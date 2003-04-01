Well these are the one's I remember, and this was a regular occurrence. You'd take your life into your hands going to Stamford Bridge, gang of cowards. Many of their older one's still celebrate their hooligan heritage. Whatever happens to them, the fans have had more than enough compensation in terms of the trophies that have been bought with dodgy money. Before that they were only competing for the Hooligan Club of the year trophy.



Just as bad in the late 60's/early 70's. When we moved down to London, I used to go to Stamford Bridge with some lads from my new school as I was starved of First Division footy. Our spec was at the front of the Shed, you didn't want to be any further back under the bit of shite roof because all the skinheads were there. That same feeling of taking your life in your hands was just as bad as a neutral and as my mates found out, other Chelsea supporters. I stopped going with them after thinking I was going to die on a miserable Saturday evening at Fulham Broadway tube when it all kicked off after they got beat at home.I happily settled for Third Division football with Watford from then onMost of their fans have acted like scum for years, ever since I can remember, so I'm glad their old boys are getting a kick in the teeth now.