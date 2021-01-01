« previous next »
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23440 on: Today at 10:11:14 am »
Wonder if the players see this as a breach of their contract and can rip it up. Let's be honest most of them are there for the money.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23441 on: Today at 10:11:23 am »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:10:58 am
I was going to say this is the happiest day of my life but thats nonsense, I was happier when my third child was born.

First two are a let down mate?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23442 on: Today at 10:11:25 am »
They cant sell Lukaku  :lmao
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23443 on: Today at 10:11:35 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 10:08:53 am
Can't see the government letting it go on too long. They've already identified the club as culturally important and will make an effort to complete the sale ASAP.

Caveat: know nothing about sanctions law so don't know what limitations on disposal.

Protecting the club I get... But the government wouldn't care what level they play at...
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23444 on: Today at 10:12:02 am »
The licence runs until 31st May 2022 when it can be renewed, revoked or amended.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23445 on: Today at 10:12:19 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:08:38 am
Cheeky Kante bid?
no point in making a bid, they can't receive any fee, just sign the fuckers on a free!
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23446 on: Today at 10:12:26 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 09:59:27 am
Antonio Rudiger going to United then?

I will take Kante, Mount and Reece James.

hell no, He wouldnt pass the dickhead test, or move to sit on the bench

Kante though  :lickin


Kante though  :lickin
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23447 on: Today at 10:12:59 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 10:08:53 am
Can't see the government letting it go on too long. They've already identified the club as culturally important and will make an effort to complete the sale ASAP.

Caveat: know nothing about sanctions law so don't know what limitations on disposal.

Not sure how they can allow a sale given proceeds would go to him. Club would likely have to go into administration, then a sale forced that way and any proceeds being seized by the Govt.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23448 on: Today at 10:13:24 am »
So most of their players are now stuck there until either sanctions lifted or contract ends? I can see about 500 on loan players and benched players phoning their solicitors at the moment
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23449 on: Today at 10:13:30 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 09:59:24 am
Pretty much my first thought. Saudi Arabia has been waging war against Yemen for years now. But they're friends of the UK for now, so no sanctions.

It appears that location/nationality/race are considered when determining what is acceptable and what is not.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23450 on: Today at 10:13:56 am »
Must control the Schadenfreude...  :-X

:lmao :lmao :lmao

:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23451 on: Today at 10:13:57 am »
Possible meal deal at the Bridge "prawn sandwich glass of chablis and programme, £70 to you guvnor"
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23452 on: Today at 10:14:26 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 10:12:02 am
The licence runs until 31st May 2022 when it can be renewed, revoked or amended.

That does hint of a way out, look like they are punished for a month then relax some of the restrictions on the club
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23453 on: Today at 10:15:02 am »
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23454 on: Today at 10:15:06 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:12:19 am
no point in making a bid, they can't receive any fee, just sign the fuckers on a free!

Fair point.

Kante and Havertz then please.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23455 on: Today at 10:15:38 am »
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23456 on: Today at 10:15:50 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:04:05 am
I'm only gonna celebrate fully once he actually sells them.

He could just wait out the sanctions

What would be left though?  If they can't make any money (or any money they do make is frozen), there will come a point where they can't pay the players. There will come a point where contracts run down as they can't renegotiate and more and more players leave. The coaches can resign at any time if they feel they can't do their jobs.

It's fine if it's only for a few months, and this thing is over by the end of the season so he can either sell or go back to pumping money in.  If it lasts for any sustained period the damage will take years to undo.

I reckon they'll somehow force a sale this summer rather than allow the club to go to the wall.  I'm not sure if there is a mechanism for that, but they'll fudge something I imagine.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23457 on: Today at 10:15:50 am »
Singing his name during a tribute to Ukrainian victims doesn't seem so clever now does it? :)
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23458 on: Today at 10:16:02 am »
next years relegation 6 pointer with Fulham will be a belter
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23459 on: Today at 10:16:22 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:14:26 am
That does hint of a way out, look like they are punished for a month then relax some of the restrictions on the club

CL final is the 28th, so essentially theyve done this to end of the season. Cant see them changing anything, they cant sanction the oligarchs and then remove them unless Putin is gone Id imagine
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23460 on: Today at 10:16:29 am »
Presumably, they'll just allow a sale at some point with all proceeds to him frozen, to allow the "special cultural asset" to continue as a going concern.

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23461 on: Today at 10:16:41 am »
Quote from: Trabolgan on Today at 10:13:57 am
Possible meal deal at the Bridge "prawn sandwich glass of chablis and programme, £70 to you guvnor"
even if they were to do something like that which wouldn't entirely surprise me, the proceeds would still be frozen, I imagine the food outlets are open as there will still be fans at the game and need to be fed
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23462 on: Today at 10:16:41 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:12:59 am
Not sure how they can allow a sale given proceeds would go to him. Club would likely have to go into administration, then a sale forced that way and any proceeds being seized by the Govt.

Surely can just make the sale and hold proceeds on account until the seizure is 'finalised'.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23463 on: Today at 10:17:41 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:14:26 am
That does hint of a way out, look like they are punished for a month then relax some of the restrictions on the club
That ties in with the transfer window opening too
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23464 on: Today at 10:18:40 am »
Nothing will happen. Month or two itll all blow over and will be business as usual as if nothing ever happened. You can pretty much get away with anything if you have money.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23465 on: Today at 10:19:00 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:11:14 am
Wonder if the players see this as a breach of their contract and can rip it up. Let's be honest most of them are there for the money.

They're still being paid and Chelsea can still play matches, so probably nothing in their contracts that would apply to this.

Their sponsor's lawyers will be busy today though, as I imagine they may well have some clauses about reputation/image etc.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23466 on: Today at 10:19:00 am »
about time, fucking government sleeping on that shit

i dont claim to know all the ramfications it has for chelsea as a club but the main thing is he's had his assets frozen as should be the case
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23467 on: Today at 10:19:25 am »
Anyone popped into the shedend forum for a cup of schadenfreude?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23468 on: Today at 10:19:59 am »
L0Lgretorjeiotjiojri!
Sanctioned! ;D :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23469 on: Today at 10:20:00 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 10:16:41 am
Surely can just make the sale and hold proceeds on account until the seizure is 'finalised'.

I'm not sure the sanctions allow for the assets to be instantly sold like that though - and likely administration would come much quicker than a legal decision.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23470 on: Today at 10:20:28 am »
They play Newcastle next, of course their owners are fine though because the people they persecute don't matter as much as Ukrainians.

(I am not saying Roman shouldn't be punished, I am saying all of them should be)
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23471 on: Today at 10:21:29 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:20:28 am
They play Newcastle next, of course their owners are fine though because the people they persecute don't matter as much as Ukrainians.

(I am not saying Roman shouldn't be punished, I am saying all of them should be)

Lets chat about that whatabout in their thread and leave this one for the discussion about Chelsea.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23472 on: Today at 10:21:36 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:20:00 am
I'm not sure the sanctions allow for the assets to be instantly sold like that though - and likely administration would come much quicker than a legal decision.

I don't know either. Either way, my guess is that he isn't getting any of it back.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23473 on: Today at 10:21:57 am »
ABout f*ck*ng time, cuz it started to look like they were giving him leeway to make the sale before coming down on him.
