophy. 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/srms7L8wDvI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/srms7L8wDvI</a>
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24284 on: Today at 09:18:40 pm
It's the plastic flag manufacturers I feel sorry for 😢
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24285 on: Today at 09:20:01 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:12:43 pm
You all got rid of Wenger. Still dancing ?


Still dancing mate. Im sure Wenger will have a wry smile tonight, a little victory for honesty and principle.

He ll be back at Arsenal soon enough by the way.

Tell you who wont be back, Chelsea. Chelsea are done.

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24286 on: Today at 09:20:06 pm
Catherine Belton be like...

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24287 on: Today at 09:25:22 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:20:01 pm

Still dancing mate. Im sure Wenger will have a wry smile tonight, a little victory for honesty and principle.

He ll be back at Arsenal soon enough by the way.

Tell you who wont be back, Chelsea. Chelsea are done.

Race to the bottom.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24288 on: Today at 09:29:57 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:25:22 pm
Race to the bottom.

There'll be plenty of time for racing.

Tonight is for dancing. 

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24289 on: Today at 09:32:05 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:04:20 pm
Remember the black student they throw out the train in Paris.

Yeh they can all fuck off . Horrible c*nts, quicker they disappear the better. Waving money and wearing Russian hats when putins mate bought them. 20 years of arrogance , racism , and general cuntish behavior .

The most amazing thing about that incident being how all 50 odd thousand match going Chelsea fans all managed to fit into one tube station to be present for that event.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24290 on: Today at 09:37:58 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 09:20:06 pm
Catherine Belton be like...



Someone else too...
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24291 on: Today at 09:43:50 pm
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24292 on: Today at 09:45:56 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:16:16 pm
Well these are the one's I remember, and this was a regular occurrence. You'd take your life into your hands going to Stamford Bridge, gang of cowards. Many of their older one's still celebrate their hooligan heritage. Whatever happens to them, the fans have had more than enough compensation in terms of the trophies that have been bought with dodgy money. Before that they were only competing for the Hooligan Club of the year trophy. 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/srms7L8wDvI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/srms7L8wDvI</a>

Just as bad in the late 60's/early 70's. When we moved down to London, I used to go to Stamford Bridge with some lads from my new school as I was starved of First Division footy. Our spec was at the front of the Shed, you didn't want to be any further back under the bit of shite roof because all the skinheads were there. That same feeling of taking your life in your hands was just as bad as a neutral and as my mates found out, other Chelsea supporters. I stopped going with them after thinking I was going to die on a miserable Saturday evening at Fulham Broadway tube when it all kicked off after they got beat at home.

I happily settled for Third Division football with Watford from then on  ;D

Most of their fans have acted like scum for years, ever since I can remember, so I'm glad their old boys are getting a kick in the teeth now.

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24293 on: Today at 09:46:30 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:20:01 pm

Still dancing mate. Im sure Wenger will have a wry smile tonight, a little victory for honesty and principle.

He ll be back at Arsenal soon enough by the way.

Tell you who wont be back, Chelsea. Chelsea are done.

Victory for honesty and principle? This the same guy whos been taking a wedge for corrupt FIFA to cry out for an extra World Cup every two years?  ;D
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24294 on: Today at 09:57:23 pm
Chelsea have never been a big club. For a couple od decades, they've been a rich club, managed to buy some silverware, and that's it. The younger fans probably don't even remember how Abramovich has bought an entire team over 2 transfer windows, when he first arrived at Chelsea ...

2003/04:

Hernan Crespo
Damien Duff
Juan Sebastian Veron
Claude Makelele
Adrian Mutu
Scott Parker
Wayne Bridge
Njitap Geremi
Joe Cole
Glen Johnson
Aleksey Smertin

2004/05:

Didier Drogba
Ricardo Carvalho
Paulo Ferreira
Arjen Robben
Tiago Mendes
Petr Cech
Jiri Jarosik
Alex
Mateja Kezman
Marco Ambrosio

21 players signed over 14 months. I can't really calculate how much it would cost in today's money to sign players of that quality, but it is definitely a lot ...
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24295 on: Today at 10:02:32 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 09:45:56 pm
Just as bad in the late 60's/early 70's. When we moved down to London, I used to go to Stamford Bridge with some lads from my new school as I was starved of First Division footy. Our spec was at the front of the Shed, you didn't want to be any further back under the bit of shite roof because all the skinheads were there. That same feeling of taking your life in your hands was just as bad as a neutral and as my mates found out, other Chelsea supporters. I stopped going with them after thinking I was going to die on a miserable Saturday evening at Fulham Broadway tube when it all kicked off after they got beat at home.

I happily settled for Third Division football with Watford from then on  ;D

Most of their fans have acted like scum for years, ever since I can remember, so I'm glad their old boys are getting a kick in the teeth now.

Based on experiences like this, I'd say the older Chelsea fans are probably the worst offenders for the shit reputation that club has garnered. The Abramovich generation are just a bunch of self entitled cnuts by comparison, but we know they've done a fair bit of shit themselves.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24296 on: Today at 10:03:07 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:57:23 pm
Chelsea have never been a big club. For a couple od decades, they've been a rich club, managed to buy some silverware, and that's it. The younger fans probably don't even remember how Abramovich has bought an entire team over 2 transfer windows, when he first arrived at Chelsea ...

2003/04:

Hernan Crespo
Damien Duff
Juan Sebastian Veron
Claude Makelele
Adrian Mutu
Scott Parker
Wayne Bridge
Njitap Geremi
Joe Cole
Glen Johnson
Aleksey Smertin

2004/05:

Didier Drogba
Ricardo Carvalho
Paulo Ferreira
Arjen Robben
Tiago Mendes
Petr Cech
Jiri Jarosik
Alex
Mateja Kezman
Marco Ambrosio

21 players signed over 14 months. I can't really calculate how much it would cost in today's money to sign players of that quality, but it is definitely a lot ...

Thats about 500million when adjusted.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24297 on: Today at 10:04:03 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 09:45:56 pm
Just as bad in the late 60's/early 70's. When we moved down to London, I used to go to Stamford Bridge with some lads from my new school as I was starved of First Division footy. Our spec was at the front of the Shed, you didn't want to be any further back under the bit of shite roof because all the skinheads were there. That same feeling of taking your life in your hands was just as bad as a neutral and as my mates found out, other Chelsea supporters. I stopped going with them after thinking I was going to die on a miserable Saturday evening at Fulham Broadway tube when it all kicked off after they got beat at home.

I happily settled for Third Division football with Watford from then on  ;D

Most of their fans have acted like scum for years, ever since I can remember, so I'm glad their old boys are getting a kick in the teeth now.

These?

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24298 on: Today at 10:04:53 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:03:07 pm
Thats about 500million when adjusted.

Maybe even more, considering the English tax for the talented domestic players these days ...
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24299 on: Today at 10:05:47 pm
That game tonight could be a top of the table clash in a year or two
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24300 on: Today at 10:05:59 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:32:05 pm
The most amazing thing about that incident being how all 50 odd thousand match going Chelsea fans all managed to fit into one tube station to be present for that event.

50,000? I thought every single Chelsea fan in the world was on that train and all helped to push the guy back.
Otherwise how are they all to blame?

We have our share of assholes too but at least they tend to be a diminishing breed.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24301 on: Today at 10:07:44 pm
The most annoying thing about Chelsea fans back in the day, way before Abramovic, was that Amazing Grace Chewsea, Chewsea, Chewsea, Chewsea that they used to sing for about half an hour whenever they came to Anfield. The Kop would put up with it for a while (it was unusual to hear away fans in those days) then thered be murmurings of discontent, and eventually wed crack en masse and sing a loud and venomous Fuck off, Fuck off, Fuck off, Fuck off to drown them out for a brief bit of respite. But on it would go, Chewsea, Chewsea.

Post-Abramovic, they seem to have attracted every twat in London and the Home Counties to the party. I feel no sympathy for them whatsoever.

In fact, altogether now (*summons the spirit of the Spion Kop circa 1986)Fuck off, Fuck off, Fuck off, Fuck off, Fuck off, Fuck off, Fuck off..
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24302 on: Today at 10:08:10 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:00:37 pm
Im a real football fan, I feel for chelsea fans who have supported their club their whole lives, this had to happen but its not great. If not for a board meeting Arsenal would be fucked, would you be dancing then ?

Its terrible that whats happening has had to infect football, but when your club is banked by Russian money, there you go.

When I realised the damage that Hicks and Gillette were doing to LFC, I made a decision to give up my ticket on which I got to see most games on back then. I've never been to a game since. No one has to accept bad owners if they really don't want too. Everyone has a chance to stick to their principles if they feel strongly enough about things. The thing is even after all the connections were found out with Abramovich being up to his neck in it, (it was never a secret anyway!), a lot of Chelsea fans were still celebrating him. Even tonight they were chanting for him. You also have to remember their history with spoiling silences during games remembering the Hillsborough disaster. While I am sure there are genuine fans at the club this was never going to end well. But sadly fans delude themselves otherwise.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24303 on: Today at 10:09:44 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:44:17 pm
Very different circumstances. We were bought by a couple of charlatans looking to turn a quick buck by boosting the value of the asset. We weren't bought to become a sportswashing vehicle.

And from what I recall, very few people would have shed any tears in the event of our demise - certainly not the way people are wringing their hands over Chelsea. As I said earlier, I reserve as much compassion for them as what I feel we received from others at our darkest hour.
Yep, I can recall many of us would've taken relegation if it meant we'd get rid of our owners.
I'm convinced, based on past actions and the character of Liverpudlians and Liverpool supporters in general, that we would handle it differently.. and the way supporters are expected to- if this club ever fell into the wrong hands.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24304 on: Today at 10:10:37 pm
Their main forum is boss. Complete hypocrisy from 99% of them.

Ask yourselves, after nearly 20 years ....."Are we the baddies?"
 
I don't believe in supernatural stuff but, karma bitches

 ;D
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24305 on: Today at 10:11:14 pm
My only disappointment is that the prick off fox soccer (????) Cohen is no longer doing his show because I am sure we'd be able to get him sacked again  ;D
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24306 on: Today at 10:11:54 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:02:32 pm
Based on experiences like this, I'd say the older Chelsea fans are probably the worst offenders for the shit reputation that club has garnered. The Abramovich generation are just a bunch of self entitled cnuts by comparison, but we know they've done a fair bit of shit themselves.

I went to all the London away games with the Reds in the 70's/80's, so I knew the ropes but I have to say, from my own experience and from chatting with supporters of London clubs over the years, I've never known any other club's fans happily kick off on their own people if there's no opposing fans about like Chelsea did back then.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24307 on: Today at 10:12:22 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:02:32 pm
Based on experiences like this, I'd say the older Chelsea fans are probably the worst offenders for the shit reputation that club has garnered. The Abramovich generation are just a bunch of self entitled cnuts by comparison, but we know they've done a fair bit of shit themselves.

Is what I said earlier.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24308 on: Today at 10:17:16 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:04:53 pm
Maybe even more, considering the English tax for the talented domestic players these days ...
No maybe about it. Similar players today would be around a billion. For example Scott Parker would be the equivalent of Rice today. Nearly all those players were really highly rated at the time and would have commanded huge fees if it was now.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24309 on: Today at 10:17:30 pm
Football fans needs to learn that its okay to question their clubs and owners

Remember reading that a few months back and it is relevant pretty much with every weeks news stories.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24310 on: Today at 10:18:43 pm
Their wage bill is costing £28M per month; I guess that doesnt include win bonuses.
I can see a lot of their sponsors pulling out which means that the club will have to find that money every month with nothing coming in.
Would they even have much money in reserve as they wouldnt have needed it. Abramovich probably sent them a regularly top up.

Its hard to see how they will survive if their assets are frozen. Most of the players will be considering nullifying their contract and moving on. Tuchel will be thinking of moving on also which may mean a move to United.that would be a bummer if he did.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24311 on: Today at 10:19:00 pm
How funny would it be to hear them singing their Gerrard song in League One? :D
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24312 on: Today at 10:22:24 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:17:30 pm
Football fans needs to learn that its okay to question their clubs and owners

Remember reading that a few months back and it is relevant pretty much with every weeks news stories.

God, don't let Al see that.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24313 on: Today at 10:24:07 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:04:03 pm
These?


/snip

A lot earlier than those fellers ... this was the style the year I was going there (1970). A couple of thousand of them at the back of the Shed. When you used to walk up to get in the stand, you had to walk across the back behind the terrace and all you could see was boots & turned-up kecks where they were all sitting on the back rail.



Getting down to the front was a mission. You had to run the gauntlet of the young skins showing off in front of the big lads. I think I went half-a-dozen times before the tube station battle. Only ever went in the Away end with ours since then.



Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24314 on: Today at 10:25:10 pm
They'll struggle to keep their key players. Let's poach Havertz. He would be a decent 3rd choice striker.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24315 on: Today at 10:25:41 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:22:24 pm
God, don't let Al see that.
Who do you think was quoted there?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24316 on: Today at 10:26:55 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:08:10 pm
When I realised the damage that Hicks and Gillette were doing to LFC, I made a decision to give up my ticket on which I got to see most games on back then. I've never been to a game since. No one has to accept bad owners if they really don't want too. Everyone has a chance to stick to their principles if they feel strongly enough about things. The thing is even after all the connections were found out with Abramovich being up to his neck in it, (it was never a secret anyway!), a lot of Chelsea fans were still celebrating him. Even tonight they were chanting for him. You also have to remember their history with spoiling silences during games remembering the Hillsborough disaster. While I am sure there are genuine fans at the club this was never going to end well. But sadly fans delude themselves otherwise.

I guess the way to look at it is that Abramovich is a bad man, but was (from Chelsea fans' perspective) a good owner. Hicks and Gillett were not bad men in the same league as Abramovich, but they were still pretty dire - AND bad owners to boot.

At the end of the day, a lot of supporters of such clubs will defend the one who has looked after them, even if they know that person has been a complete shitbag to countless other people. But Chelsea fans in general are complete dicks.

If there are any good Chelsea fans, they are in such a minority that I can't really be bothered filtering my emotional response to this event to take account of them. As with you, if they are truly decent people they would have cut ties with their club around 2004.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24317 on: Today at 10:27:27 pm
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24318 on: Today at 10:29:47 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:17:16 pm
No maybe about it. Similar players today would be around a billion. For example Scott Parker would be the equivalent of Rice today. Nearly all those players were really highly rated at the time and would have commanded huge fees if it was now.

Yes, that is what I was thinking. Spending 1 billion over 2 summers and hiring the manager who has just won the Champions League was a pretty "fair" start of their competitiveness ...
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #24319 on: Today at 10:30:08 pm
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 08:20:00 pm
Guys can we all but pressure on the following brands please:

Nike - never bought anything from them

3 - Success a suspension - good as I'm not going to get rid of the best contract ever.

Trivago - something to do with holidays? I arrange my own

EA Sports - never played FIFA

Hublot- what's a watch?

Cadbury - shit chocolate

Hyundai - no chance

Singha - don't drink alcohol

Vitality - never understood the point of Life insurance

Sure - never understood why people bother, it's uncessary

Zapp - no idea what this is

Yokohama Tyres - I always buy the cheapest tyres
