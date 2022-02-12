https://twitter.com/Lawton_Times/status/1501964184434663427

Telecommunications company Three has asked Chelsea to remove their branding from their shirts immediately, having now suspended their sponsorship deal with the club. Theres a kit man in Norwich now heading down to Sports Direct to buy 20 plain blue football tops.



They're being humiliated as well and it is FUCKING GLORIOUS. A lot of us have been waiting for this day and knew it would come. This is the first day since I deleted twitter 2 years ago that I've missed being on there so I can drink the tears of Chelseas fans through my computer screen.How their scummy club was allowed to be bought by and funded by this gangster for 20 years is a fucking crime it itself BUT with this all their purchased trophies are now stained with oil and blood and will forever have an asterisk beside it.I love every single second of this.