Good response. It's strange how we automatically assume 'an 80 year old' is innocent and nice and deserving of sympathy, as opposed to someone who might have done terrible things - in the past if not now.



My belief also.I'm not presuming the entire Chelsea crowd guilty by association, but I will take issue that all Chelsea fans are innocently ignorant of their situation and how it came to be.That hypothetical 80 year old might well have been stabbing some poor guy back in the 70s for no other reason than because he was black. But - to give benefit of the doubt - I will acknowledge that it is often unwise to go against the flow when you are in a clear minority compared to the rest of your club's fans.