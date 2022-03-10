« previous next »
Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #23880 on: Today at 02:29:22 pm
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23881 on: Today at 02:30:25 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:25:48 pm
I'm a complete dope when it comes to this sort of stuff. This means that the £1.5 billion is owed to a separate company, owned by Abramovich instead of a direct personal debt, yes?  So seeing as the company is an asset that means the debt is frozen as well and he can't just waive it off?

Which means that anyone buying Chelsea is buying a company that has a frozen £1.5 billion debt, and presumably somewhere along the line, at some unspecified time in the future, it could be unfrozen? Someone could seize/buy that holding company and demand payment from Chelsea, or perhaps write it off. But no buyer will know for sure when, or if, it will be called in?

Where is the company owed the money based?  Inside or outside sanction restrictions?  If outside, they could write down the debt. But why would they?
Last Edit: Today at 02:33:00 pm by MKB
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #23882 on: Today at 02:30:58 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:25:48 pm
I'm a complete dope when it comes to this sort of stuff. This means that the £1.5 billion is owed to a separate company, owned by Abramovich instead of a direct personal debt, yes?  So seeing as the company is an asset that means the debt is frozen as well and he can't just waive it off?

Which means that anyone buying Chelsea is buying a company that has a frozen £1.5 billion debt, and presumably somewhere along the line, at some unspecified time in the future, it could be unfrozen? Someone could seize/buy that holding company and demand payment from Chelsea, or perhaps write it off. But no buyer will know for sure when, or if, it will be called in?

i dont know about this stuff either, but i would **assume** the govt can erase the debt.
with regular bankruptcy, a company would be stripped off assets and those funds would be used to pay the creditors.
the creditor now is RA.
company could still be stripped and money used elsewhere for whatever, but that seems way too harsh. imo the club will be sold, money pocketed by the govt and RA will insta lose everything, assets + money owed
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23883 on: Today at 02:32:41 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:28:26 pm
That, and they also have the stadium issue which is a complete minefield
Huge if true
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23884 on: Today at 02:34:03 pm
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23885 on: Today at 02:34:38 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:09:38 pm


Apologies if this point has already been raised, but this could actually benefit Chelsea hugely.

Those billionaires who were interested in buying it are almost all - and I realise how ridiculous this sounds - not super-duper rich enough to buy the club outright for - say - £2bn and have enough left to financially dope the club like Abramovich has.

So it'd almost certainly be at least partly a leveraged sale. The interest/debt repayments would be sizeable, and financially hamper the club.

Either way, they would likely be competitive-ish, but unable to throw big money at players.

If the government forces through (by whatever mechanism) a sale at a knockdown price, then either the billionaire(s) buying the club will have had to shell out less so potentially have more to pump into the team; or the interest/repayments will be a lot lower and would have the same effect.


I'm actually very surprised the level of restrictions that the government has placed on Chelsea.

Oh :(

Nobby yer killjoy! ;D
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23886 on: Today at 02:34:51 pm

Now thats a thread title change, well done unknown mod.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23887 on: Today at 02:36:04 pm
Some of the whiny little Chelsea glory hunters on that thread. 
Apparently its ok to write off the debt because Roman (first name terms??) doesnt want it back. WTF
The PL is shitting itself here because they will be afraid not to act but terrified to do anything, because City and Newcastle will take the piss.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23888 on: Today at 02:38:01 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:50:30 pm
It depends on how they deal with a half empty stadium, I suppose.

Suppose they could ask Man city how that works.   ;D ;D
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23889 on: Today at 02:38:29 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:28:26 pm
That, and they also have the stadium issue which is a complete minefield


Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 02:32:41 pm
Huge if true


 :lmao :wellin :thumbup
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #23890 on: Today at 02:39:29 pm
Quote from: ★deb★, please ? on Today at 02:30:58 pm
i dont know about this stuff either, but i would **assume** the govt can erase the debt.
with regular bankruptcy, a company would be stripped off assets and those funds would be used to pay the creditors.
the creditor now is RA.
company could still be stripped and money used elsewhere for whatever, but that seems way too harsh. imo the club will be sold, money pocketed by the govt and RA will insta lose everything, assets + money owed

Ok, so that would be the adminstration scenario then? Club goes bankrupt, administrators write off the debt and club then sold? 

They can't just erase the holding company debt and sell the club on before the shit hits the fan?  Either you buy the club with the debt, or you wait until it's gone bankrupt and then buy without the debt?

Or can they just liquidate the the holding company and write off the debt seeing as it's registered in the UK and has also been seized?

Fuck knows, I'm so far out of my comfort zone with this sort of thing.  I've only just got my head around online banking instead of paying people by cheque!
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23891 on: Today at 02:39:54 pm
At risk of stating the obvious, why wouldnt he want it back?  Its one thing writing it off when youre hoping for £4bn coming in the other direction; today, though, all hes got is the hope that there might be something left for him after this unpleasantness all blows over.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23892 on: Today at 02:40:09 pm
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 02:38:01 pm
Suppose they could ask Man city how that works.   ;D ;D

Difference is Cheslea's owner can't buy all the tickets to boost the gate takings.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23893 on: Today at 02:40:35 pm
So they can still progress with the sale but Abramovich won't get a penny.

If they owe him £1.5bn though.....
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #23894 on: Today at 02:43:04 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:54:00 pm
Sorry, but I can't feel even a twinge of sympathy for Chelsea fans. They are now (hopefully) getting exactly what they deserve.

They have revelled in being a plastic, sports wash vehicle for a gangster, and poodle of a murderous dictator. An average club propped up by a scumbag.

They have a rap sheet as long as your arm for violence, far-right ideology, thuggery with the England team, racism towards black players, even their own. Anti-Semitism. Links with Nazi organisations. Poverty porn chanting. Booing Hillsborough tributes. Chanting the Putin's mates name over a tribute to the people of Ukraine. The list could go on and on....

These people have acted like Abramovich was the second coming of the messiah , regardless of the fact they knew who and what he was, and where his money came from. They didn't care, and don't care now. They've enjoyed dancing with the devil. They've revelled in it. Now, they can't complain when their toes are being trodden on due to their association with him. They've thoroughly enjoyed being propped up by his sports wash, so deserve no sympathy from anyone now.

They deserved each other. A scumbag club followed, in the main, by scumbag far-right nutjobs and Tories, propped up by Putin's gangster buddy. They've loved their marriage made in the gutter.

They deserve no sympathy now that karma has come calling.

This. Even before Abramovich took over there was a big question mark (and that's being very charitable) over the conduct and attitude of Chelsea fans. I don't have the least bit of sympathy for them. Nobody gave a shit about LFC when we were hours from going to the wall.

As for Chelsea itself, it's not the end for them. Maybe their end as the force they have been for the past generation, but after the dust has settled they will remain a fairly competitive club living within far more modest means - probably more on par with Leicester, West Ham or Southampton. They'll survive, but it will be extremely painful for those supporters who have grown used to the success brought by sucking on the financial teats of Abramovich.

But spare a thought for Everton - what is a punishment for Chelsea would probably be a godsend for that lot :D
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23895 on: Today at 02:44:22 pm
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 02:38:01 pm
Suppose they could ask Man city how that works.   ;D ;D

 :)
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23896 on: Today at 02:46:08 pm
Whilst away fans are effectively banned from attending games at the Bridge,home fans should also be banned.

Won't happen but it is the only fair way and the PL need to enforce it.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23897 on: Today at 02:46:22 pm
How does the Premier League wriggle out of doing anything about this?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23898 on: Today at 02:47:15 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:46:08 pm
Whilst away fans are effectively banned from attending games at the Bridge

Haven't they said they'll potentially be open to allowing sales of away tickets if done directly from the away club?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23899 on: Today at 02:47:17 pm
The thread title  ;D
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23900 on: Today at 02:48:22 pm
First test for away fans sales:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/60688168?ns_mchannel=social&ns_source=twitter&ns_campaign=bbc_live&ns_linkname=622a041a980bea49f4b7be45%26Brentford%20v%20Chelsea%20ticket%20sales%20halted%262022-03-10T13%3A59%3A44.224Z&ns_fee=0&pinned_post_locator=urn:asset:0b90ca81-96f5-4610-9dfa-320f2ce719f6&pinned_post_asset_id=622a041a980bea49f4b7be45&pinned_post_type=share

As it stands, I wouldn't be surprised if the legal advice comes back that Brentford can proceed with the sale of tickets.  The government may not have intended that, in which case there may be rapid updating of the special licence.
Last Edit: Today at 02:50:34 pm by MKB
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23901 on: Today at 02:51:00 pm
I'm sure the plight of Chelsea will mean the square root of fuck all to the people of Ukraine tonight....but it gives us, who have called out Chelsea for getting bloated sucking on the teet of a Putin Oligarch for years the opportunity to say fuck you , you shower of c*nts....we've been calling Chelsea out for years now and their fans deserve all the fucking pain they get.


...and one day the world will join us and say the same on City and Newcastle etc....


Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23902 on: Today at 02:51:49 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:47:15 pm
Haven't they said they'll potentially be open to allowing sales of away tickets if done directly from the away club?

Brentford just halted sales.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23903 on: Today at 02:52:20 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:51:49 pm
Brentford just halted sales.

Just whilst they seek clarification, which makes sense.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23904 on: Today at 02:52:21 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 02:46:22 pm
How does the Premier League wriggle out of doing anything about this?


They rubber-stamped the takeover of Newcastle by a child-slaughtering, journalist-murdering, terrorism-funding, human rights-denying, misogynist oil dictatorship.

The PL has zero morals.
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23905 on: Today at 02:52:54 pm
  • Chelseas annual wage bill, as listed in their last submitted accounts, was £333 million.
    Under the governments special licence, the club should still be able to meet their payroll commitments as long as there are sufficient cash reserves to meet those costs.
  • Inter Milan received an initial £18.7 million last summer towards the £97.5 million sale of Romelu Lukaku to the reigning European champions. The rest was due to be paid over the ensuing 12 months, meaning some of that money is likely still to be outstanding.
  • money is still owed on the deals that brought in Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, Edouard Mendy from Rennes, Ben Chilwell from Leicester City and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2020.

https://theathletic.com/3165602/2022/03/10/abramovich-chelsea-sanctioned-what-does-that-mean/
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23906 on: Today at 02:54:02 pm
All the restrictions are because all of these things are ways to launder money. Tickets, travel, merchandise, etc. Maybe letting the sport get up to its eyeballs in dirty money was a bad idea?  Just a thought.

As noted elsewhere do they actually have enough funds on hand to finish the season? I wouldnt be so sure as wage bill alone is ~£30m a month.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23907 on: Today at 02:54:59 pm
Is banning away fans from Stamford Bridge not giving them an unfair advantage?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23908 on: Today at 02:55:18 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 02:54:59 pm
Is banning away fans from Stamford Bridge not giving them an unfair advantage?

They haven't.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23909 on: Today at 02:55:43 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:52:54 pm
  • Chelseas annual wage bill, as listed in their last submitted accounts, was £333 million.
    Under the governments special licence, the club should still be able to meet their payroll commitments as long as there are sufficient cash reserves to meet those costs.
  • Inter Milan received an initial £18.7 million last summer towards the £97.5 million sale of Romelu Lukaku to the reigning European champions. The rest was due to be paid over the ensuing 12 months, meaning some of that money is likely still to be outstanding.
  • money is still owed on the deals that brought in Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, Edouard Mendy from Rennes, Ben Chilwell from Leicester City and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2020.

https://theathletic.com/3165602/2022/03/10/abramovich-chelsea-sanctioned-what-does-that-mean/

They'll probably be hoping they can give Lukaku and Werner back instead of paying the rest. Imagine staring down the barrel of administration and then having to pay out £80m for that useless lump Lukaku.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23910 on: Today at 02:57:16 pm
I think the big question we should be asking is, can anything else go wrong for Timo Werner?
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23911 on: Today at 02:58:01 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:52:20 pm
Just whilst they seek clarification, which makes sense.

Oh ok.

The likes of City and most definitely Newcastle should be sitting it because the current movement will  focus on those bastards very soon.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23912 on: Today at 03:00:02 pm
Poor Babs, he must be throwing his arm up in despair.
Re: Chelsea AKA "Frozen 3"
Reply #23913 on: Today at 03:01:37 pm
Chelsea sale of Middlesbrough away FA Cup tickets halted.  Nothing in the special licence stops Chelsea passing a list of eligible fans to Middlesbrough, and the latter selling them directly, but I can't imagine they would want to.

Expect a lot of Chelsea fans getting into the home end for the rest of the season.
