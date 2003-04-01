The most annoying thing about Chelsea fans back in the day, way before Abramovic, was that Amazing Grace Chewsea, Chewsea, Chewsea, Chewsea that they used to sing for about half an hour whenever they came to Anfield. The Kop would put up with it for a while (it was unusual to hear away fans in those days) then thered be murmurings of discontent, and eventually wed crack en masse and sing a loud and venomous Fuck off, Fuck off, Fuck off, Fuck off to drown them out for a brief bit of respite. But on it would go, Chewsea, Chewsea
.
Post-Abramovic, they seem to have attracted every twat in London and the Home Counties to the party. I feel no sympathy for them whatsoever.
In fact, altogether now (*summons the spirit of the Spion Kop circa 1986)
Fuck off, Fuck off, Fuck off, Fuck off, Fuck off, Fuck off, Fuck off
..