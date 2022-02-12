The whole kit thing cant be true ha
Is Kellys Kits still going. Used to do some boss deals on team kits.
I remember years ago a mate who was a teacher telling me how he was in a taxi home one night and the driver was ranting about his kids school (a CofE Primary) getting a new kit. Apparently their teacher in charge was a good mate of my friend and wanted a new kit for the school football team. My mate (who worked in the Catholic sector), suggested he go to Kellys and he got a boss deal on a full kit.
It was in effect a Celtic strip.
Apparently there were a few sectarians amongst the parents who were not happy when the kids trotted out to play their first game in it.
My mate said he sat there all the way home stone faced and saying nothing, but finding it absolutely hilarious.