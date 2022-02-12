« previous next »
The most glorious thing for me is he/they can't use their expensive London lawyers to get them out of this mess because they have no money to pay them with.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:03:32 pm
Chelsea kitman heading to Sports Direct in Norwich to buy 20 plain blue sports tops for tonight...

And he can't use club funds to buy them ;D
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 05:22:16 pm
What is the problem with the stadium? Yes Stamford Bridge is on the small side but 45k a week is decent and their matchday revenue is not bad at all.

Limited room for growth with several adjacent aspects that would have to be dealt with that impede expansion (cemetery, railway, expensive housing). Chelsea the club don't own the freehold on the ground (they sold it decades ago). That also impacts their ability to relocate the club to a new ground too as the same group owns the naming rights to the club
https://twitter.com/Lawton_Times/status/1501964184434663427

Quote
Telecommunications company Three has asked Chelsea to remove their branding from their shirts immediately, having now suspended their sponsorship deal with the club. Theres a kit man in Norwich now heading down to Sports Direct to buy 20 plain blue football tops.
The Frozen 3 title has even more meaning (unless that was the intention) - Maybe Frozen Three
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:17:17 pm
Didnt know anyone actually had 3 contracts these days.

Got two for the kids, really cheap unlimited data deals - keeps them happy when we are out and there is no wifi.
Realistically, if the club had £16 million of cash at hand last summer, wouldn't that in theory mean administration in about a month with all the players able to leave on a free?

Also unable to enter the Champions League next season even if they do qualify.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:29:14 pm
https://twitter.com/Lawton_Times/status/1501964184434663427
Telecommunications company Three has asked Chelsea to remove their branding from their shirts immediately, having now suspended their sponsorship deal with the club. Theres a kit man in Norwich now heading down to Sports Direct to buy 20 plain blue football tops.

They're being humiliated as well and it is FUCKING GLORIOUS. A lot of us have been waiting for this day and knew it would come. This is the first day since I deleted twitter 2 years ago that I've missed being on there so I can drink the tears of Chelseas fans through my computer screen.

How their scummy club was allowed to be bought by and funded by this gangster for 20 years is a fucking crime it itself BUT with this all their purchased trophies are now stained with oil and blood and will forever have an asterisk beside it.

I love every single second of this.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:29:14 pm
https://twitter.com/Lawton_Times/status/1501964184434663427
Telecommunications company Three has asked Chelsea to remove their branding from their shirts immediately, having now suspended their sponsorship deal with the club. Theres a kit man in Norwich now heading down to Sports Direct to buy 20 plain blue football tops.
A pair of scissors would be less hassle. And a giant hole on the front of the shirts would be better a visual, too.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 05:00:19 pm
The thing I don't get is that Abramovic is clued up enough to make deals with Yeltsin, steal billions of material wealth from the Russian people, but he's not then going to sell the club quick knowing sanctions are imminent? He could have fast tracked a sale through already if that's the case. So he either has been told by lawyers that he'll get it back eventually, a sale will be allowed by some special license or £1.5b is just chicken feed and he's not that arsed. Doesn't add up that he would just let it slide into being frozen.

I think he isnt that arsed about the value of Chelsea. Anyone who gives away a super yacht to his mate to stop his ex wife getting her hands on it is well provided for. Most of his wealth will be offshore and hidden.
Quote from: kellan on Today at 05:34:44 pm
A pair of scissors would be less hassle. And a giant hole on the front of the shirts would be better a visual, too.

Not for Lukaku.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:23:20 pm
Sondico dont want any part of it.

Theyre going to have to go to Stolen From Ivor.
Stolen from Ivan more like   ;D
Matt Law on Twitter saying 3 new American consortiums have made their interest in buying the club.


#LBO
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:01:48 pm
Nevin has condemned the invasion, he's just giving his objective viewpoint here about what the sanctions mean to the club, as part of a football podcast. I don't seem him blaming the government for anything.

There was another part of the podcast that I didnt paste here where he said it would be wrong for the government to drive Chelsea into the ground because its the wrong thing to do.

Nevin may have condemned the invasion but he has hardly condemned Abramovich.
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 05:08:03 pm
Their fans already seem pretty wound up about it all ;D
Loads of Nigerians on Twitter complaining about how people hate Chelsea.
Beyond sad that they dont realise that they would get racially abused, if not beaten up, if they met a gang of Chelsea fans on a train.
They are hated. With good reason.
Is the game tonight on amazon? Surely they can't believe their luck
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 05:38:11 pm
There was another part of the podcast that I didnt paste here where he said it would be wrong for the government to drive Chelsea into the ground because its the wrong thing to do.

Nevin may have condemned the invasion but he has hardly condemned Abramovich.

Never ever worried about playing against him, because he was one of those skilled players who would hide against a good side . Lightweight player.
He was an overrated player who ended up at Everton. The guy was elevated to genius status simply because he read the guardian, like LeSaux.
Garth Crooks read The Times and was considered a sage.
Quote from: a little break on Today at 05:35:21 pm
Not for Lukaku.
New sponsor: 3 Tyres.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:15:59 pm
Phew..taken me over an hour to catch up reading all this.

Fuck off Chelsea FC...

One of the most amusing hours of my life!
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 05:35:28 pm
Stolen from Ivan more like   ;D

Tuchel is racing round your Alma Mater, getting woolly hats with no logo, and other assorted mens outerwear. Everything the guy wears has 3 logo on it.
What's the odds on Chelsea's right-wing following singing more of Roman Abramovich tonight?
New song lyrics to their 'anthem' apparently...

Blue was the colour.
Football was the game.
Now Romans fucked off
We'll never be the same.
No pot to piss in.
Roman wants his cash.
We are truly well fucked.
Without his dirty stash.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:47:54 pm
What's the odds on Chelsea's right-wing following singing more of Roman Abramovich tonight?

Every chance if twitter is accurate.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:47:54 pm
What's the odds on Chelsea's right-wing following singing more of Roman Abramovich tonight?

They'll be burning Ukrainian flags in the stands
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 05:35:28 pm
Stolen from Ivan more like   ;D
Stalin From Ivan more like ;D
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:47:54 pm
What's the odds on Chelsea's right-wing following singing more of Roman Abramovich tonight?

It's an absolute certainty.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:36:38 pm
Matt Law on Twitter saying 3 new American consortiums have made their interest in buying the club.


#LBO

Good chance they'll end up with someone who already owns a sports franchise in America.

American owners don't usually chuck their own money into it beyond whatever is paid for the club as an investment. Although i'd love to see Chelsea go under, if they're just ran as a business then that'll do us fine. It's only the small matter of City/Newcastle/PSG then.
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 05:53:07 pm
It's an absolute certainty.
And so they should, they know their job is to go down with the ship.  What else can they do?  Though it would be a nice side-effect if it makes them more toxic to Nike, that deal sounds like one of very much rather they not have.
Quote from: frag on Today at 05:42:18 pm
The whole kit thing cant be true ha

Is Kellys Kits still going. Used to do some boss deals on team kits.
I remember years ago  a mate who was a teacher telling me how he was in a taxi home one night and the driver was ranting about his kids school (a CofE Primary) getting a new kit. Apparently their teacher in charge was a good mate of my friend and wanted a new kit for the school football team. My mate (who worked in the Catholic sector), suggested he go to Kellys and he got a boss deal on a full kit.
It was in effect a Celtic strip.
Apparently there were a few sectarians amongst the parents who were not happy when the kids trotted out to play their first game in it.
My mate said he sat there all the way home stone faced and saying nothing, but finding it absolutely hilarious.
Not sure what the difference is between ukraine and yemen. Could do with a few sanctions there too
Quote from: wige on Today at 04:16:06 pm
Is this true? I thought they couldn't renew contracts, but didn't realise they're blocked from selling too. Understand that Abramovich can't take the money (and I guess that's reason behind sales being forbidden) but no way it can be demonstrated proceeds are going to service ongoing debts/costs? aka player wages?

They're even more fucked if they can't sell I'd have thought. They just won't be able to afford wages after a couple of months. Not that selling to pay wages is in anyway sustainable itself.

Glorious this.

They can't even sell mugs.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:47:54 pm
What's the odds on Chelsea's right-wing following singing more of Roman Abramovich tonight?

Well if ya swim with the fishes.

Just catching up from work and had no idea about this tremendous turn of events until now.

Feck off, Chelsea FC, now youre making history.  Im sure similar has been posted already.

Just seen Pep being asked by sky isnt it incumbent on teams to do due diligence on their buyers.  Cue awkward silence.
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:51:31 pm
Stalin From Ivan more like ;D
Well played  ;D
