if they're not going to do the same to City and Newcastle who have actual state executive power in their ownership ranks and have committed far worse things than Abramovich, it basically is just an agenda against Chelsea that the PL feels able to action because of the invasion
dont really care what happens them but PL can stick this up their arse if there aren't others coming.
They have no legal grounds at the moment to do anything against Newcastle and City as much as we all would like something to happen there. Like it or not the only reason this has happened is due to Putin invading Ukraine and the sanctions happened on the back of that.
If UAE or Saudi ever got sanctioned then there would be grounds to do something similar, although I believe that technically the Saudi kingdom do not directly own Newcastle (although we know that is bollocks of course) but the PIF I guess would also have their assets seized so the same would apply but until that happens there's nothing that can be done unless the PL grow some balls.
This has all come from the government, not the PL