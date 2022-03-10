The UK government calling Chelsea "a significant cultural asset"



This can't be real???



It is, theres thousands of people, just like there are in Liverpool, who depend on their football club.Ive been to Chelsea away and been subject to their moronic fans, had shit thrown at me (particularly after the first game we went there after Istanbul) and had years of their shite chants etc. But the bottom line is, irrespective of how much their fans may (and do) have this coming to them (Im thinking that line out of the peep show about chickens coming home to roost) the government does have a responsibility to at least protect the club so that it continues to operate. Ive no love loss for Chelsea but I do know one Chelsea fan (hes the only one I know) who is a decent lad, goes everywhere watching them and wasnt chanting Abramovics name last week.Its like anything else, it isnt black and white and the club should be protected and allowed to function rather than going into a black hole if it can be (and if it cant because it was so heavily reliant on dirty money that it needs bailing out then that absolutely shouldnt happen just as it didnt to the other clubs which were in the shit).Im perfectly fine with them ending up in the fucking conference as far as Im concerned because all of this is entirely of their own making but whoever is running the club in the interim, be it administrators, the government or whoever has a responsibility to keep it afloat with the resources that they have available to them so long as those resources arent coming from the assets that have been seized.