Sorry, but I can't feel even a twinge of sympathy for Chelsea fans. They are now (hopefully) getting exactly what they deserve.



They have revelled in being a plastic, sports wash vehicle for a gangster, and poodle of a murderous dictator. An average club propped up by a scumbag.



They have a rap sheet as long as your arm for violence, far-right ideology, thuggery with the England team, racism towards black players, even their own. Anti-Semitism. Links with Nazi organisations. Poverty porn chanting. Booing Hillsborough tributes. Chanting the Putin's mates name over a tribute to the people of Ukraine. The list could go on and on....



These people have acted like Abramovich was the second coming of the messiah , regardless of the fact they knew who and what he was, and where his money came from. They didn't care, and don't care now. They've enjoyed dancing with the devil. They've revelled in it. Now, they can't complain when their toes are being trodden on due to their association with him. They've thoroughly enjoyed being propped up by his sports wash, so deserve no sympathy from anyone now.



They deserved each other. A scumbag club followed, in the main, by scumbag far-right nutjobs and Tories, propped up by Putin's gangster buddy. They've loved their marriage made in the gutter.



They deserve no sympathy now that karma has come calling.



This. Even before Abramovich took over there was a big question mark (and that's being very charitable) over the conduct and attitude of Chelsea fans. I don't have the least bit of sympathy for them. Nobody gave a shit about LFC when we were hours from going to the wall.As for Chelsea itself, it's not the end for them. Maybe their end as the force they have been for the past generation, but after the dust has settled they will remain a fairly competitive club living within far more modest means - probably more on par with Leicester, West Ham or Southampton. They'll survive, but it will be extremely painful for those supporters who have grown used to the success brought by sucking on the financial teats of Abramovich.But spare a thought for Everton - what is a punishment for Chelsea would probably be a godsend for that lot